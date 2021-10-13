The 10 Best Organic Pillows of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

A good night’s rest is invaluable. That’s why so many of us have started taking our bedding pretty seriously, investing in bedding made from natural materials, ensuring we have an eco-friendly mattress, and taking the time to pick out the perfect pillow for our needs. When it comes to pillows there are a plethora of options, for almost every possible sleeping position and body type or size. Before you dive into choosing an organic pillow, you should start with a little self-assessment—what kind of pillow do you really need? If you’re a back sleeper, you might like a harder, denser latex pillow. If you need to make adjustments to the thickness of your pillow for stomach-sleeping or some types of side sleeping, you might want a pillow filled with down or buckwheat (though a shredded latex or mixed latex pillow might be an option). Maybe you’re pregnant or just want the support of a body pillow for comfortable side-sleeping? Once you’ve narrowed it down a bit, you can then find an organic version to fit your needs more easily and be less likely to become overwhelmed. Ahead, we've rounded up the best organic pillows, all backed by trustworthy certifications.

