An array of organic fertilizer options for your plants

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"With a balanced 4-4-4 ratio of NPK, this granular food is pelletized for easy application and can be used on all types of grass."

"The applicator bottle doses out just what you need to use when watering your succulent."

"This fertilizer has a NPK ratio of 2-3-1, so it’s a good all-purpose product that many gardeners prefer for its ease of use."

"If you only want to keep one fertilizer on hand, this one has your flowers, veggies, shrubs, and trees covered."

You baby your plants like you treat yourself: No synthetic chemicals and only good-for-you ingredients. Organic fertilizers depend on soil microbes to release macronutrients such as nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) gradually over time. Eventually, they improve soil structure, too. You'll see the percent of these nutrients represented in three numbers, called the NPK ratio. When it comes to fertilizers to make your plants greener, there is a dizzying array of choices with different ratios.

It’s worth noting that organic fertilizer is, well, rather stinky because it’s derived from plant and animal sources. The odor fades in a few days, but it can attract pets, who may ingest both granular or liquid forms. In fact, organic fertilizers regularly make ASPCA’s list of top 10 pet toxins because they cause vomiting, tummy upset, and seizures. Keep your four-legged family members safe by fencing your garden, not leaving product out where pets have access, and keeping container plants out of reach.

Here are our tops picks for the best organic fertilizers for targeted uses: