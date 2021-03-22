Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

With self-care sliding into the spotlight in recent times, essential oils have captivated us with more than just their delicious aromas. Favored in alternate therapies for their expansive benefits, essential oils are incredibly versatile, and can be an eco-friendly alternative to artificial fragrance. Around since Biblical times, essential oils are potent compounds that have been distilled or expressed from plants. Essentially, they capture the essence of herbs, trees and flowers and other denizens of the plant world. Extremely powerful, essential oils need to be used with caution. The right way to use an essential oil is to dilute it with a carrier oil before you apply it to your hair and skin (after a patch test). If you have a medical condition, do consult with a doctor before using it. Essential oils can be toxic if ingested, so avoid swallowing them unless under medical supervision. So, dive deep into our list of the best organic essential oils for your well-being.