The 10 Best Organic Essential Oils of 2021 Soothe your olfactory senses and support your wellbeing with these wonderful essences By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. Updated March 22, 2021 The Rundown Best Overall: Rocky Mountain Oils at Amazon "Rocky Mountain Oils incredible breadth of single oils, blends, kits, accessories, and diffusers cover the wide world of aromatherapy." Best Budget: US Organic Essential Oils at Walmart "We like US Organic’s wide selection of USDA Organic certified, cruelty free, and Good Manufacturing Practices-certified oils." Best Kit: Pura D'or 10ml Essential Oil Set at Walmart "Pura D’or’s essential oil kit gives you a chance to explore the depth of essential oils with ease. " Best for Diffusers: Thrive Market Organic Defense Blend Essential Oil at Thrive Market "A spicy, earthy aromatic oil that is perfect to calm ruffled emotions and ground you." Best Lavender: Florihana Wild Lavender Vera Organic at Florihana.com "This lavender oil indeed captures a slice of Provence in a bottle." Best Rose: The Aromatherapy Company Rose at Thearomatherapycompany.com "This sensual, relaxing oil has been steam distilled from the delicate petals of Bulgarian rosa damascene." Best Vanilla: Mountain Rose Herb Vanilla Absolute at Mountainroseherbs.com "It sources the pods of vanilla planifolia from France to create a wonderful USDA Organic certified viscous oil with a rich aroma." Best Frankincense: Plant Therapy Organic Frankincense at Planttherapy.com "This Frankincense oil has both USDA Organic and Leaping Bunny certifications." Best Peppermint: Cliganic 100% Pure Organic Peppermint Oil at Walmart "Strong, minty cool and very refreshing, Cliganic’s peppermint oil is a whiff of freshness in a tiny bottle. " Best Tea Tree Oil: Plant Therapy Organic Tea Tree Essential Oil at Walmart "The steam distilled tea tree oil is made from the leaves of the Eucalyptus tree sourced from Australia." With self-care sliding into the spotlight in recent times, essential oils have captivated us with more than just their delicious aromas. Favored in alternate therapies for their expansive benefits, essential oils are incredibly versatile, and can be an eco-friendly alternative to artificial fragrance. Around since Biblical times, essential oils are potent compounds that have been distilled or expressed from plants. Essentially, they capture the essence of herbs, trees and flowers and other denizens of the plant world. Extremely powerful, essential oils need to be used with caution. The right way to use an essential oil is to dilute it with a carrier oil before you apply it to your hair and skin (after a patch test). If you have a medical condition, do consult with a doctor before using it. Essential oils can be toxic if ingested, so avoid swallowing them unless under medical supervision. So, dive deep into our list of the best organic essential oils for your well-being. Best Overall: Rocky Mountain Oils Buy on Amazon Buy on Rockymountainoils.com Our pick of essential oil companies is Rocky Mountain Oils whose incredible breadth of single oils, blends, kits, accessories and diffusers cover the whole wide world of aromatherapy. Backed by wellness enthusiasts, they offer a limited selection of USDA Organic certified oils. Reasonably priced, the oils are verified for purity with Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry tests (See FAQs below). Rocky Mountain Oils even offers a 90-day hassle-free return policy. So, whether you want a crisp lemon or a dreamy lavender massage, you can rest assured only goodness is seeping into your pores. Best Budget: US Organic Essential Oils Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Us-organic.com Essential oils can be eye-wateringly expensive depending on the botanicals used and their purity. But it is possible to find good quality, affordable oils too. We like US Organic’s wide selection of USDA Organic certified, cruelty free and Good Manufacturing Practices certified oils, which means they follow high standards in manufacturing. With a wide selection of organic oils, including frankincense, patchouli, geranium and carrier oils and more, you can build an aromatherapy collection without breaking the bank. Best Kit: Pura D'or 10ml Essential Oil Set Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Purador.com A great way to test the world of aromatherapy is through a starter kit, and Pura D’or’s essential oil kit gives you a chance to explore the depth of this universe with ease. The inexpensive kit contains 10 milliliters each of lavender, peppermint, tea tree, lemon, sweet orange, rosemary, lemongrass, frankincense, eucalyptus, and cedarwood oils. The oils are USDA Organic certified and are therapeutic grade, so you can use them safely on your skin or pop them into a diffuser. Experiment with DIY blends or use them as single oils. Ways to Use Essential Oils You can use essential oils for their mood-enhancing properties in aromatherapy, blend them with other oils for a massage, or add them to a diffuser to send their scent wafting through your home and creating a sanctuary of calm. Many people use them as an ingredient in DIY cleaning products. Best for Diffusers: Thrive Market Organic Defense Blend Essential Oil Buy on Thrive Market Tapping into folklore from the middle ages, this unique defense blend is a potent mix of marjoram, spearmint, eucalyptus, lemon, lime, clove, rosemary, and cinnamon oils. Legend is that this mix had protective powers. The result is a spicy, earthy aromatic oil that is perfect to calm ruffled emotions and ground you. Certified organic by USDA Organic, it is pocket-friendly and enjoyable. Best Lavender: Florihana Wild Lavender Vera Organic Buy on Florihana.com The most captivating and versatile of essential oils, lavender is a favorite in the world of wellness. The Florihana Distillery is located in the stunning region of Provence in the French Riviera. The company harvests lavender, which grows wild in the mountains of Caussols, by hand when the plant is in full bloom. Users describe the first whiff as rustic, herbaceous and wild, which mellows down to a rich lavender aroma. Certified organic by Ecocert and USDA Organic, the company shares results of its Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry purity analysis on its website. It indeed captures a slice of Provence in a bottle. Best Rose: The Aromatherapy Company Rose Buy on Thearomatherapycompany.com This sensual, relaxing oil has been steam distilled from the delicate petals of Bulgarian Rosa damascena. It's a popular ingredient in traditional skin care, and studies have shown it's associated with decreasing stress and anxiety when used in aromatherapy. The Aromatherapy Company is helmed by professional aromatherapists, and the rose essential oil is Soil Association certified organic and is certified free from parabens. To use, take a few drops of this precious liquid and add to your massage oil. It will nourish your skin, leaving you feeling radiant and fresh. Best Vanilla: Mountain Rose Herb Vanilla Absolute Buy on Mountainroseherbs.com Starting out as a small herbal business in 1987, Mountain Rose Herbs has blossomed into a wellness company that has the right credentials and sublime oils. It sources the pods of Vanilla planifolia from France, to create a wonderful USDA Organic-certified viscous oil with a rich aroma. You can blend it with other oils such as lemon or rose. Or use it alone, letting the scent transport you to a delightful pâtisserie in the French countryside. Best Frankincense: Plant Therapy Organic Frankincense Buy on Planttherapy.com With the boom in the industry, Frankincense trees (Boswellia carteri) have been overexploited for their fragrant resin to create essential oil, so if this essential oil is a must-have for you, it's important to buy it from a reputable seller. Plant Therapy sources theirs from Somalia, and thoroughly researches all of its suppliers for quality and reputation. Frankincense has a spicy lemon-woodsy aroma. In aromatherapy, it's often used to create a soothing atmosphere of peace. This one has both USDA Organic and Leaping Bunny certification. Best Peppermint: Cliganic 100% Pure Organic Peppermint Oil Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Cliganic.com Strong, minty cool and very refreshing, Cliganic's peppermint oil is a whiff of freshness in a tiny bottle. Steam distilled from the Mentha piperita plant grown in India, the oil is certified organic by USDA Organic. It is available in .33 ounces and one-ounce bottles. What’s more, this therapeutic grade oil can be shipped back to the company for a full refund in 90-days if by any chance you aren’t happy with it. Best Tea Tree Oil: Plant Therapy Organic Tea Tree Essential Oil Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Planttherapy.com Plant Therapy has built a stellar reputation by offering high quality, certified oils at affordable prices. The essential oils are certified organic by USDA Organic, have Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry test reports supporting their purity, and are certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny. Plant Therapy uses use renewable energy and has a Good Manufacturing Practices certification. The steam distilled tea tree oil is made from the leaves of the Eucalyptus tree sourced from Australia. The oil is woody and fresh and safe enough to use on kids. Use it on blemishes to smooth out your skin or make a DIY natural surface cleaner to make your home sparkle. Final Verdict We love Rocky Mountain Oils (view at Rocky Mountain Oils) which ticks the right boxes when it comes to a purity, price, quality and organic credentials, though it offers a limited range of oils. A great way to explore the world of aromatherapy is by Pura D’or’s essential oil kit (view at Pura D'or), so you can dabble with blends and DIY solutions. FAQs Are organic essential oils better for the environment? Producing a tiny, potent bottle of essential oil is extremely resource intensive. It requires a staggering volume of raw materials to extract just a few ounces of oil. For instance, did you know it takes 10,000 pounds of rose petals to produce just a pound of rose essential oil? Also, some tree species are threatened by the insatiable demand of the industry, such as frankincense, where ancestral forests are being tapped out for their precious resin. Given this, opt for transparent producers who use ethically or wild-harvested herbs, trees, plants and flowers, and products which are certified organic (certified by reputed independent companies). Does an organic certification mean the oil is pure? An organic certification on an essential oil indicates that it is made almost entirely of organic ingredients and is free of pesticides and fertilizers. But it is not indicative of the quality of the essential oil. For that, a Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry test is necessary, which throws light on the chemicals that constitute the essential oil. Thus, before you buy an oil, do check for this on the company’s website. So that you know what you are buying is actually authentic, rather than a bottle of filler with just trace amounts of pure oil. It is essential to do your research beforehand. What essential oils are the most useful to keep on hand? It’s great to keep a small kit of essential oils at home, since they come so handy. Whether you want to massage yourself (pick a soothing lavender). Or are fighting off the sniffles (bring out the eucalyptus oil). Or want to make your own DIY non-toxic blend for a diffuser (pick any!). Our top oils are: Tea Tree Oil: From treating the occasional zit, this oil has anti-fungal properties that can come in handy. Lavender Oil: Serenity, now! The ultimate pick up, lavender has been associated with helping people fall asleep and easing anxiety. Eucalyptus Oil: Helping ease cold and flu symptoms, it can help perk you up if you add a few drops to your diffuser when you're feeling under the weather. Peppermint Oil: Traditionally used to ease digestive issues, it can also be used to repel unwanted insects. Rosemary Oil: The perfect perk-me-up oil, it was used in ancient times by the Greeks and Romans to keep their memory sharp. Why Trust Treehugger? Given how intimately we interact with these oils, we have picked only those ones which have been certified organic by independent agencies, such as Soil Association, USDA Organic and Ecocert COSMOS. These certify that the products adhere to set organic standards. Neeti Mehra believes that good health comes from embracing a holistic lifestyle. Practicing sustainable and mindful living since years, she is an avid user of essential oils. Her favorite DIY are to add them to bath salts, blend them with a base oil for a massage, or sprinkle them in a diffuser.