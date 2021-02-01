The 9 Best Organic Dog Treats, According to a Puppy Foster

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If you check the ingredient labels before you put anything into your grocery cart, shouldn’t you be doing the same for your dog? Maybe you give treats for training or just for no reason at all, but chances are if you have a pup, you have a selection in your pantry.

You can choose crunchy treats that are satisfying for your dog to chomp and help clean their teeth, or soft chews that are tasty and can be very motivating. Be careful about rawhide and other natural dog chews that can cause digestive problems and cracked teeth.

If you try to choose organic foods for yourself, there are lots of organic dog treat options. In the United States, pet foods and treats must follow the USDA’s national Organic Program regulations which cover ingredient sourcing, handling, manufacturing, and labeling. To be sure you’re getting an organic product, look for the “USDA Organic” logo on the packaging or check the label for organic ingredients.

I was given samples of some of these organic treats and purchased others to see what our taste-testing dogs thought. Here are their favorites.