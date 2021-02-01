Animals Pets The 9 Best Organic Dog Treats, According to a Puppy Foster Reward fido with some healthy and tasty treats By Mary Jo DiLonardo Senior Writer University of Cincinnati Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. our editorial process Mary Jo DiLonardo Updated February 01, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Animals Wildlife Pets Animal Rights Endangered Species Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Wet Noses Organic Crunchy Dog Treats at Amazon "These crunchy treats with a short list of ingredients come in interesting flavor combinations." Best for Training: Full Moon Natural Organics Jerky at Amazon "These soft, tempting jerky treats are easy to break down into small pieces for training." Best for Seniors: Plato Pet Treats Small Bites at Amazon "For senior dogs who might have trouble chewing, these small, meaty bites are a soft option." Best for Large Dogs: Castor & Pollux ORGANIX Organic Cookies at Amazon "Quarter-size wafers are fulfilling for big dogs but only have eight calories each." Best for Small Dogs: Riley's Organic Dog Treats at Amazon "These crunchy bones are just an inch long and have only have six ingredients." Best Grain-Free: Full Moon Organic Human Grade Training Treats for Dogs at Amazon "These soft, chewy training treats are grain free and a good value." Best for Picky Dogs: Wild One Organic Baked Treat Sampler at Wildone.com "This sampler pack offers three flavors for a dog with a persnickety palate." Best Calming: Lord Jameson Everyday Calm at Lordjameson.com "The added chamomile and hemp seeds in these treats may help ease mild anxiety." Author’s Pick: Caru Soft 'N Tasty Baked Bites at Amazon "Not organic, but these treats are made from a few simple ingredients with no artificial additives. They make all dogs pay attention!" If you check the ingredient labels before you put anything into your grocery cart, shouldn’t you be doing the same for your dog? Maybe you give treats for training or just for no reason at all, but chances are if you have a pup, you have a selection in your pantry. You can choose crunchy treats that are satisfying for your dog to chomp and help clean their teeth, or soft chews that are tasty and can be very motivating. Be careful about rawhide and other natural dog chews that can cause digestive problems and cracked teeth. If you try to choose organic foods for yourself, there are lots of organic dog treat options. In the United States, pet foods and treats must follow the USDA’s national Organic Program regulations which cover ingredient sourcing, handling, manufacturing, and labeling. To be sure you’re getting an organic product, look for the “USDA Organic” logo on the packaging or check the label for organic ingredients. I was given samples of some of these organic treats and purchased others to see what our taste-testing dogs thought. Here are their favorites. Best Overall: Wet Noses Organic Crunchy Dog Treats Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy Buy on PETCO With flavor combinations like these, you might have a hard time not wanting to sample these organic dog treats yourself. Choose from sweet and savory combos such as apple and peanut butter, peanut butter and banana, and pumpkin and quinoa. Made with a short list of ingredients, all sourced in the United States, these crunchy treats have no additives, preservatives, or fillers. They’re free from corn, soy, and dairy. A little larger than a quarter, the treats are good for large dogs or can be snapped into pieces for smaller dogs. Even picky dogs are quite happy about these pleasant-smelling treats. Best for Training: Full Moon Natural Organics Jerky Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Chewy These jerky strips are USDA Organic and come in large bags for a reasonable price. The strips are soft enough that they can easily be broken down into small pieces for training. Just be sure to keep the bag well-sealed once it has been opened. Made with free-range chicken, ranch-raised beef, and cage-free duck, the company says the animals are raised by family farmers who feed their animals only organic food with no antibiotics. Full Moon is owned by Perdue Farms. All products are 100 percent human grade. Although there’s no exact definition for “human grade,” it loosely means the ingredients are fit for human consumption and have been processed and manufactured to meet the same standards as people food. Best for Seniors: Plato Pet Treats Small Bites Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Chewy Organic chicken is the main ingredient in these small, soft treats. They’re made with limited ingredients, no grains, and no artificial preservatives. Made in small batches by a family-owned business, these small bites are meaty and apparently very tasty. They easily fit the Furbo dog camera if you keep an eye on your pet and like to dispense treats while you’re away. They are soft enough for senior dogs who might have trouble chewing harder treats. They are also are small enough that you can offer up several throughout the day (or all at once, if you’re feeling like a softie.) The 9 Best Dog Beds of 2021 Best for Large Dogs: Castor & Pollux ORGANIX Organic Cookies Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy If you have a big dog, they might turn down their nose at a measly little snack. Instead, these quarter-sized wafers from Castor & Pollux are more fulfilling options. The first ingredient in all three flavors—chicken, cheddar cheese, and peanut butter—is organic free-range chicken. These treats contain no corn, soy, wheat, or artificial preservatives. Other ingredients include organic peas and organic brown rice. Although they’re big, there are just eight calories in each treat. So you won’t feel bad about giving you pup the entire thing, or breaking off a piece for smaller dogs. They don’t crumble easily when snapped. Best for Small Dogs: Riley's Organic Dog Treats Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy There are just six organic ingredients in Riley’s dog treats. For example, the peanut butter and molasses flavor only has organic peanut butter, organic oat flour, organic oats, organic rye flour, organic peanut flour, and organic molasses. There are several tasty-sounding flavors including apple, sweet potato, and pumpkin, and coconut. The small-sized bones are just about an inch big, perfect for small dogs. If you need a bigger crunch experience for a jumbo pooch, the large bones are a much more satisfying 3-inch size. There’s no added sugar, salt, preservatives, artificial flavors or colors. Best Grain-Free: Full Moon Organic Human Grade Training Treats for Dogs Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy If your dog is on a grain-free diet, these bite-size nuggets from Full Moon are a great choice. The soft treats are grain-free, with all organic ingredients and no artificial preservatives or flavors. The main ingredient is organic chicken that was raised cage-free in the United States. These treats are chewy and only 2.5 calories each. You can even cut them to make them smaller. They’re smelly enough that even a tiny bite will be motivation enough for most dogs. (They have a sausage-like casing outside that makes them a little difficult to rip by hand, but it’s definitely doable.) There are 175 treats per bag, so it’s also an economical find. 11 Durable and Eco-Friendly Dog Toys Best for Picky Dogs: Wild One Organic Baked Treat Sampler Buy on Wildone.com Some dogs can be persnickety. They don’t like just any food or snack so you might be reluctant to spring for a big bag of treats only to be left holding the bag. This sampler pack from Wild One is a great option. It features bags of different flavors: PB&J, Fruit Salad, and Veggie Burger, so your dog can try them out. These plant-based treats are USDA Certified Organic baked, and have no artificial colors, flavors, or fillers, and contain no corn, wheat, or soy. Each bag has 22 ring-shaped treats. Best Calming: Lord Jameson Everyday Calm Buy on Lordjameson.com These vegan and gluten-free treats contain chamomile and hemp seeds, which may help ease mild anxiety in dogs. All the ingredients are organic, including oats, coconut, and peanut butter. There are no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and the treats are free of wheat, corn, soy, and dairy. A portion of proceeds benefit animal rescue organizations including service and therapy dog groups. The round, soft treats are made in Boulder, Colorado. The company has a rotating selection of flavors. These are part of Lord Jameson's wellness collection that also includes treats for stomach and digestion and overall health. Author’s Pick: Caru Soft 'N Tasty Baked Bites Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy These treats aren’t certified organic, but they are made from just a few simple ingredients and they are grain, wheat, and soy-free. The first ingredient is a high-quality protein like lamb, salmon, or venison. They’re made in small batches by a family-owned company and have no artificial colors and preservatives. I’ve had some very picky and very scared foster dogs through the years. One was a near-feral dog that was terrified of people. These are the only treats that I could use to coax him near me. He would also take daily medication if he knew he got these treats afterward. I cut these treats in tiny pieces and use them as training treats. They smell so good (to the dogs) that they certainly pay attention when these are in my pocket! The 5 Best Dog DNA Tests of 2021 Final Verdict Our top pick is the Wet Noses Organic Treats (view at Amazon) because they come in the best flavor combinations and the crunchy snacks can be snapped into pieces for smaller dogs. If you prefer softer treats, your dog will drool for Full Moon Natural Organics Organic Jerky (view at Amazon). Why Trust Treehugger? The proud mom of a rescue dog, Mary Jo DiLonardo has fostered more than 30 dogs and puppies. She’s gone through a lot of treats over the years and has dealt with a lot of training and a lot of picky eaters! For more than 25 years, Mary Jo has covered a wide range of topics focused on nature, pets, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. She has spent six years with Treehugger, formerly under the Mother Nature Network brand.