Animals Pets The 6 Best Organic Dog Foods of 2021 Fido's food has never been more nutritious By Mary Jo DiLonardo Senior Writer University of Cincinnati Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. Updated April 26, 2021 The Rundown Best Overall: Castor & Pollux Organix Dog Food at Thrive Market "The largest selection of organic dog foods including dry kibbles, 'small morsels' wet food, and a dozen canned food flavors." Best Overall Runner Up: Tender & True Dog Food at Walmart "The full line of Tender & True products has been certified as humanely raised by the Global Animal Partnership." Best Grocery Store Brand: Newman's Own Organic Grain-Free Turkey & Liver Dinner at Amazon "Easy-to-find at local stores and all profits go to charity." Best Grain Free: Evanger’s Organic Dog Food at Amazon "Dog food made by an independent, family-owned and operated U.S. company." Editor’s Pick: The Honest Kitchen Dog Food at Walmart "These foods use organic ingredients and the company has strong sustainability impact commitment." Best Raw: Primal Raw Dog Food at Amazon "Raw food products containing certified organic produce." If you try to eat a lot of organic food, you might want to offer the same to your dog. “Organic” refers to the way agricultural products are grown and processed—typically without certain pesticides and fertilizers and with healthier living conditions. Although there aren’t many dog foods that are certified organic, there are some that contain organic ingredients. Just like when shopping for your human family, read the label. In the United States, organic pet foods and treats must follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) national Organic Program regulations which cover ingredient sourcing, handling, manufacturing, and labeling. Certified organic foods must be made of at least 95 percent organic ingredients. You’ll recognize them by the “USDA Organic” logo on the packaging. You can also check the label for organic ingredients. Here are the best organic dog foods: Best Overall: Castor & Pollux Organix Dog Food Buy on Thrive Market Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy Unlike other brands that might offer a few organic items in their lineup, all Castor & Pollux Organix dog and cat foods are USDA certified organic. Products feature organic free-range chicken or turkey, and are produced without chemical pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, artificial preservatives, or any added growth hormones or antibiotics. There’s also no corn, wheat, or soy. Organix dog food options include seven dry kibbles, six “small morsels” wet foods, and a dozen canned food flavors. About two-thirds are grain-free. There are special recipes for puppies, seniors, and small breeds. Organic products are always non-GMO because the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) isn’t allowed in organic products. Ten of Organix’s recipes are Non-GMO Project Verified, meaning they went through a third-party process to confirm products meet non-GMO testing standards. Best Overall Runner Up: Tender & True Dog Food Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy There’s a range of products from this pet food company including dry food, wet food, freeze-dried food, and treats. The full line of products has been certified as humanely raised by the Global Animal Partnership (GAP). Tender & True's products are prepared in the United States with no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. There are three dry and two canned flavors that are USDA Certified Organic, including chicken and liver, and turkey and liver. There’s also freeze-dried raw dog food made with organic produce. The rest of the company's foods are from chicken and turkey raised without antibiotics or wild-caught seafood that has been certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council. “We have really focused on finding premium and ethically sourced proteins for our foods,” Kortney Unruh, spokesperson for Tender & True, tells Treehugger. Best Grocery Store Brand: Newman's Own Organic Grain-Free Turkey & Liver Dinner Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy Buy on Kroger.com There are three canned food flavors in the Newman’s Own line—chicken dinner, chicken and liver, and turkey—that are USDA certified organic. The foods contain no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, corn or wheat. While some organic foods can be difficult to find and you may have to wait for online delivery, these products are often at your local grocery store. They’re at Kroger, Publix, Wal-mart, and Target stores, and others. Compared to many other dog foods, they’re relatively inexpensive. You’re not just doing good for your dog by buying these foods. The Newman’s Own Foundation uses 100 percent of the profits it receives from the sale of all its products for charitable purposes. As of 2019, the company has donated $550 million to thousands of charities all over the world. 11 Durable and Eco-Friendly Dog Toys Best Grain Free: Evanger’s Organic Dog Food Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy Founded in 1935, Evanger’s is an independent family-owned and operated pet food company. The company offers four flavors (beef, cooked chicken, chicken and turkey, and turkey with potato and carrot) of canned organic dog food. The proteins are all raised, processed, and sourced in the United States. All food is grain-free and gluten-free, with no preservatives or fillers. The food comes in a pate, not a chunky, form. It’s certified organic by Oregon Tilth, one of the primary USDA National Organic Program accredited certifiers. Because there aren’t added vitamins and minerals in the cooked chicken recipe, it’s recommended that you feed this only as a supplement to other food instead of a standalone diet. The beef, turkey and chicken, and turkey formulas also have added supplements. This food is popular with picky eater pups, but like all new foods, should be introduced gradually. Editor’s Pick: The Honest Kitchen Dog Food Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy Available in kibbled, dehydrated, or wet versions, about one-third of the ingredients in Honest Kitchen pet products are certified organic. They use almost 3 million pounds of organic produce annually, and this pet food contain no GMOs, preservatives, or fillers. Proteins include humanely raised free-range chicken and MSC-certified fish. It's made in the United States with human-grade ingredients. Although Honest Kitchen pet foods aren’t completely organic, we are very impressed with this company and its commitment to sustainability and the Earth. The company has an impact report online that explains in detail its commitment to everything from organic ingredients and supporting biodiversity, to using solar power and renewable materials for packaging. More than half of the employees in management positions identify as female. “For us, good food is something that not only makes a tangible impact on pet health, but it actually goes beyond the bowl, to support minority suppliers, protect the environment, and generate resources that are used responsibly to support internal and external workers,” founder Lucy Postins tells Treehugger. “Good food makes a difference in the wider community through direct involvement and philanthropic contributions. I truly believe that companies that have soul can accomplish incredible things and in the end we do well, by doing good.” Best Raw: Primal Raw Dog Food Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy These raw food diets aren’t certified organic, but they contain USDA Certified Organic produce. The meats are fresh, antibiotic- and steroid-free with no added hormones. The animals are humanely raised and sustainably sourced. For example, beef is grass-fed and chickens are cage-free. The recipes include beef, chicken, duck, lamb, pork, rabbit, turkey and sardine, and venison. The products are available as raw frozen bite-size chunks that just need thawing, or raw frozen nuggets and patties. There are also freeze-dried nuggets that are shelf stable. To serve, just portion what you need, shred, and rehydrate with water, bone broth, or raw goat milk. If you don’t want to immerse yourself in the full raw experience, there are “toppers” of raw food to supplement dry kibble. An interactive tool on Primal’s website can help you find the food, topper, or other recommended add-on (goat milk, power greens) to boost your dog’s diet. Final Verdict For a true organic diet, our top pick is Castor & Pollux Organix (view at Thrive Market), which has the greatest selection of organic products including seven dry kibbles, six “small morsels” wet food, and a dozen canned food flavors. Although the foods aren't completely organic, we also really like Honest Kitchen pet foods (view at Chewy). The company's commitment to sustainability is commendable. Why Trust Treehugger? The proud mom of a rescue dog, Mary Jo DiLonardo has fostered more than 30 dogs and puppies. She has had dogs with all sorts of health and nutrition needs, so she is always searching for the best products for their well-being. For more than 25 years, Mary Jo has covered a wide range of topics focused on nature, pets, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. She has spent six years with Treehugger, formerly under the Mother Nature Network brand.