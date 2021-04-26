The 6 Best Organic Dog Foods of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"The full line of Tender & True products has been certified as humanely raised by the Global Animal Partnership."

If you try to eat a lot of organic food, you might want to offer the same to your dog. “Organic” refers to the way agricultural products are grown and processed—typically without certain pesticides and fertilizers and with healthier living conditions. Although there aren’t many dog foods that are certified organic, there are some that contain organic ingredients. Just like when shopping for your human family, read the label.

In the United States, organic pet foods and treats must follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) national Organic Program regulations which cover ingredient sourcing, handling, manufacturing, and labeling. Certified organic foods must be made of at least 95 percent organic ingredients. You’ll recognize them by the “USDA Organic” logo on the packaging. You can also check the label for organic ingredients.

Here are the best organic dog foods: