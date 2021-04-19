The 9 Best Organic Cotton T-Shirts of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"For Days’ airy Daily Crew is a lightweight tee that you can wear tucked in your jeans or spilled out with aplomb."

"Each of these t-shirts has prevented 0.65 kilograms of CO2 emissions and stopped 345 grams of chemicals from being leached."

The basic t-shirt is a wardrobe essential, but as comfy as regular cotton tees are, they may also come at a tremendous cost. Conventional cotton is among the dirtiest crop on the planet. It requires heavy usage of pesticides and fertilizers. What’s more, it demands a huge amount of water. To grow the cotton need for a single t-shirt, it requires a staggering 2,700 liters of water, the quantity a person drinks in 2.5 years.

For this round-up, we’ve shortlisted the best staples across all price tags, sizes and colors to brighten your mood, while being mindful of their impact on the Earth and communities. Wherever possible, we have picked cotton tees with globally recognized organic certifications, particularly the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which insures that t-shirts contain a minimum of 70 percent organic fiber and are manufactured responsibly. So, go ahead, spend the summer in one of these eco-friendly, ethically made, and snuggle-worthy shirts.

Here are the best organic cotton t-shirts: