The 8 Best Organic Cotton Sheets of 2021

Organic cotton sheets are soft and comfortable, plus knowing you made the sustainable and ethical choice by shopping organic just might help you get a better night’s sleep. Traditionally farmed cotton accounts for 16% of the world’s pesticide use, which is more than any other single crop, according to the Environmental Justice Foundation. Organic cotton sheets are made without any harsh chemicals, pesticides, or dyes, making them the healthier option for people and for the planet. Plus, the lack of chemical treatment keeps the fabric’s integrity intact, making organic bedding stronger and giving the linens the possibility to last longer. Here are the best organic cotton sheets, all with trustworthy certifications.



Best Overall: Avocado Organic Superfine Suvin Cotton Sheets View On Avocadogreenmattress.com Thread Count: 1,000 | Certifications: MadeSafe certified, Climate Neutral certified, Certified Vegan, GOTS organic certified Avocado Organic Superfine Cotton Sheets are our pick for Best Overall because of their abundance of sustainable certifications. With a high thread count, the sheets are made of Indian Suvin Cotton, one of the world’s rarest Extra Long Staple cotton varieties. The sheets are available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King. The sheets come in White, Grey and Natural shades. They are also available with deep pockets, which means they'll fit taller mattresses or beds with mattress toppers.

Best Budget: L.L. Bean Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Collection View On L.L.Bean Thread Count: 220 | Certifications: GOTS Certified, OEKO-TEX Certified The L.L. Bean Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set is woven for a noticeably soft feel. The sheets offer deep 15-inch pockets and are available in chambray blue, cream, gray heather, and white. Sizes Twin, Full, Queen, and King are offered. The company is committed to using 100% responsible cotton by 2025, but as of 2019 the company was only at 20%, according to its website. L.L. Bean has many sustainability goals listed on its site, but any success hasn’t been updated on the site in the last two years. You may want to be cognizant of which product you’re purchasing from the company if you’re serious about buying sustainable goods.

Best Luxury: The Citizenry Organic Resort Cotton Bed Bundle View On The-citizenry.com Thread Count: 400 | Certifications: GOTS Certified, OEKO-TEX Certified

This Organic Turkish Cotton Bed Bundle by The Citizenry is made of 100% organic, long-staple cotton in the Aegean region of Turkey. The warm, neutral colors are selected meticulously to reflect the nearby Aegean Sea where the cotton was made. The OEKO-TEX certification means every inch of the finished product has been inspected for harmful toxins. The sheet set comes with two extra pillowcases (four in total) so your bed can be extra plush.

Most Comfortable: PlushBeds Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set View On Plushbeds.com Thread Count: 300 | Certifications: GOTS Certified, GOLS Certified, USDA Organic Certified

While many sheets soften over several washes, these fibers are combed for smoothless so the sheets are soft and comfortable from day one. The sheets are dye-free, lightweight, and breathable, and keep cool during the night. The product has GOTS, GOLS, and USDA certification, meaning the product, from harvesting, through manufacturing and labeling, has been created using environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing. The sheets are available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, and split sizes. However, the sheets only come in one color: Natural. The 5 Best Sustainable Bamboo Sheets of 2021 Best Style: Boll & Branch Chambray Triple Stitch Sheet Set View On Bollandbranch.com Thread Count: 300 | Certifications: GOTS Certified, Fair Trade Certified, Oeko-Tex Certified We think the Boll and Branch Organic Chambray Sheet Set is the most stylish sheet set on this list. The chambray style comes in both grey and blue. The sheets feature contrast stitched, structured fabric that is stonewashed to make them super soft. The sheets are great for all seasons, staying cool and breathable. Boll and Branch has used organic materials from day one. The company focuses on Fair Trade fabrics, lowering its carbon footprint, and saving water. The sheets come in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, King with standard pillowcases, California King, and Split King.

Best Cooling: Coyuchi 300 Thread Count Organic Percale Sheets View On Wayfair View On Coyuchi.com Thread Count: 300 | Certifications: GOTS Certified, Fair Trade Certified, MadeSafe Certified These sheets were made specifically with warm sleepers in mind. The lightweight sheets are meant to keep cool in any climate by creating better air flow that is especially important on hot, humid nights. A 7-inch hem ensures sheets and pillowcases maintain their shape. Sheets and pillowcases are sold individually or as sets in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King. Colors offered include white, undyed, quartz, steel blue, and laurel. The sheets are packaged in reusable organic cotton bags to cut down plastic packaging.

The 7 Best Percale Sheets of 2021 Best Flannel: SOL Organics Brushed Flannel Bedding Bundle View On Solorganix.com Thread Count: Not listed | Certifications: GOTS Certified, Fair Trade Certified, OEKO-TEX Certified

For those cold winter nights, the SOL Organics Brushed Flannel Bedding Bundle offers everything you need, including a duvet cover. The sheets are warm while still being breathable, and are offered in grey and white. The sheets are available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King. All SOL Organix products are made without pesticides, herbicides, or synthetic fertilizers as well as without phthalates, formaldehyde, or toxic chemicals. The company focuses on Fair Trade for all its products as well.

Best for Dorms: The Company Store Cstudio Home Tie-Dye Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set View On Havenly.com View On Thecompanystore.com Thread Count: 200 | Certifications: GOTS Certified, OEKO-TEX Certified College students will love these cute tie-dye, 100% organic cotton percale sheets available in two color ways: multi and blue-multi. They're available in the Twin XL size, which is needed for many dorm room beds, as well as a regular Twin, Full, Queen, and King sizes. The sheets are made to keep cool all year round. While they aren’t a part of the set, the company also sells a matching duvet set, a comforter set, and a matching shower curtain. The sheets are GOTS Certified and OEKO-TEX Certified, so you know the sheets won’t be leeching any harmful chemicals. The Company Store focuses on responsible business practices and works with other companies that share its sustainability values. However, it should be noted that not all products made by The Company Store are organic and eco-friendly.

