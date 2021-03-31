Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"The ultimate comfort in sleepwear? Look no further than this nightgown from Mate."

"Almost 25 gallons of water is saved in the production of these tiny jammies."

We spend about a third of our life sleeping. So it's normal to want to spend that time in pajamas that are made with natural fibers. Unfortunately, lots of clothing on the market is made from synthetic fabrics, meaning we’re wearing plastic. Clothing made from some plants isn't perfect either, as some fabrics made from bamboo and conventional cotton are associated with illegal deforestation and pesticide usage.

A better alternative is to look for pajamas made from certified organic cotton, which can help reduce the use of synthetic fabric and chemicals, as organic cotton is processed without toxic dyes and isn’t treated with chemicals. Buying certified organic cotton products also means you’re helping to conserve natural resources like water, and it means you’re helping farmers live better lives by avoiding exposure to toxins and chemicals during cotton production.

We researched the market to find the best organic cotton pajamas.