Culture Sustainable Fashion The Best Organic Cotton Pajamas of 2021 Sleep sustainably with these certified organic PJs By Amanda Ogle Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor covering sustainability, health, travel, food, and lifestyle topics. our editorial process Amanda Ogle Updated March 31, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Culture History Travel Sustainable Fashion Art & Media Holidays Community Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Coyuchi Pajamas at Coyuchi.com "Choose from certified organic rompers, flannel pajama pants, nightgowns, shirts, and joggers." Best for Women: Eileen Fisher Pajamas at Eileenfisher.com "Stay comfy and fashionable with Eileen Fisher’s line of pajamas, made with 100 percent organic cotton." Best for Men: Harvest & Mill Organic Clothing at Harvestandmill.com "Harvest & Mill makes sustainable clothing that guys love for lounging and sleep." Best Variety: Made Trade Pajamas at Madetrade.com "Made Trade partners with ethical brands that use certified organic cotton and natural dyes." Best for Kids: Hanna Andersson Kids Pajama Sets at Hannaandersson.com "Kids will love these pajamas' fun prints and you'll love the ethical production." Best Kids Runner Up: Parachute Sunburst Pajama Set at Parachute "This super-soft pajama set is too cute not to mention, although it’s a limited edition." Best Baby: Pact Baby Organic Sleepwear at Wearpact.com "Almost 25 gallons of water is saved in the production of these tiny jammies." Best Flannel: Toad & Co Pajamas at Toadandco.com "Perfect for a toasty night around the fire, these flannel pants are made from 100 percent certified organic cotton." Best Matching: Hanna Andersson Gnome Family Pajamas at Hannaandersson.com "Creating those fun family photos where everyone has matching pajamas is easy with Hanna Andersson." Best Nightgown: Mate Tencel Sleep Tee Dress at Matethelabel.com "The ultimate comfort in sleepwear? Look no further than this nightgown from Mate." We spend about a third of our life sleeping. So it's normal to want to spend that time in pajamas that are made with natural fibers. Unfortunately, lots of clothing on the market is made from synthetic fabrics, meaning we’re wearing plastic. Clothing made from some plants isn't perfect either, as some fabrics made from bamboo and conventional cotton are associated with illegal deforestation and pesticide usage. A better alternative is to look for pajamas made from certified organic cotton, which can help reduce the use of synthetic fabric and chemicals, as organic cotton is processed without toxic dyes and isn’t treated with chemicals. Buying certified organic cotton products also means you’re helping to conserve natural resources like water, and it means you’re helping farmers live better lives by avoiding exposure to toxins and chemicals during cotton production. We researched the market to find the best organic cotton pajamas. Best Overall: Coyuchi Pajamas Buy on Coyuchi.com Comfortable rompers, flannel pajama pants, nightgowns, shirts, and jogger pants make up the pajama line from Coyuchi. The company uses Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified cotton, which eliminates chemicals and promotes safe environments for workers. Coyuchi products are also free from toxins that harm humans, animals, and ecosystems. The company partners with White Buffalo Land Trust, which focuses on soil health and biodiverse farming, and Fibershed, which supports regional farms and ranches in carbon farming practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Coyuchi also partners with the Chetna Coalition, which is a supply chain network that supports sustainable farming in India, and is a member of 1% for the Planet. Sustainability Tip Pajamas are pretty personal, and many people prefer to not get them second-hand. However, before you buy a brand new set, consider if there are already any garments in your wardrobe that could be re-purposed into pjs. Or if you're crafty, consider recycling old sheets into a new pair of pajama pants. Best for Women: Eileen Fisher Pajamas Buy on Eileenfisher.com Stay comfy and fashionable with Eileen Fisher’s line of pajamas, all made with 100 percent organic cotton. The sleep collection includes luxurious separates, including tanks, comfy pants, robes and even slippers. The pjs are pricy, but they meet exceptional high environmental standards. Eileen Fisher is a B Corp, meaning it voluntarily meets high criteria for social and environmental performance, and tracks its clothing from the field to the factories to ensure organic cotton is being used and fabrics are dyed in a safe manner. The company even lists its suppliers right on its website for those curious as to where their products are coming from. Eileen Fisher also supports numerous nonprofits and NGOs working toward environmental conservation, climate change, sustainable agriculture, recycling, and water stewardship. Best for Men: Harvest & Mill Organic Clothing Buy on Harvestandmill.com Harvest & Mill makes great clothing that guys love for lounging and sleep, including jogger pants, comfy tees, sweatshirts, and more. The company uses organic cotton grown in the United States, and all clothing is sewn in Oakland, Berkeley, and San Francisco. It also directly commission American heritage mills to spin, knit, and finish fabrics, and can trace all materials back to organic cotton farms. Any clothing that is dyed is done so naturally from farmers and dye artists in Indiana and California. Even its packaging is eco-friendly, compostable, and free of plastic. The jogger pants (view on Harvest & Mill) are great for lazy Sunday afternoons, and the organic cotton tees (view on Harvest & Mill) are great for green gift giving. 8 Slippers That Are Kind to Your Feet and the Environment Best Variety: Made Trade Pajamas Buy on Madetrade.com Known for selling eco-friendly products like home decor, furniture, candles, and kitchen utensils, Made Trade also makes a great lineup of pajamas that includes cozy jogger pants, sweatshirts, nightgowns, shorts, crop tops, hoodies, and sweatpants. Made Trade partners with brands that use certified organic cotton and natural dyes in their products, and the company prides itself on providing fair-trade, sustainable products you can feel good about wearing. Consider the pima short (view on Made Trade) from Leena & Lu, which uses organic cotton from Peru and non-toxic dyes, or the organic cotton jogger set (view on Made Trade) from Poplinen for an eco-friendly pajama look that’s great for cold nights and cozying up with a good book. Best for Kids: Hanna Andersson Kids Pajama Sets Buy on Hannaandersson.com Swimming sharks, sweet strawberries, story time books, and far-out space scenes are just a few fun pajama options that kids love from Hanna Andersson. Find pajamas in long johns, short sets, and zipped sleeper options, all made from organic cotton. These pjs are OEKO-TEX certified, to ensure no chemicals of concern can be found on the finished product. The company is applying for GOTS certification, which requires a minimum of 70 percent organic fibers being used in production. Hanna Andersson is already using 100 percent organic cotton fabric, so GOTS certification should be coming soon. Hanna Andersson also uses suppliers that adhere to standards regarding fair wages, working conditions, nondiscrimination, and health and safety in work facilities. Best Kids Runner Up: Parachute Rylee + Cru Sunburst Pajama Set Buy on Parachute This super-soft pajama set is too cute not to mention, although it’s a limited edition and a little more expensive than the Hanna Andersson sets. The sunburst design is a collaboration between bedding company Parachute and the clothing brand Rylee + Cru, founded by illustrator Kelli Murray. The set is made with GOTS-certified organic cotton, which has been brushed for extra softness, and comes in white or blue fog. The shorts/tee combo and lightweight fabric is perfect for hot little sleepers. It comes in sizes for kids 6-months through 9-years-old. Best Baby: Pact Baby Organic Sleepwear Buy on Wearpact.com Babies love being snug while sleeping, and these footie sleeper pajamas do just the trick, with breathable organic cotton and a tagless back label that doesn’t irritate skin. The diagonal front zip also makes diaper changes a breeze, and a snap tab at the neck protects from rubbing and irritation as well. Available in three colors, these baby pajamas are made from GOTS-certified organic cotton in a fair-trade certified factory based in India. There are no toxic chemicals used to make these pajamas including pesticides and fertilizers, and 91 percent less water is used while making the pajamas in comparison to traditional cotton. In fact, almost 25 gallons of water is saved in the production of these jammies. The 7 Best Biodegradable Diapers of 2021 Best Flannel: Toad & Co Pajamas Buy on Toadandco.com Perfect for a toasty night around the fire or those iconic matching flannel pajama Christmas photos, these flannel pajama pants from Toad & Co. are made from 100 percent certified organic cotton. The soft fabric is moisture wicking, with an elastic waistband with drawstring and a patched on back pocket. The company is a member of the Textile Exchange, a global nonprofit organization working to make the textile industry more sustainable. These flannel pajamas also come rolled with ribbon, making them great for gift giving. A classic red and black plaid pattern is available, as is a holiday-centric red and green plaid pattern. Best Matching: Hanna Andersson Gnome Matching Family Pajamas Buy on Hannaandersson.com Creating those fun family photos where everyone has matching pajamas is easy with these options from Hanna Andersson. Character pajamas like Darth Vader and Yoda from Star Wars are available, as are Snoopy, Disney, Marvel, and Bugs Bunny sets. Holiday pajamas come in plaid, candy cane, dreidel, Hanukkah, snowflakes, deer designs, and more, and numerous other themes are available for Easter, Valentine’s Day, spring, fall, and even childhood faves like fire trucks and rainbows. Sizes are available in mens, womens, unisex, kids, and baby options, and all pajamas are made from 100 percent organic cotton. Best Nightgown: Mate Tencel Sleep Tee Dress Buy on Matethelabel.com Looking for the ultimate comfort in sleepwear? Look no further than this nightgown from Mate, which comes in a range of sized from extra small to 3X. The nightgown's hem hits about mid-thigh, comes in several colors, and has a pocket. Although the main fiber is tencel, which is a more eco-friendly version of rayon, the blend includes 30 percent organic cotton. As of 2021, Mate is committed to becoming Climate Neutral Certified as a way to combat the current climate crisis. Multiple color options are available in the nightgown. We like that about 85 percent less water and 40 percent less carbon are used to make these gowns compared to products that use non-organic materials, and the fact that these fibers don’t use pesticides or plastic. Final Verdict Coyuchi pajamas (view at Coyuchi) take the cake for the company’s long list of environmental efforts, and good variety of styles. We also love the Mate Sleep Tee Dress (view at Mate) for its comfort and simplicity, and the fact that it’s comfortable to wear during hotter weather. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is committed to help our readers reduce the environmental impact of our day-to-day lives. Author Amanda Ogle is a veteran reporter who loves writing about sustainability and believes it is important that we all strive to be as environmentally friendly as we can. She enjoys giving readers an honest idea of where to buy sustainable clothing that makes a difference in our environment. The 7 Best Robes of 2021