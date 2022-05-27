We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Many people understand the benefits of choosing organic foods , but selecting organic health and beauty products also has several advantages over their conventional competitors. Organic hair conditioners use simpler plant-derived ingredients grown without pesticides, and tend to have fewer synthetic chemicals like parabens, fragrance, and silicones. These formulas are better for the environment, and will hopefully translate to healthier, more vibrant locks.

This Leaping Bunny certified, vegan, and cruelty-free formula has none of chemicals you want to avoid, earning it a 3 from EWG . A bonus is that its packaging is made from post-consumer recycled content.

Aloe vera leaf gel and monoi oil have anti-inflammatory properties that calm the scalp while penetrating dry, brittle hair for better shine and body. Tamanu oil , from a tropical nut, naturally contains essential fatty acids and nutrients that your body uses to make collagen, encouraging stronger, longer, healthier hair.

A great fit for thick hair that needs more nourishment, Innersense Organic Beauty Hydrating Cream Conditioner blends certified organic rice, quinoa, and flax seed with rich shea butter, and avocado and jojoba seed oils to smooth frizz and prevent breaking.

These simple ingredients have earned the lavender scented conditioner a 1 from EWG as well as certifications from Oregon Tilth Certified Organic , PETA, Leaping Bunny, Vegan.org and the Non-GMO Project . This blend is also 85% Fair for Life certified operation by Ecocert for demonstrated corporate responsibility for people and the planet. The invigorating peppermint version also works well for most, although may be too strong for those with sensitive eyes or skin.

Dr. Bronner’s has been a widely-accepted eco-friendly soap company since it was founded in 1948 by a third-generation master soapmaker. Still family-owned and run, Dr. Bronner’s brand makes socially and environmentally responsible products based on their Cosmic Principles . Those principles include treating employees like family, using fair practices with suppliers and treating the Earth like home.

If you hair tends to dry out, consider trying Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hair Crème Conditioner. It contains just a few plant-based USDA Certified organic, fair trade vegan ingredients—coconut, avocado, hemp, lavender and jojoba oils, and vitamin E—that nourish and deeply moisturize each strand while protecting your hair from further damage from heat and styling.

Certified organic sunflower, jojoba and linseed oils plus argan, rice bran, and orange oils moisturize and impart shine to each strand. Although the packaging and name have changed slightly, this mild formula has earned a 2 from EWG and is Leaping Bunny and PETA certified vegan and cruelty-free.

More of us color treat our hair than we’d like to admit. But color treatment can be hard on hair and we want to take care of it to prevent fading and drying. Juice Organics Rose Fig Color Protect Conditioner was designed with antioxidant rich fig and blueberry and certified organic borage for enhanced shine. You’ll appreciate that certified organic aloe and grape and apple juices are the first three ingredients. Grape and apple juices contain alpha-hydroxy acids, phytonutrients, vitamins, flavonoids, phenols and resveratrol antioxidants that promote a beautiful, healthy scalp.

While this company is still too small to have obtained other certifications, we hope many other companies in the industry will adopt these environmentally positive choices.

A Simple Planet also cares as much about the planet as it does its products. Behind the scenes the brand is leading by example with positive environmental choices. The products come in reusable aluminum bottles in three sizes to reduce plastic waste. You can buy a 17-ounce refill pack that reduces shipping weight to preserve shipping fuel use and helps you reuse the aluminum. They also leave out non-essential ingredients to reduce resource consumption. A Simple Planet also uses 100% post-consumer recycled packaging for shipping.

There are so many things to love about A Simple Planet Leave-In Conditioner. Unlike many conditioners, this formula is made from just a few simple ingredients that are either wildcrafted, organically-grown, or USDA Certified. Their certified ingredients include aloe vera, Irish moss, jojoba oil, and vitamin E that calm and heal the scalp and promote healthy follicles while moisturizing and strengthening the hair. You can choose from unscented, sweet orange, or lavender essential oils scents.

This formula is certified vegan by PETA and contains 70% certified organic ingredients like calming chamomile, calendula, cucumber, vanilla, and aloe. Shea butter, olive and safflower oils add moisture and make hair easier to comb tear-free. Adults also love this formula, especially those with problem and sensitive skin.

Our babies and children are precious to us, so we care deeply about what goes on their skin and near their sensitive eyes. Nature’s Baby Organics Conditioner and Detangler in lavender chamomile or vanilla tangerine scents are great choices for kid's hair. Both essential oil scents earn a 2 from EWG because of their hypoallergenic plant-derived ingredients and lack of SLS and parabens.

This may not be a fit for those with allergies or sensitive skin because tea tree and peppermint oils can irritate eyes and skin for some.

Invigorating may be an understatement. It offers a tingly clean feeling of tea tree, peppermint, rosemary, and eucalyptus essential oils combined with the aloe vera juice and sage and thyme extracts. This cruelty-free conditioner is also backed by the Leaping Bunny seal.

Going organic doesn’t have to break the bank. Giovanni Eco Chic Tea Tree conditioner checks all the feel good boxes. It’s made of primarily USDA Certified organic and vegan ingredients in the United States by a family-owned business and is free of parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, mineral oil, SLS, sodium laureth sulfate and silicone—all for under $1 per ounce.

Although the standard size is 11 ounces, you can save even more by buying the 32-ounce size.

This pH balanced formula is also PETA and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free and vegan while also being EWG Verified , meaning the product meets EWG’s strictest standards for transparency and health. The harshest chemical it contains according to EWG is lemon peel oil. Its organic ingredients are certified by QAI to NSF/ANSI 305 , the American National Standard for personal care products containing organic ingredients and the National Sanitation Foundation .

Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Conditioner is formulated for normal to dry hair and is made up of a medley of vegan lavender essential oil, quinoa protein, aloe, babassu oil, and vitamin E. Protein nourishes and strengthens the hair shaft while babassu oil is full of antioxidants and healthy fats that moisturize the scalp and hair without causing greasiness.

To earn the best overall spot, we chose a conditioner that is reasonably affordable, contains a majority of certified organic ingredients that nourish both the scalp and your hair and is made by a company with a solid environmental track record.

Final Verdict We like Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Conditioner because it’s reasonably priced, contains a majority of certified organic ingredients that nourish both the scalp and your hair while also exceeding some of the toughest environmental standards. For those with allergies or extra sensitive eyes and skin, Nature’s Baby Organics Conditioner and Detangler is a safe and effective conditioner for any age.

What to Look for in Organic Conditioner

Ingredients

Organic ingredients are usually noted on the product label, either with a star (asterisk) or with the words “organic” or “certified organic” so check there first. You might also see a seal on the label of the third party or group that verified the ingredients were truly organic. Those might be from the USDA, Oregon Tilth, or another organic certifying agency. But beware. Some companies and those who write about them call a product organic when it might only contain a single organic ingredient. Some labels will note the percentage of organic ingredients, such as 75% certified organic ingredients.

Also note that there is a difference between certified organic and organically-grown. Certified organic means an impartial third party has verified the organic nature of the source materials. Organically-grown means that although the grower used organic techniques to grow the raw ingredients, no outside party has confirmed that the ingredients are actually organic.

However, many reputable brands use reliably organically-grown ingredients without being able to afford to go through or are in the lengthy, expensive process of third party organic certification. Don’t be afraid to check the manufacturer’s website for details on organic ingredients and ask them questions where their website is lacking answers.

The main ingredients to watch out for are parabens (preservatives linked to breast cancer) and fragrance (an umbrella term that can hide toxic ingredients). Silicones are another common ingredient to avoid. This petroleum-derived ingredient simply coats the hair giving it the feeling of being soft and conditioned, but isn't truly hydrating the hair.

Packaging

While most conditioners come in plastic bottles with a pump or flip cap, some brands are switching to more sustainable packaging such as recyclable and reusable glass and/or aluminum. You can also check the label of plastic bottles to see if the bottle has been made from reclaimed or post-consumer recycled plastic. Check in with your local food co-op to see if they offer organic conditioner in bulk, allowing you to bring in your own containers for reuse. Most plastic conditioner containers can be rinsed and recycled in your usual curbside recycling.

Solid conditioner bars can sometimes help you avoid disposable packaging. They can sometimes be purchased in reusable aluminum tins or in recyclable paper packaging. Some brands even allow you to pick them up ‘packaging-free’ from the store.



Why Trust Treehugger?

When creating our list of top-rated organic hair conditioners, we’ve favored products that have been certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) or another third-party organic certifier, or contain a majority of certified organic ingredients. However, keep in mind that certifications are expensive and time consuming to obtain so some newer and smaller brands may not have achieved certification.

We’ve also considered their rating by the nonprofit Environmental Working Group (EWG) who ranks products based on the toxicity of their chemical ingredients. It is difficult to find a quality organic conditioner whose ingredients earn the top rating of 1 out of 10. For example, synthetic fragrances can be potential respiratory irritants bringing an overall score to 4 or higher. Each of the products in our list that have been evaluated by EWG has earned a score of 3 or better.

Over the years, Lorraine Wilde’s conditioner changed as her hair has changed. From fine and blond as a child to permed and scorched in high school, colored treated, highlighted and straightened from college to middle age, and now gray, wavy and thinning. She has only the highest standards for what goes on her family’s skin and into our delicate water bodies.

Lorraine also holds a Master’s degree in environmental science with an emphasis on toxicology. She is a firm believer that consumers can make healthy, informed and environmentally-conscious choices to protect their families and our planet.