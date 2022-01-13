The 7 Best Organic Coffees of 2022

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Whether it's made in a coffee machine, a French press, or with an espresso maker, coffee is an essential part of many of our lives—62% of Americans drink it every day. If coffee is a part of your regular routine, then some simple decisions could make a difference in the overall environmental impact of coffee consumption.

One of the easiest ways to mitigate the negative effects of coffee cultivation is by buying coffee that is certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which establishes federal guidelines disallowing the use of additives, pesticides, and synthetic fertilizer. This seal confirms that coffee has followed a strict organic supply chain process, including quality controls from the tree to the cup. This is not only better for the environment, protecting soil and groundwater, but also prevents residue from fertilizers and pesticides contaminating your coffee.

While different coffees will suit different palates, our research has uncovered the best organic coffees for most tastes.