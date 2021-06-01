Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

When you’re singing in the shower, you’re probably not thinking about what’s in your body wash. You’re just trying to get clean and maybe smell better. While it’s important to consider everything that touches your skin, it’s just as crucial to consider what you’re washing down the drain. Some popular body washes contain ingredients that can cause allergies, hormone disruption, and even skin irritation. We must also consider the environmental cost of spent soapy water. What you wash down to these systems matters. We can help protect our local water by carefully selecting the soaps we use most often. That includes scrutinizing the body wash, shampoo, and dish and laundry soaps we use every day. We've scrutinized ingredients lists to find the best organic body washes, all with trustworthy certifications.