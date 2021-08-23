The Best Organic Baby Clothes of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Clothes in traditional colors and patterns that are comfortable enough to wear every day.

You obviously want what’s best for your baby. That especially means whatever you put close to their skin, whether it’s bedding or clothes. One of the softest and most sustainable choices is organic clothing, like organic cotton or organic viscose made from bamboo. Organic cotton is grown without pesticides from seeds that haven’t been genetically modified.

All the baby clothes on this list have organic certifications from either the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), or are made with USDA-certified organic cotton fiber, except for our pick for Best Pastels, which is made from sustainably grown bamboo. They come in delightful colors and whimsical patterns and convenient and comfortable designs.

Ahead, Treehugger's list of the best organic baby clothes.