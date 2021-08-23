Home & Garden Home The Best Organic Baby Clothes of 2021 The softest and most sustainable sets for your baby. By Mary Jo DiLonardo Mary Jo DiLonardo LinkedIn Twitter Senior Writer University of Cincinnati Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. Learn about our editorial process Published August 23, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Family Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Burt's Bees Baby Clothes at Burtsbeesbaby.com Something for every baby’s style, from tie-dye rompers to flowery bubble dresses. Best Made in the USA: CastleWare Baby at Castleware.com
From design through manufacturing, classic clothes made in the United States.

Best Rompers: Parade Essential Basic '2-Way' Zipper Romper at Paradeorganics.com
So many choices including popular "2-Way" zip rompers in 21 prints, stripes, and colors.

Best Pajamas: Pottery Barn Kids Pajama Sets at Potterybarnkids.com
One-piece pjs feature favorite kiddie characters like Mickey Mouse and Winnie-the-Pooh.

Best Budget: Pact Baby Organic Sleepwear at Wearpact.com
Soft and affordable sleepers, bodysuits, pants, and hoodies.

Best Gift Set: Under the Nile Veggie Gift Bag Set at Underthenile.com
Adorable veggie-themed bodysuit, pants, beanie, and toy are included in this gift bag.

Best Splurge: Hanna Andersson at Hannaandersson.com
Scandinavian-inspired stylish clothes in muted colors and lots of fun designs.

Best Graphic Designs: Finn + Emma at Finnandemma.com
Fun messages splash across these bodysuits and tees. Best African-Inspired: Ade + Ayo at Adeandayo.com
Clothes in traditional colors and patterns that are comfortable enough to wear every day.

Best Pastels: Boody Baby Clothes at Boodywear.com
Soft pinks and blues make up this wardrobe made from organically grown bamboo.

You obviously want what's best for your baby. That especially means whatever you put close to their skin, whether it's bedding or clothes. One of the softest and most sustainable choices is organic clothing, like organic cotton or organic viscose made from bamboo. Organic cotton is grown without pesticides from seeds that haven't been genetically modified. All the baby clothes on this list have organic certifications from either the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), or are made with USDA-certified organic cotton fiber, except for our pick for Best Pastels, which is made from sustainably grown bamboo. They come in delightful colors and whimsical patterns and convenient and comfortable designs.

Ahead, Treehugger's list of the best organic baby clothes. Ahead, Treehugger's list of the best organic baby clothes. Best Overall: Burt's Bees Baby Clothes View On Burtsbeesbaby.com From dinosaur footie pajamas to tie-dye rompers to flowery bubble dresses, Burt’s Bees has something for every baby’s fashion aesthetic. There are dozens of colors and patterns to choose from and styles ranging from preppy to modern to ruffly. You can get your baby’s entire wardrobe here, including bodysuits, bottoms, dresses, rompers, tops, socks, jackets, and sweatshirts. Items are fairly priced and made from 100% GOTS certified cotton. If you want to buy a little of everything, there’s also the Baby Bee Box that includes a selection of bodysuits, bibs, burp cloths, pajamas, a crib sheet, blanket, and lots of personal care baby products (view on burtsbeesbaby.com). Best Made in the USA: CastleWare Baby View On Castleware.com From design through manufacturing, CastleWare clothing is made in the United States from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton. Fabrics are made in Southern California and the Carolinas with organic cotton that is primarily grown in West Texas. (Sometimes cotton is sourced from India if weather, availability, and demand play a part.) Designs are classic and meant to be durable enough to be passed down to siblings (and maybe generations). They include sleepers, rompers, pajamas, and sleeper bags in muted, earthy solids and stripes. Best Rompers: Parade Essential Basic '2-Way' Zipper Romper View On Paradeorganics.com Parade is one of the earliest baby clothing companies in North America to use only certified organic cotton and sustainable materials to make its products. The soft rompers, onesies, and dresses are all made of GOTS certified organic cotton. Although there’s so much to choose from, fans really like the "2-Way" zip rompers. Zip up from the bottom for easy diaper changes and zip down from the top for dressing. The rompers come in 21 prints and stripes and rich colors, including chocolate, wine, and charcoal. The company also makes harem pants, kimono gowns, and baby-bear hats. The 8 Best Cloth Diapers of 2021 Best Pajamas: Pottery Barn Kids Pajama Sets View On Potterybarnkids.com Not only does Potter Barn make organic baby bedding, but they also sell soft organic pajamas. Made of Certified GOTS 100% organic cotton knit, these one-piece PJs feature Mickey Mouse, Winnie-the-Pooh, or characters from kid-favorite stories Where the Wild Things Are or The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The pajamas have ribbed collars and cuffs with zipper and snap closures to make changing time easy. Pajamas in sizes 12-up have grips on the feet to make walking safer and easier for your baby. Best Budget: Pact Baby Organic Sleepwear View On Wearpact.com You can buy stylish, soft organic baby clothing and not pay tons of money. Pact sleepers, bodysuits, pants, and hoodies are made of GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton in a Fair Trade Certified factory in India. There’s a nice selection of rich colors, stripes, and designs. A two-pack of short-sleeved bodysuits is about $15; a three-pack of pants is about $30; and a zip-front hoodie is about $20. Pact also has a generous return policy with free returns up to 60 days on any unworn, unwashed full-priced items that are in the original packaging. That’s a good option for babies that are growing quickly. Best Gift Set: Under the Nile 24 Carrot Veggie Bunch Gift Bag Set View On Underthenile.com This colorful shower or baby gift features a veggie-themed bodysuit, matching pants, beanie, and soft carrot toy in a reusable muslin gift bag. The bodysuit has snaps on the side to make things easier at changing time and everything is made of pure organic cotton. Under the Nile was the first baby clothing company in the USA to become GOTS certified. Its cotton is also certiﬁed by the National Organic Program (NOP) and the clothing is made at a Certified Fair Trade facility in Egypt. Some proceeds from purchases benefit the 13 Villages Project, which teaches women in rural villages how to make the company’s fruit and veggie toys. The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Toys of 2021 Best Splurge: Hanna Andersson View On Hannaandersson.com There’s a massive selection of stylish baby clothes from Scandinavian-inspired designer Hanna Andersson. Choose from sleepers, dress and leggings sets, shorts, bodysuits, rompers, bibs, beanies, and sweaters. There are muted, earthy colors, lots of stripes and prints, favorite characters, and fun creatures like narwhals, unicorns, ponies, and llamas. Not your baby’s thing? How about planets, rainbows, or recycling trucks? All clothing items are 100% organic cotton, Standard 100 OEKO-TEX certified, and imported from vendors around the world. The company works with third-party auditors to ensure products are produced in safe, ethical, and lawful conditions. Best Graphic Designs: Finn + Emma View On Finnandemma.com When plain old colors or prints just won’t do, say it with these so-fun graphic bodysuits and tees from Finn + Emma. Which message do you want to convey? “The future is green.” “Mom, you got this.” “The snuggle is real.” All products are ethically made in India of GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton with non-toxic, eco-friendly dyes. The rest of the fun and colorful line includes pants, hoodies, pajama sets, and twirl dresses. There are also cute bibs, burp clothes, and blankets. Best African-Inspired: Ade + Ayo View On Adeandayo.com Temidayo Adedokun, a Nigerian Canadian now living in the United States, founded Ade + Ayo when she couldn’t find clothes in traditional colors and patterns that were comfortable enough for a baby to wear every day. To celebrate her Nigerian culture, she created modern and affordable clothes, accessories, and decor. Bestsellers include the Bògò collection (inspired by bògòlanfini "mud cloth" in the Bambara language). The earth-tone items include onesies, sweaters, and joggers. Items are made of GOTS certified organic cotton and a portion of proceeds are donated to organizations that work to improve the education gap for young children in sub-Saharan Africa. Best Pastels: Boody Baby Clothes View On Boodywear.com If pastel pinks and blues are what you want in your nursery drawers, Boody has a wardrobe of onesies, t-shirts, tanks, pants, shorts, and more, all in soft, sweet traditional hues. There are also beanies and bib sets, socks, wraps, and blankets. Although not organic cotton, all Boody items are made from from viscose, derived from organically grown bamboo harvested in responsibly managed forests in the Sichuan Province of China. 