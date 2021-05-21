Home & Garden Home The Best Organic Baby Bedding of 2021 Swaddle your baby in sustainable slumber. By Mary Jo DiLonardo Senior Writer University of Cincinnati Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. our editorial process Mary Jo DiLonardo Updated May 21, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Family Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Coyuchi Baby Bedding at Coyuchi.com "Sateen and flannel sheets for comfort in the nursery year-round." Best Designs: Pottery Barn Kids Bedding at Potterybarnkids.com "An array of fun and sweet designs for babies and toddlers, including some matching quilts." Best Splurge: Cozy Earth Baby Blanket at Cozyearth.com "Bamboo fuzzy-smooth blanket that will be soft against your baby’s skin." Best Budget: Magnolia Organics Baby Bedding at Amazon "Fun, colorful sheets that get softer with each washing." Best Blankets: Burt's Bees Baby Organic Muslin Swaddle Blankets at Amazon "Large blankets made out of woven muslin cotton with hand-painted designs." Best Mattress Pad: Naturepedic Organic Waterproof Baby Crib Protector Pad at Amazon "Keeps mattress dry without vinyl, PVC, or other questionable materials." Best Crib Set: Pickle & Pumpkin Crib Sets at Pickleandpumpkin.com "Whimsical sheet sets in full crib and mini crib sizes." Best Crib Sheet: West Elm Organic Woodland Crib Sheet at West Elm "This fitted crib sheet has a charming woodlands animal print and a deep pocket, so it fits mattresses up to 10 inches thick." New parents spend a lot of time thinking about babies' sleep, and worrying if they’re doing everything right. If you've have a baby on the way or are already bleary-eyed in the nursery as your newborn naps, you may also want to make sure your baby’s bedding is sustainable. We researched crib and toddler sheets, blankets, and mattress pads are that are all organic. Our recommendations are either made with USDA-certified organic fibers or are certified by Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). (Read more about textile certifications.) That means they’re made of safe, sustainable materials. They’re also incredibly soft and very cute. It's important to remember that the safest way for babies to sleep is on a firm mattress with a fitted sheet, with no other toys or bedding in the crib. Below, you'll find the best organic baby bedding. Best Overall: Coyuchi Baby Bedding Buy on Coyuchi.com Material: Cotton | Thread Count: 300 | Certifications: GOTS, Made Safe Coyuchi offers two organic choices for crib sheets, both GOTS certified. There’s 300 thread count sateen for year-round softness and comfort in your baby’s crib. The sateen crib sheets are made from cotton that is grown and woven in India. Or for colder months, opt for brushed organic flannel crib sheets. They’re made from organic cotton that is grown in Turkey and woven in Portugal. The sateen crib sheets come in pale gray and sea spray, as well as white and undyed. The flannel sheets are available in white and undyed. The company also makes an array of organic baby blankets in cotton, jersey quilted, honeycomb, flannel, and matelasse. They’re available in muted, earthy colors including pale grays, greens, as well as the requisite pinks and blues. Best Designs: Pottery Barn Kids Bedding Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Material: Cotton | Thread Count: 200 | Certifications: GOTS, some items also Fair Trade There are just so many cute designs in the organic collection at Pottery Barn Kids. For crib sheets, check out safari animals and sailboats, whales and elephants, stars and polka dots. For toddlers, choose from unicorns and construction machinery, or popular characters from Disney, Star Wars, and Dr. Seuss. These sheets are GOTS-certified organic cotton with elastic just around the top and bottom edges. The toddler sets have matching pillowcases sold separately. Some also have matching toddler quilts made of 100% organic cotton percale. Best Splurge: Cozy Earth Baby Blanket Buy on Cozyearth.com Material: Bamboo viscose | Thread Count: Not applicable | Certifications: USDA Organic When you want to wrap your baby up in something really nice or if you're looking for a special baby shower gift, consider this Cozy Earth bamboo baby blanket. Sourced from USDA-certified organic farms, it’s made from bamboo fabric that has tested free of chemicals and pesticides. The blanket is “universal swaddling size” of 40 x 31 inches and is what the retailer calls a “fuzzy-smooth” soft fabric, so it will be gentle next to your little one’s skin. Cozy Earth products come in reusable packaging with free shipping and free returns for up to 100 days. The 8 Best Cloth Diapers of 2021 Best Budget: Magnolia Organics Baby Bedding Buy on Amazon Buy on Magnoliaorganics.com Material: Cotton | Thread Count: Not available | Certifications: GOTS These fun colorful crib sheets feature puppies and kittens, Arctic animals, snuggling foxes, and other bright designs. They’re all exclusive patterns that you won’t find anywhere else. The sheets are made of stretchy GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton that is thick, yet breathable. It gets softer with each washing and fabric should not pill. There’s elastic all the way around the sheet for a secure fit. The crib sheet comes in a reusable drawstring bag. Some of the designs are available in matching pillowcases, blankets, and changing pad covers. Best Blankets: Burt's Bees Baby Starry Eyes Organic Baby Muslin Swaddle Blankets 3 Pack Buy on Amazon Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond Buy on Burtsbeesbaby.com Material: Cotton | Thread Count: Not available | Certifications: GOTS Babies can never have enough blankets, just not in the crib. You need them in the stroller, for swaddling, and as burp cloths. These 100% organic blankets are made out of woven muslin cotton. They’re a generous 47 x 47 inches for easy swaddling or covering during nursing. There are several hand-painted print designs including this set of gray and white tiny stars, large checks, and charcoal stripes. Made in India, the muslin will get softer with use and washing. There are no added bamboo fibers or synthetic rayons. Burt’s Bees also makes 100% organic cotton GOTS-certified jersey knit fitted crib sheets in bees, alphabets, flowers, check, and other patterns (view on Bed, Bath & Beyond). Best Mattress Pad: Naturepedic Organic Waterproof Baby Crib Protector Pad Buy on Amazon Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond Buy on Kohls.com Material: Cotton, non-toxic polyurethane | Thread Count: Not available | Certifications: GOTS, Made Safe, GreenGuard You can keep your baby and your baby’s new mattress dry and comfortable without any harsh chemicals. This organic crib protector pad is made with two layers of stretchy GOTS organic jersey cotton with a very thin GOTS-approved polyurethane barrier sandwiched in between. More traditional waterproof pads might use vinyl, PVC, phthalates, or butane rubber. They can be less safe for baby and the environment. The fabrics on this pad are waterproof while still allowing vapor to get through. That helps lessen the claminess that sometimes goes hand-in-hand with waterproof pads. Naturepedic is also a member of 1% for the Planet. The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Toys of 2021 Best Crib Set: Pickle & Pumpkin Crib Sets Buy on Pickleandpumpkin.com Material: Cotton | Thread Count: 180 | Certifications: GOTS, Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX These whimsical sheet sets from Pickle & Pumpkin come in two sizes: full crib and mini crib. The full fits mattresses up to 9 inches deep and 27.5 inches wide x 52 inches long. The mini crib sheet is for mattresses up to 6.5-inches deep and 25 x 37.5 inches. The sheets include patterns like penguins, foxes, flowers, llamas, cactus, and geometric shapes. There’s elastic around all four edges to keep the sheet tight. The company offers no-question returns for 30 days. Best Crib Sheet: West Elm Organic Woodland Crib Fitted Sheet Buy on West Elm Material: Cotton | Thread Count: 200 | Certifications: GOTS, Fair Trade This fitted crib sheet has a charming woodlands animal print, and is made from organic cotton. It has a deep pocket with elastic on two edges, and can fit crib mattresses up to 10 inches thick. It measures 52 x 27.5 inches and is machine washable. We love that not only is this sheet organic, it's also ethically made. Final Verdict Our top pick is Coyuchi, which offers both sateen and flannel sheets that are made from GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton (view at Coyuchi). If you want more whimsical designs, Pottery Barn Kids have so many fun and sweet choices for babies and toddlers, including some matching quilts and pillowcases (view at Pottery Barn). What to Look for in Organic Baby Bedding Certifications In order to be sure that bedding is organic, look for choices that are either Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) or USDA Organic certified, like all the picks on this list. That ensures the fiber is grown without harmful pesticides and has not been genetically modified. Be wary of brands that claim to be organic but don’t offer information about a certifying body. Other good certifications to look out for are Made Safe, GreenGuard, and OEKO-TEX, which all ensure that products are free from worrisome chemicals that might off-gas in your home. Fabric Most organic baby sheets are made from cotton, but among these cotton choices, you can find flannel, sateen, and jersey options. Some organic options are also made from bamboo fabric. Flannel is typically a bit better for colder weather, while bamboo and other cottons are good year-round. Ease of Cleaning Most parents want bedding that can go in both the washing machine and dryer, and most crib sheets and mattress covers can. However, it’s good to check for any special cleaning instructions, particularly on blankets. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger wants to make it easier for our readers to make eco-friendly choices in their day to day lives. Author Mary Jo DiLonardo has spent more than six years writing for Treehugger, formerly under the Mother Nature Network brand. 