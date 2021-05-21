The Best Organic Baby Bedding of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"This fitted crib sheet has a charming woodlands animal print and a deep pocket, so it fits mattresses up to 10 inches thick."

"An array of fun and sweet designs for babies and toddlers, including some matching quilts."

New parents spend a lot of time thinking about babies' sleep, and worrying if they’re doing everything right. If you've have a baby on the way or are already bleary-eyed in the nursery as your newborn naps, you may also want to make sure your baby’s bedding is sustainable.

We researched crib and toddler sheets, blankets, and mattress pads are that are all organic. Our recommendations are either made with USDA-certified organic fibers or are certified by Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). (Read more about textile certifications.) That means they’re made of safe, sustainable materials. They’re also incredibly soft and very cute.

It's important to remember that the safest way for babies to sleep is on a firm mattress with a fitted sheet, with no other toys or bedding in the crib.

Below, you'll find the best organic baby bedding.