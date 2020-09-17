The 6 Best Online Consignment Stores of 2020

Best Overall: ThredUP thredUP ThredUp is an online consignment shop that focuses on gently used clothing and accessories for women and children. As one of the most popular online consignment shops, thredUP has built a reputation for having a broad, budget-friendly selection of brands including Anthropologie, Free People, and The North Face. Shoppers can filter clothing by department, designer, or description, and—while some big-ticket items range up to $4,000 or more—you can also look exclusively at deals under $10. We also love thredUp because of its Donation Clean Out Kits and Rescue Boxes. To sell your clothes on the site, request a kit and then fill the bag with items you wish to rehome. Once thredUP’s team has reviewed your items, you receive notification of which high-quality pieces they’re willing to keep; unaccepted items are either returned to you or responsibly recycled. Finally, you can choose between a shopping credit and a donation to a partnering charity—like Feeding America. Shoppers can also help reduce waste in the fashion industry by purchasing a Rescue Box that includes items in need of some extra TLC or upcycling. Between Clean Out Kits, Rescue Boxes, and thredUP’s other efforts to reduce waste, the company has upcycled 100 million items—earning its top billing on our list.

Best Kids & Babies: Poshmark Poshmark With one sale per second, Poshmark boasts an enormous inventory of new and used items sold by a community of 60 million sellers. While Poshmark is known for its large selection of high quality and designer clothing, it's also our top pick for gently used kid's clothing, toys, and shoes starting as low as $3. Many online consignment stores limit items to clothing or accessories. Still, we give Poshmark a high rating because it extends beyond clothing to kids' necessities that might otherwise contribute to plastic waste and overflowing landfills. Parents can search for everything from books, puzzles, and toys to skincare and hair products. Poshmark also has an entire category dedicated to children's costumes so you can avoid wasteful single-use costumes in favor of something upcycled and unique. Plus, if your toddler is growing like a weed, Poshmark makes it easy to list, sell, and ship any outgrown items. Just upload a photograph and enter a description and essential information to create your live listing. Then, once your item sells, you'll receive a pre-paid, pre-addressed shipping label—allowing you to ship your items in a recycled box or envelope.

Best Menswear: Grailed Grailed Many popular online consignment stores focus on marketing items primarily for women and children and skim over menswear entirely. Grailed makes up for what some other sites lack by providing menswear shoppers a large selection of casual and business attire organized by category, designer, style, and price. Whether you're looking for an on-trend cardigan or want to stock up on some basics, Grailed has brands ranging from Carhartt and Levi's to Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Grailed also features a ton of menswear items from sustainable clothing companies like Allbirds, Patagonia, and Everlane—making it easy to double down on eco-friendly shopping. If you prefer a more vintage look or minimalist feel, you can also browse items by style. Grailed's sister site, Heroine, provides a womenswear option. Consigning items on Grailed is similar to other sites on our list but, notably, does not streamline the process as much as shops like thredUP and Poshmark. Even so, Grailed is an easy way to minimize your current wardrobe or build a look that's easy on the environment.

Best Luxury: The RealReal The RealReal Specializing in authenticated luxury consignment, The RealReal—or TRR—is our top luxury pick because of its ever-growing selection, trustworthy reputation, and commitment to creating a more sustainable, circular economy through consignment. In addition to reducing waste by keeping luxury fashion items in circulation, The RealReal signed the CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge and committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2021. Whether you’re a former shopaholic turned minimalist, or you want to give your luxury fashion habit a sustainable upgrade, TRR is for you. Inventory is continually changing, but you can always count on high-quality items from sustainable designers like Stella McCartney, DÔEN, and Mara Hoffman—plus classic luxury brands like Chanel and Hermès. If you’re looking for something specific, you can also get a first-look membership that gives you a 24-hour head start on new items for $10 per month. Because of the site’s dedication to high-quality inventory, prices range from $20 up to $400,000 for some jewelry, and the consignment process is a bit more complicated than other stores on our list. However, the process is made incredibly convenient by the ability to work with a Luxury Manager via video chat and virtual expert consultation. You then ship your items to The RealReal with free UPS pickup and TRR lists and sells the items on your behalf—usually within 30 days.

Best Vintage: Depop Depop Depop is a hybrid vintage shop and social media platform that lets customers search for clothing from their favorite influencers and other sellers. Because the platform integrates seamlessly with social media platforms like Instagram, sellers can market to their existing followers, and buyers can connect directly with looks they already love. We at Treehugger love Depop because vintage fashion is sustainable fashion—plus, with a great selection of buys under $50, it won’t break the bank. Because it’s an app-based community—and not a traditional online store—Depop provides shoppers a unique way to find and purchase vintage clothing through hashtags and social media links. The platform also gives sellers a better opportunity to market goods with branded or otherwise curated photos and makes it easier for shoppers to envision products that might otherwise be difficult to style. To sell on Depop, download the app, create an account, and start posting photos and descriptions of your items. Then, if you have an Instagram or other social media following, promote your listings there. Otherwise, sit back and relax while Depop’s 15 million+ users search for your unique vintage items.

Best Home Decor: Everything But The House Everything But The House For those looking for a place to buy or consign vintage furniture and other home goods, Everything But The House—also known as EBTH—has you covered. Consignors can list a wide range of decor, furniture, art, and other home goods by scheduling an online or phone consultation. Then, a local EBTH team member picks up and sorts the items and handles everything from photography and listing descriptions to shipping and returns. Similar to eBay, EBTH is auction-based, so once shoppers create an account, they can follow items of interest or place a bid—including a maximum bid for shoppers who prefer hands-off bidding. Online shoppers can search inventory by category, popular, and featured items, and auction end time, making it easier to zero in on the perfect things for the home and the best deals. We love Everything But The House because of its eclectic selection of gently used and vintage home decor and hands-off consignment process. But the site stands out because it lets buyers search by location and choose a local pickup option—a feature that can drastically reduce the carbon footprint of your purchase.