The 7 Best Nonstick Cookware Sets of 2021

"If you’re tight on space or want a less-is-more set, the The Proclamation Duo is just the combo you need."

"Our Place makes the Swiss-Army-knife of pans, which is designed to replace at least seven pieces of cookware."

"Perks of this diverse set include its energy-saving heat conductivity and ability to go in the oven and even broiler."

"Elevate your kitchen with this sleek set from Caraway, which we like not only for its style but environmental standards too."

"Whether starting your Le Creuset collection or adding to it, this set is a great place to begin."

Nonstick cookware may seem to make cooking and cleaning easier, but a growing body of research has found that non-stick coatings that contain polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) are linked to concerning health and environmental effects. They are among the the synthetic substances called "forever chemicals," because they persist in the environment without breaking down, and can accumulate in the body of people and animals over time. According to the EPA, PFA exposure is associated with lower birth weights, cancer and thyroid problems.

In light of this evidence, many people are now looking to avoid cookware that contains PFAs. In response, many companies are producing nonstick cookware that doesn’t contain these chemicals and instead are nonstick by thanks natural and safer materials. We researched the market to find the greenest makers of PFA-free pots and pans.

Here are the best nonstick cookware sets: