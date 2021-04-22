The Best Nature Books, According to Treehugger Staff

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Although we’re dedicated to talking about sustainability all year long, one way Treehugger would like to honor Earth Day is by sharing some of our favorite books about nature, the environment, and ways to address the problems our natural world is facing. From poetry to fiction to investigative journalism, here’s a look at some of the best writing that inspires and informs our own work.

We hope you’ll find something to help inspire you to get out in nature and also take action to protect it too.