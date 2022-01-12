The 8 Best Natural Shaving Creams of 2022

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Summer is here and with it, smooth shins and chins, if that’s your thing. We’ve all been guilty of going DIY, slathering on conditioner or lathering up soap with water to shave. But for bump and nick-free, super dewy skin, there’s a whole wide world of natural creams, gels, oils and foams to explore.

To help you choose the right one for your skin, we turned to Debra Jaliman MD, board-certified dermatologist and author of the book “Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist, who helped us navigate the tricky road of razor burns and inflamed bumps. (See ‘What to Look for While Shopping for a Natural Shaving Cream.’)

“It is important to use shaving cream or gel, as it makes the razor glide, helping prevent friction, which can cause razor bumps and ingrown hair,” says Dr. Jaliman. “Natural shaving creams are very good for those with skin sensitivities.”

Our list steers clear of no-no’s such as artificial fragrances, phthalates, and parabens. We’ve also scoured non-profit EWG’s Skin Deep Cosmetics Database, for high-ranked products listed, which meet strict safety and health, keeping you safe from unnecessary chemicals. We’ve also shortlisted creams certified by independent third parties based on various guidelines.

Ahead, our list of perfect companions for your reusable razor this season.

