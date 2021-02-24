Animals Pets The 5 Best Natural Pet Odor and Stain Removers of 2021 Tackle messes and smells with these trusty cleaners By Mary Jo DiLonardo Senior Writer University of Cincinnati Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. our editorial process Mary Jo DiLonardo Updated February 24, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Animals Wildlife Pets Animal Rights Endangered Species Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Arm & Hammer Baking Soda at Walmart "This versatile, all-natural product is a cheap and easy way to remove odors and stains." Best Fragrance-Free: Biokleen Bac-Out Stain & Odor Remover at Amazon "Made with live enzyme cultures and citrus extracts, there’s no strong chemical smell in this cleaner." Best for All Pets: TriNova Natural Pet Stain and Odor Remover at Amazon "Whether you have a hamster or a hound, this spray is safe to use around all kinds of pets." Best for All Stains: Only Natural Pet Stain & Odor Remover at Amazon "Formulated by a holistic vet, this product works on a variety of messes from normal pet accidents to mildew." Best for All Surfaces: Sunny & Honey Enzyme Cleaner at Amazon "You can use this minty fresh, non-toxic cleaner on just about any surface." From lowering your stress to keeping you active, pets are good for your health. But they’re not always good for your carpet. We love our fluffy and furry pals, but pets can be messy and smelly. In order to share our homes with dogs, cats, and other critters, it helps to have some good cleaners on hand. Natural cleaners use enzymes and bacteria instead of synthetic chemicals to break down stains and odors. Some people choose these products because they worry about the potential health concerns of synthetic chemical-based cleaners. Often, they have fewer ingredients and fewer added fragrances, but they still sop up messes and whisk away stinky smells. To be environmentally aware, buy the biggest bottle you think you’ll need so you’re using the least amount of plastic. Ready to tackle those spots and stains? Here’s a look at some of the best natural pet odor and stain removers around. Best Overall: Arm & Hammer Baking Soda, 5 Lbs Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon You no doubt have a box in your pantry and maybe another in your fridge. Baking soda is versatile not only for baking, but it’s an all-natural way to remove odors and stains. Baking soda comes from naturally occurring minerals that are refined into soda ash, also called sodium carbonate. Soda ash is made into baking soda, among other things. Simply sprinkle baking soda directly onto a musty carpet, let it sit for a few minutes, and then vacuum to get rid of dog and cat smells. For set-in stains, scrub a mixture of baking soda and a little water into stains. Use a soft bristle brush on the area, then blot dry. You can put an opened box in the room where you keep your kitty litter box, and the Humane Society of the United States even suggests sprinkling some in with your regular detergent when washing pet bedding. Best Fragrance-Free: Biokleen Bac-Out Stain & Odor Remover Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy So many household cleaners have strong chemical fragrances that mask the smell of your pet’s mishap, but there’s no overwhelming odor left after using Biokleen Bac-Out Stain+Odor Remover. Made with no artificial fragrances or colors, this cleaner has a light, natural lime scent. The blend of live enzyme cultures, citrus extracts, and plant-based surfactants (compounds used in detergents), is targeted for tough stains and odors. It’s ready to use and doesn’t need diluting. Just saturate the area, let sit for five minutes, then blot with a clean rag. Repeat if necessary. There’s no need to rinse. This popular product can be used on pet accidents on carpets, mattresses, and fabrics and can even be used in the washer. It works great on all kinds of pet stains ranging from vomit to pee, but it's also effective on stinky gym clothes and set-in laundry stains. The 8 Best Cat Litter Boxes 2021 Best for All Pets: TriNova Natural Pet Stain and Odor Remover Spray Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy Almost all pet cleaning products will take care of dog and cat stains and spills, but what if you have a more interesting menagerie? Like other cleaner, TriNova Natural Pet Stain and Odor Remover Eliminator can be used on most surfaces like carpet, upholstery, hardwood, and bedding. You can use it on mattresses, laundry, and litter boxes. But it’s also safe to use on kennels and cages for a variety of animals including hamsters, rats, and mice. Labeled as “powered by plants,” the ingredients include bacteria, digestive enzymes, surfactants, and a range of essential oils including mint and bamboo. It works on both new and set-in dog and cat stains on carpeting, but say it’s also gentle enough to use on hardwood floors. Best for All Stains: Only Natural Pet Stain & Odor Remover Buy on Amazon Buy on Onlynaturalpet.com Buy on PetSmart No matter what type of mess your beloved BFF decides to leave behind, this non-toxic, enzymatic product can tackle it. Only Natural Pet Stain & Odor Remover is designed to remove stains and odors from normal pet accidents, as well as vomit, blood, mildew, and more. Formulated by a holistic veterinarian, the product is made of enzymes, organic surfactants, and organic cleaning agents. It has a light scent of mandarin orange and green tea. It handily removes stains of all sorts from many surfaces including carpeting, hardwoods, and upholstery. We also like that Only Natural Pet is a Certified B Corp, which means the company has pledged to hold itself to high environmental and ethical standards. The 9 Best Organic Dog Treats, According to a Puppy Foster Best for All Surfaces: Sunny & Honey Pet Stain & Odor Miracle - Enzyme Cleaner 5 Buy on Amazon Sunny & Honey’s pet stain and odor remover is biodegradable, non-toxic, and scented with essential oils. It’s safe to use on carpeting and rugs, hardwoods and laminate floors, tile and concrete. Use it on leather, upholstery, pet beds, crates, litter boxes, furniture, and outdoors on artificial turf, patio, and decks. It works on new messes as well as set-in stains, and the product has a slightly minty fresh scent. It can also be used to treat human stains and odors on laundry, mattresses, and bedding. This family-run small business offers a full refund if you're not 100 percent satisfied with the cleaner. Final Verdict Treehugger's top pick for an all-around natural odor remover is baking soda. However, if you're after an enzymatic stain remover that can take on just about any stain, pick up a bottle of Only Natural Pet Stain & Odor Remover (available from Only Natural Pet).