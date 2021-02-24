The 5 Best Natural Pet Odor and Stain Removers of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"You can use this minty fresh, non-toxic cleaner on just about any surface."

"Whether you have a hamster or a hound, this spray is safe to use around all kinds of pets."

From lowering your stress to keeping you active, pets are good for your health. But they’re not always good for your carpet. We love our fluffy and furry pals, but pets can be messy and smelly. In order to share our homes with dogs, cats, and other critters, it helps to have some good cleaners on hand.

Natural cleaners use enzymes and bacteria instead of synthetic chemicals to break down stains and odors. Some people choose these products because they worry about the potential health concerns of synthetic chemical-based cleaners. Often, they have fewer ingredients and fewer added fragrances, but they still sop up messes and whisk away stinky smells. To be environmentally aware, buy the biggest bottle you think you’ll need so you’re using the least amount of plastic.

Ready to tackle those spots and stains? Here’s a look at some of the best natural pet odor and stain removers around.