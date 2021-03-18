The 8 Best Natural Moisturizers of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"The hero in this cream is the vegan and shelf-stable anti-ageing ingredient squalane, which is derived from renewable sugarcane."

"If you soaked in the sun for too long, look no further than Fat and the Moon’s handcrafted and healing aloe lotion."

"What we like is that this multi-purpose, antioxidant-rich oil is effective and effortless to use."

"Gliding over your face like silk, this moisturizer is luxurious, holistic, and pricey, but worth it."

"The humble drugstore brand is non-fussy, inexpensive, gentle on the skin, and a personal favorite."

"This cream is suitable for all skin types, and ticks the right boxes when it comes to clean ingredients."

An integral part of a simple skincare routine is a moisturizer. Whether you choose a balm, lotion, cream or oil, it creates a protective barrier between our skin and the natural elements. Simply speaking, a moisturizer prevents this delicate organ from losing water, trapping moisture in thanks to its oily countenance, and keeping skin protected from environmental pollutants.

For Treehugger's shortlist, we have chosen only those moisturizers that have been ranked favorably by the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG) and have met their set health standards and toxin-free criteria, or small-batch indie brands using environmentally kind and easy-to-understand ingredients. So, wait no longer to dab on gobs of goodness on your skin.

Here are the best natural moisturizers: