The 9 Best Natural Mascaras of 2021

Many of us swipe mascara on daily—hoping to make our eyes pop on Zoom meetings and behind face masks—without ever thinking about what we are actually putting so close to our eyes. Unfortunately, conventional mascaras are often filled with potentially toxic chemicals. Thankfully, it is getting easier to find more sustainable options. While “natural” isn’t a legally defined term like Certified Organic, we looked for formulas that are cruelty-free, and without parabens, phthalates, and other toxic ingredients. Whether you want to add length or curl to your lashes, these eco-friendly formulas will do the trick. Here are our top picks for the best natural mascara: