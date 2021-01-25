The 7 Best Natural Insect Repellents of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Spending time outside is one of the best things you can do for your physical, mental, and emotional health. But it doesn’t feel like it when you’re being pestered—or attacked—by biting insects like mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, and biting flies. Mosquitoes spread diseases like West Nile, dengue, and Zika viruses. Depending on where you live, tick-borne illnesses include Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever among many others. Flea bites not only itch and send your pets into a scratching fit, they can also spread the bacteria that cause plague, a form of typhus and cat scratch disease.

Whether you’re working in the garden, hosting a BBQ or camping, nothing is more frustrating than the swatting, itchy welts and scratching that these invaders cause. But insects are also an important part of terrestrial and aquatic food chains so—where possible—scientists recommend we avoid killing them and instead try to deter and repel them and accept that we might be annoyed or have to scratch occasionally.

The first defense you might want to consider to deal with unwanted insects is to change your home environment to discourage biting insects, plant insect-repelling plants or mix up your own homemade repellent. When you experience just a few bites, you might try this handy, well-rated gadget to extract the insect saliva that causes irritation, one-bite-at-a-time.

Unfortunately, both of the most popular approaches to repel or kill mosquitoes—DEET-based insect repellents and electric zappers—have significant drawbacks. DEET is an acronym for an organic chemical, N,N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide, and concentrations of over 30 percent of this chemical are considered toxic to the central nervous system. For some, DEET-based repellents have caused adverse skin reactions, seizures, brain malfunction, fatigue and respiratory conditions. As a result, some European countries have banned use of the chemical.

Since 2005, some insect repellant sprays have employed picaridin to avoid DEET. A synthetic compound designed in the 1980s, picaridin resembles the naturally-occurring compound, piperine, which is found in plants and used to produce black pepper. Although picaridin is as effective as DEET and also repels chiggers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) still considers it slightly toxic to humans, a moderate irritant to our eyes and moderately toxic to freshwater fish. While science-backed consumer watchdog Environmental Working Group (EWG) found picaridin to have many of the advantages of DEET without the same disadvantages, they recognize that the compound has not been tested thoroughly enough over the long term.

While electric zappers work without chemicals, they are also known to kill beneficial insects including vitally important pollinators like bees. Unattended zappers are also potentially dangerous to young children and curious pets, and are capable of starting a fire. There are a number of non-toxic traps available, the approach that’s best for the environment may be to repel them from your person.

When other approaches aren’t working for you, consider trying one of these top-rated, DEET- and picaridin-free natural insect repellents.