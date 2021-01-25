Home & Garden Home The 7 Best Natural Insect Repellents of 2021 Keep bites away the natural way By Lorraine Wilde Lorraine Wilde is a freelance writer for Treehugger. She is the Owner and Strategist of the public relations and content company Wilde World Communications. our editorial process Twitter Twitter Lorraine Wilde Updated January 25, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: REPEL Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent at Amazon "This convenient spray goes on without being sticky or oily and has a pleasant smell." Spending time outside is one of the best things you can do for your physical, mental, and emotional health. But it doesn’t feel like it when you’re being pestered—or attacked—by biting insects like mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, and biting flies. Mosquitoes spread diseases like West Nile, dengue, and Zika viruses. Depending on where you live, tick-borne illnesses include Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever among many others. Flea bites not only itch and send your pets into a scratching fit, they can also spread the bacteria that cause plague, a form of typhus and cat scratch disease. Whether you’re working in the garden, hosting a BBQ or camping, nothing is more frustrating than the swatting, itchy welts and scratching that these invaders cause. But insects are also an important part of terrestrial and aquatic food chains so—where possible—scientists recommend we avoid killing them and instead try to deter and repel them and accept that we might be annoyed or have to scratch occasionally. The first defense you might want to consider to deal with unwanted insects is to change your home environment to discourage biting insects, plant insect-repelling plants or mix up your own homemade repellent. When you experience just a few bites, you might try this handy, well-rated gadget to extract the insect saliva that causes irritation, one-bite-at-a-time. Unfortunately, both of the most popular approaches to repel or kill mosquitoes—DEET-based insect repellents and electric zappers—have significant drawbacks. DEET is an acronym for an organic chemical, N,N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide, and concentrations of over 30 percent of this chemical are considered toxic to the central nervous system. For some, DEET-based repellents have caused adverse skin reactions, seizures, brain malfunction, fatigue and respiratory conditions. As a result, some European countries have banned use of the chemical. Since 2005, some insect repellant sprays have employed picaridin to avoid DEET. A synthetic compound designed in the 1980s, picaridin resembles the naturally-occurring compound, piperine, which is found in plants and used to produce black pepper. Although picaridin is as effective as DEET and also repels chiggers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) still considers it slightly toxic to humans, a moderate irritant to our eyes and moderately toxic to freshwater fish. While science-backed consumer watchdog Environmental Working Group (EWG) found picaridin to have many of the advantages of DEET without the same disadvantages, they recognize that the compound has not been tested thoroughly enough over the long term. While electric zappers work without chemicals, they are also known to kill beneficial insects including vitally important pollinators like bees. Unattended zappers are also potentially dangerous to young children and curious pets, and are capable of starting a fire. There are a number of non-toxic traps available, the approach that’s best for the environment may be to repel them from your person. When other approaches aren’t working for you, consider trying one of these top-rated, DEET- and picaridin-free natural insect repellents. Best Overall: REPEL Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Derived from the leaves of the eucalyptus citriodora tree, the active ingredient, p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD), is found in a number of insect repellents. REPEL Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent has served my family well on many adventures along the rivers of the Southwest and throughout the Pacific Northwest. The convenient pump spray goes on easily without being sticky or oily. I found the fresh lemon scent pleasant without being overpowering. Safe for 3-year-olds and up, a single application is good for six hours of protection. The spray is made up of a 30 percent solution of the natural oil. The remaining 70 percent by weight is 45 percent ethanol, the same alcohol found in beer and wine, 25 percent water and less than 0.2 percent buffer to control pH for skin application. The solution is flammable due to the ethanol, and can cause eye irritation so you’ll notice warnings on the label to keep it away from children and pets. But it earns the Best Overall spot because it works so well in a variety of situations. You’ll find comparable products on the market with an almost identical ingredient list under other popular brand names like Cutter, Murphy’s Naturals and Natrapel. Of the brands available, Repel was the most widely purchased and reviewed. Best for Kids and Babies: Babyganics Natural Insect Repellent Buy on Amazon Buy on Grove.co Buy on Walmart Made from 100 percent plant-based oils, Babyganics Natural Insect Repellent doesn’t contain the alcohol found in many insect repellents. That means it won’t dry out a baby’s sensitive skin. Instead, this repellent is made from 95 percent certified organic soybean oil mixed with small amounts of rosemary, citronella, geranium, cedarwood, peppermint, and lemongrass oils that drive off pesky invaders. Parents appreciate that this spray contains no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial fragrances, or dyes. It works equally well against mosquitoes, gnats, and biting flies. Because it is 100 percent oil, parent reviews were divided. Some liked its emollient nature, lasting protection, and pleasant smell while others didn’t appreciate the scent and that it could stain clothing and gear. Like all insect repellents, you’ll need to use soap to remove it thoroughly at the end of your day. Not just for kids, this product works well for the whole family, and you’ll feel good knowing that Babyganics never tests their products on animals. The company is committed to sustainability in packaging and obtaining ingredients. Their formulations also avoid their list of “never use” ingredients so you’ll feel confident when spraying this product directly onto your child’s skin. Best for Camping: All Terrain Herbal Armor Natural Insect Repellent Buy on Amazon Buy on Thrive Market Buy on Rei.com The highly-rated All Terrain Herbal Armor DEET-Free Natural Insect Repellent spray works using some of the same plant-based oils that make Babyganics Insect Repellent so effective. But it is less oily and goes on like a light lotion. This formulation contains more citronella oil (10 percent compared to 1 percent in Babyganics) as well as small amounts of peppermint, cedar, lemongrass, and geranium oils. Each of the inactive ingredients included are rated with the best safety rankings of 1 or 2 on EWGs Skin Deep cosmetic database, which evaluates over 9,000 ingredients against strict standards for health and safety. All Terrain’s mission is based on helping families get active safely. The company's founder was inspired to develop Herbal Armor after he discovered a leaky bottle of DEET-based insect repellent had melted his calculator's buttons during a hike. Now based in Newport, New Hampshire, All Terrain has committed to using “increasingly natural ingredients and environmentally-friendly packaging” while financially supporting local and national organizations that get kids active outside to promote healthy lifestyles. The active ingredients in this repellent are 16 essential oils, including those found in the All Terrain and Babyganics products above, plus clove, thyme, and rosemary oils. The inactive ingredients include water, olive oil, beeswax, rosemary needle, and lecithin, a common food additive found in plant tissues used to smooth and emulsify. Rather than the alcohol solvents used in many repellent sprays, this product uses eugenol, which is approved for use in low concentrations in food and cosmetics. The concentration is limited because, like many compounds, higher concentrations can cause a mild allergic reaction when inhaled by those that are sensitive. The small concentration (1 percent) effectively repels insects without negative skin reactions. A major up side of this product is that users report that it is especially effective—even in small amounts—at preventing the red welts that some of us who are extra reactive to insect bites, including small children. Best Candle & Incense: Murphy's Naturals Murphy’s Mosquito Candle Buy on Amazon Buy on Thegrommet.com Those with sensitive skin may want to avoid spraying repellents directly on their body and instead try Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candles and Incense. Both work best on calm days while adding a fresh scent to your patio, porch or backyard barbeque. The warm flicker of a candle also adds cozy festivity to any party. Murphy’s Naturals combines plant-based essential oils of rosemary, peppermint, lemongrass, cedarwood and citronella. The soy/beeswax blend candle offers 30 hours of burn time while the sustainable bamboo incense sticks cover a 12-foot radius for up to 2.5 hours. You’ll enjoy the refreshing fragrance without the DEET or petroleum products of other candles and incense. Poured in the United States, the candle comes with a cotton wick in a recyclable metal tin. Murphy’s Naturals offers both as part of a kit along with a mosquito repellant balm. You can also feel good about your purchase because Murphy’s is a certified B Corporation. That means they’ve met the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. They’re also business members of 1% for the Planet, a movement where businesses make annually verified donations to environmental nonprofits. Although this candle has “mosquito” in the name, it uses the same essential oils that other citronella-based repellents use to chase away gnats and biting flies as well as those annoying little blood suckers. Best Wipes: Auntie Fannie's Mosquito Repellent Wipes Buy on Amazon Buy on Grove.co Buy on Auntfannies.com Although single-use wipes are a more wasteful than a bottle of cream or spray, there are situations where a potentially leaky liquid spray just isn’t the right fit. To avoid air travel limits on liquids or situations where you just can't risk a leak, Aunt Fannie’s Mosquito Repellent Wipes is a good alternative to sprays. The wipes are biodegradable, and are available in a canister containing 25 wipes or individually wrapped. Aunt Fannie’s wipes use the same repellent essential oils found in Babyganics, Murphy’s, Sallye Ander’s, and All Terrain repellents. They’re considered suitable for children who are six months and older, so they’ll be great for the diaper bag. In addition to the essential oil ingredients, the remaining 80 percent is made up of vitamin E, regenerated cellulose (vegetable fiber), and isopropyl myristate. Isopropyl myristate is a common cosmetic compound that does double duty as an emollient that also kills lice, fleas, and ticks by dissolving the wax that covers their exoskeletons. Its presence increases the effectiveness of the repellent essential oils against these insects. Good to Know You might notice that these wipes (and other natural repellent products) are not available for purchase in or shipment to Indiana or Washington State (and other states). That’s because most skin-applied repellents must be registered by the EPA for human safety and effectiveness. But some insect repellent products are made from active ingredients that the EPA considers of minimal risk to human health, including many of the essential oils upon which these natural repellents rely.Therefore, EPA does not require their registration. But states with regulations that are more restrictive than the EPA may limit the sale of these products without further testing at the state level. Many smaller companies just accept that they cannot sell their products in these states rather than spend the money and navigate each state’s red tape. Several essential-oil-based products fall into this category of being considered safe at the federal level, but lack evaluation required at the state level. Best Suncreen: Badger Anti-Bug Sunscreen SPF 34 Buy on Amazon Buy on Grove.co Buy on Walmart When sun protection is also needed, Badger Anti-Bug Sunscreen SPF 34 serves a dual purpose in one convenient cream. Using the same effective organic essential oil repellents as the other top-rated natural products, this cream offers the additional quality sun protection of 20 percent non-nano, uncoated zinc oxide. Non-nano means that the particle size is larger than 100 nanometers, so it cannot penetrate your skin and therefore is considered the safest option for filtering UV light while also not harmful to marine life and coral reefs. “Uncoated” means that, unlike many sunscreens on the market, Badger's individual zinc oxide particles have not been coated with the inert substance triethoxycaprylylsilane. Badger and other natural sunscreen brands use uncoated zinc oxide to reduce ingredients science has determined are unnecessary for effectiveness. Many sunscreen ingredients are less desirable than zinc oxide because they have not been adequately studied for human health effects or they are comparatively more problematic when it comes to skin penetration, allergic reaction and hormone-like activity. This cream is made in the USA, certified USDA organic, biodegradable, and free of BPA and sulfates. It's resistant to sweat and water for at least 40 minutes. Like Murphy’s Naturals, Badger is a certified B Corp. Its products are also cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny Certified. That means that the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics in the United States and Canada has certified that their products meet or exceed its Corporate Standard of Compassion for Animals and no new animal tests were used in the development of their products. 