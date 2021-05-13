The 8 Best Natural Face Washes of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The secret to glowing skin lies in a great AM and PM skincare routine, and a simple cleansing ritual lays a strong foundation to this. You might wonder what the fuss is about cleansers, given that they barely have a few seconds to work their magic on your skin. But the rewards are plenty when you find the right one for your skin type. A good cleanser dislodges dirt without drying or irritating your skin, leaving it refreshed and clean.

But not all cleansers score equally. In our selection, we’ve looked for natural formulations that avoid toxins such as parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances and instead work their wonder with the potency of their ingredients. Our shortlist includes cleansers and face washes made from responsibly sourced natural and organic ingredients and have been certified by approved third parties (see FAQs below).

If you're looking for a new cleanser, consider one of these natural faces washes.