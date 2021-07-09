The 7 Best Natural Dog Shampoos of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

When Wendy Booth first started grooming dogs in the ‘80s, there weren’t many canine shampoo choices on the market. Some groomers used human cleansers because dog products were detergent-based and very harsh. Booth, a national certified master groomer and owner of Canine Corner in Colorado Springs, Colorado, says things gradually started to change.

By the early 2000s, a lot of companies began offering more natural products. Now about 10% to 15% of her customers request natural products for their four-legged pals when they come in for grooming. “I don’t blame them,” Booth says. “Who wants the parabens in there and everything else?”

Dog owners around the world spent $489.6 million in 2018 on pet shampoos with the market expected to reach $757.7 million by 2025. An interest in natural and organic products is expected to help fuel that growth. If you choose organic food and organic dog treats for your pet and you check the label when you buy health and wellness products for yourself, then maybe you do the same for your pet.

On this list, you'll find products that are USDA-certified organic, others have limited ingredients with no additives, phthalates, sulfates, fragrances, and are cruelty-free. Here are the best natural dog shampoos to consider.