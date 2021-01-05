The 9 Best Natural Deodorants of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Nothing gets an internet debate going like differences in personal hygiene, but something almost everyone will agree on is that keeping body odor to a minimum is important.

In the past, many people used a combination antiperspirant/deodorant. Antiperspirants block sweat, but that also comes with health concerns. “The active ingredient aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly works by clogging the pores and preventing your body from sweating," says Dr. Annie Gonzalez, a board-certified dermatologist at Riverchase Dermatology in Miami. "While this makes them incredibly effective at controlling body odor, aluminum has been linked to cancer and shown to cause worse long-term body odor.”

Due to concerns about the aluminum-based ingredient, many people have turned to natural deodorants, which work to cover or neutralize smell, and don’t clog pores, allowing the body to sweat freely. “They are less likely to irritate the skin than antiperspirants,” says Dr. Gonzalez.

The first thing to know about natural deodorants is that if you tried them 10 or 15 years ago, there are much more effective formulations available today. That doesn’t mean that every less-toxic formulation works great—there are still crummy deodorants out there. In this list, we've rounded up the most effective choices.

Remember: Give your deodorant the best chance to be effective by always applying it right after a shower.