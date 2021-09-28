The 7 Best Natural Carpet Cleaners of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

There are a range ways to clean your carpets naturally, including vacuuming regularly with a vacuum equipped with a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter. “Cleaning using chemicals is mostly unnecessary on carpet,” notes Alex Varela, General Manager of Dallas Maids, a house cleaning service in Dallas, Texas. “What you need is consistency when it comes to vacuuming. You need to do it at least twice a week, although every other day would be ideal.”

But you also need to eventually deal with stains and odors that get set in and your vacuum can’t handle. “Carpet is made out of hundreds of fibers that are highly absorbing. This material is prone to several types of bacteria and viruses. It’s one of the types of flooring that harbors bacteria the most,” adds Varela. “This is because carpet absorbs organic matter all day: hair, skin cells, dandruff, and food and beverage spills or residues. This is the place bacteria and viruses feed on, lingering both on the floor and in the surrounding air.”

As with any carpet or fabric cleaner, always do a spot test in an inconspicuous area to ensure the product won’t change the color or damage your carpet or other fabric.

We found the best carpet cleaners that rely on mostly natural ingredients, including sprays, powders, and shampoos to remove stains, odors, and grime.

