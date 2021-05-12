The 8 Best Natural Blushes of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"The blush is seeped with jojoba esters and carnauba wax to keep your skin plump and rosy."

"Enriched with organic shea butter and argan oil, the pressed blush is made of oil-absorbing rice powder instead of talc."

"Available in over a dozen pigment options, this blush gives a sun-kissed glow to all skin tones."

"Get a healthy post-yoga glow with this versatile vegan cream stick that you can dot all over."

"With none of the dryness that’s found in mineral powders, this blush is enriched with sea kelp to stave off flaky skin."

There are tons of blushes available today in flattering palettes, ranging from typical peaches and pinks to dazzling berries and even deep shades. Just a dab of cream or a dusting of powder can add cheek-defining rosiness and warmth to your complexion.

Carefully choosing the right blush that suits your skin tone (and applying it correctly too) will prevent you from looking like you’ve pirouetted off the stage straight from a pantomime performance. However, there is a deeper concern too when it comes to making makeup choices. Blush formulations often contain ingredients you'll want to avoid such as parabens, talc, synthitic fragrances, and heavy metals.

In beauty terms, "natural" has no strict legal definition, so we’ve picked clean blushes which have received the green light from consumer products’ watchdog, the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Added to this selection is a blush from our favorite indie label which uses kind ingredients. Although most of these blushes are plant and mineral based, so may contain some safe lab-derived ingredients.

So, sculpt your cheekbones with these best natural blushes: