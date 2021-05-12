Clean Beauty Products The 8 Best Natural Blushes of 2021 Give your cheek bones definition with a swipe of these natural blushes. By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. our editorial process Neeti Mehra Updated May 12, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Clean Beauty Products Tips & Techniques Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Mineral Fusion Blush at Walmart "With none of the dryness that’s found in mineral powders, this blush is enriched with sea kelp to stave off flaky skin." W3LL People Nudist Multi-Use Cream Stick at Thrive Market "Get a healthy post-yoga glow with this versatile vegan cream stick that you can dot all over." Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Crème Pigment at Credo Beauty "The top ingredients in these boldly colored blushes are nourishing jojoba seed oil and castor seed oil." C'est Moi Flushed Tinted Lip & Cheek Balm at Cestmoi.com "C'est Moi’s tinted balms are enriched with soothing shea butter and kiwi seed oil that hydrate parched skin." Alima Pure Loose Mineral Blush at Amazon "Available in over a dozen pigment options, this blush gives a sun-kissed glow to all skin tones." Han Skin Care Cosmetics Pressed Blush at Amazon "Enriched with organic shea butter and argan oil, the pressed blush is made of oil-absorbing rice powder instead of talc." Beautycounter Color Pinch Cream Blusher at Beautycounter.com "The blush is seeped with jojoba esters and carnauba wax to keep your skin plump and rosy." PYT Beauty Hot Flush Blush at Pytbeauty.com "Available in three matte and shimmery shades, it’s a great day-to-night companion in recycled packaging." There are tons of blushes available today in flattering palettes, ranging from typical peaches and pinks to dazzling berries and even deep shades. Just a dab of cream or a dusting of powder can add cheek-defining rosiness and warmth to your complexion. Carefully choosing the right blush that suits your skin tone (and applying it correctly too) will prevent you from looking like you’ve pirouetted off the stage straight from a pantomime performance. However, there is a deeper concern too when it comes to making makeup choices. Blush formulations often contain ingredients you'll want to avoid such as parabens, talc, synthitic fragrances, and heavy metals. In beauty terms, "natural" has no strict legal definition, so we’ve picked clean blushes which have received the green light from consumer products’ watchdog, the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Added to this selection is a blush from our favorite indie label which uses kind ingredients. Although most of these blushes are plant and mineral based, so may contain some safe lab-derived ingredients. So, sculpt your cheekbones with these best natural blushes: Mineral Fusion Blush Buy on Walmart Buy on Thrive Market Buy on Amazon Top Ingredients: Mica, octyldodecyl stearoyl stearate, zinc stearate | Certifications: Leaping Bunny, EWG Verified With none of the dryness that’s found in mineral powders, the Mineral Fusion Blush is enriched with sea kelp to stave off flaky skin. An overachiever, it’s chockful with skin goodies. Rich in age-defying Vitamin C and E, it brims with antioxidants pomegranate, white tea, and red tea. It’s available in six matte and shimmery shades, including a rose, pink, and mauve. Just a light dusting adds a dreamy hue to your cheeks. What’s more, it’s certified cruelty-free and free of gluten, parabens, talc, synthetic fragrances, and phthalates. Hypoallergenic, it scores the highest EWG rating, EWG Verified, which implies that the blush has met the highest standards of health and safety, while being transparent about its ingredients. W3LL People Nudist Multi-Use Cream Stick Buy on Thrive Market Buy on Credo Beauty Buy on The Detox Market Top Ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, castor seed oil, candelilla wax, cocoa seed butter | Certifications: Leaping Bunny, EWG Verified Get a healthy glow with this versatile vegan cream stick that you can dot on your cheeks, lips, and eyes. Available in just three no-fuss rose, berry, and peach nude, it gives a sheer, dewy glow to your skin. Suffused with nourishing sunflower seed oil, cocoa seed butter, and avocado oil, it’s perfect for thirsty, mature skin. Cruelty-free and gluten-free, this weightless blush is made without nasties such as parabens, dimethicone, and sulfates. Blend it gently on your face with your ring finger or a brush to get a luminous glow. If you want a vibrant pop of color, then just add another layer or two. Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Crème Pigment Buy on Credo Beauty Top Ingredients: Jojoba seed oil, castor seed oil, silicon dioxide | Certifications: Leaping Bunny The edgy Ramos sisters Katherine, Caroline, and Michelle are behind Rituel de Fille, beauty alchemists with a clean conscience. The brand isn’t afraid to go dazzlingly bold with its palette of dewy matte and dewy shimmer multi-use pigments, ranging from a staid pink to a foxy black. Nymph (a vibrant, bloody red), Euphoria (a dusty mahogany), Intuition (a soft grey) and Eclipse (a sheer ‘anti-highlighter’ black blush) aren’t for the faint-hearted. All of this company's products are handmade in small batches, using minimal ingredients. The pigments are certified cruelty-free. They are crafted minus talc, synthetic dyes and fragrances, phthalates, parabens, and plastic-based glitter, ranking 2 on the EWG scale. We love the compact ebony case, embellished with stars, that slides conveniently into your clutch. Use it liberally on your cheeks, lips, and eyes for a magical glow. The 9 Best Natural Mascaras of 2021 C'est Moi Flushed Tinted Lip & Cheek Balm Buy on Cestmoi.com Top Ingredients: Caprylic/capric triglyceride, stearic triglyceride, candelilla wax | Certifications: EWG Verified Affordable? Check. Clean ingredients? Check. Recyclable packaging? Check. No animal testing, vegan and EWG Verified? Check, check and check. In the pile of blushes available, C'est Moi’s tinted balm stands cheek by jowl ahead of the competition. The tints are enriched with soothing shea butter and kiwi seed oil that hydrate parched skin. The limited yet chic shades in watermelon, mauve, and rose glide smoothly over, adding a dash of color to your cheeks and lips. Once you’ve scraped out the very last pigment of the blush stick, you can ship the rigid plastic container back for recycling, done by their partners, the innovative recycling company TerraCycle. TIP: Multi-use makeup options like this Lip & Cheek Balm can help step up the sustainability of your beauty routine, by allowing you to buy fewer products overall. Alima Pure Loose Mineral Blush Buy on Amazon Buy on Alimapure.com Top Ingredients: Mica, titanium dioxide | Certifications: Carbon Neutral via Carbon Fund, Certified B Corp Founded by Kate O’Brien in her attic in Oregon, Alima Pure is a brand that balances purpose with profits by creating clean beauty products from non-toxic ingredients. We’re big fans of Alima Pure’s mineral powder blush available in over a dozen pigment options, giving a sun-kissed glow to all skin tones. Depending whether you’re big on shimmer or prefer a natural flush, choose between the two finishes, a non-cakey satin matte great for oily skin or an effervescent luminous shimmer that works well for dry skin. The blush ranks 2 on the EWG scale. Reinforcing its commitment to the environment, Alima Pure is powered by green energy, and also donates to the environment as a member of 1% for the Planet. Han Skin Care Cosmetics Pressed Blush Buy on Amazon Buy on Credo Beauty Buy on Hanscc.com Top Ingredients: Rice power, organ oil, açaí oil | Certifications: PETA, Leaping Bunny During her pregnancy, San Francisco Bay Area resident Susan Wong launched the nontoxic and safe Han (a take on enhance) Skin Care Cosmetics brand, combining the benefits of skincare with makeup. Enriched with organic shea butter and argan oil, the pressed blush is made of oil-absorbing rice powder instead of talc, and is gentle enough to use on blemished and mature skin. Rated 1 on the EWG scale, the vegan blush is available in five lovely shades, skirting the universe of pinks, peaches, and corals in either a matte or a shimmery finish. The blush is highly pigmented. Just a light swish on your cheeks and eyes is enough to make you look fresh like a rose. What’s more, when you ship five full-size empty containers back to the company for recycling (they’ve partnered with TerraCycle), Han will send you a lip gloss or eye shadow of your choice in return. We approve. Beautycounter Color Pinch Cream Blusher Buy on Beautycounter.com Top Ingredients: Jojoba esters, diisostearyl malate, caster seed oil | Certifications: Leaping Bunny, EWG Verified, Certified B Corp Gregg Renfrew was alarmed at the unregulated use of chemicals in the beauty and skincare industry, which prompted her to launch the eco-friendly, high-performing label, Beautycounter. Committed to clean beauty, the company's ‘Never List’ avoids using over 1,800 questionable chemicals in any of its products. We like all three shades of this richly pigmented, EWG Verified blush, namely Hibiscus, Umber and Caramel. Exactly as described, you need just a pinch for an explosion of color. The blush is seeped with jojoba esters and carnauba wax to keep your skin plump and rosy. Upholding clean beauty standards through best practices and ethical sourcing, Beautycounter’s cream blusher is not only good for your face but also for the community and the environment. The 7 Best Vegan Collagen Boosters of 2021 PYT Beauty Hot Flush Blush Buy on Pytbeauty.com Top Ingredients: Mica, boron nitride, silica, rice starch | Certifications: Leaping Bunny A lovely buildable silken formula that comes in a case made with recycled plastic, the Hot Flush Blush gives you a gorgeous post-workout flush. The vegan formulation is certified cruelty-free and avoids toxins such as talc, silicone, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances. Hypoallergenic, the jojoba and sunflower seed oil and Vitamin E in the blush nourish your skin, while letting you dial up the summertime glow. The compact, pan, and packaging can be completely recycled. Available in three matte and shimmery shades, it’s a great day-to-night companion. Final Verdict A great affordable pick is C'est Moi Flushed Tinted Lip & Cheek Balm (view at C'est Moi) that's enriched with soothing shea butter and kiwi seed oil, which adds a dash of color to your cheeks and lips. We also like ethical beauty company Beautycounter's Color Pinch Cream Blusher (view at Beautycounter), where just a pinch of cream lights up your face. She loves using vegan and cruelty-free cream blushes made by ethical companies to perk up her cheeks, lips, and mood. Best Reusable Makeup Remover Wipes and Organic Cotton Rounds