Keep in mind that it can be a process to grow morels, but it’s perfect for gardeners who like to take on a challenge.

This four pack of mushrooms is an excellent way to try several different types at once.

All you have to do is open the box, spritz with water, and you’ll have mushrooms in as little as 10 days.

Growing your own mushrooms isn't hard when you can break it down step by step. The most important thing you’ll need is the right environment and growing conditions. Then it won’t be long before you’re harvesting homegrown mushrooms and using them in your favorite recipes and dishes.

No, you don’t need a lot of space or even to live near the woods to make this happen. By using an easy-to-grow mushroom kit, you pretty much have everything you need right there in the box. When you're all done harvesting your mushroom crop, most kits use a growing medium that can be added to your home compost.

Ready to enjoy the taste of freshly picked shiitakes or morels? Here are the best mushroom kits to help you get from box to harvesting as soon as possible.