The 6 Best Mushroom Kits of 2021 Enjoy homegrown mushrooms in your favorite dishes. The Rundown Best Overall: Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Grow Kit at Amazon All you have to do is open the box, spritz with water, and you'll have mushrooms in as little as 10 days. Best for Beginners: North Spore Blue Oyster Mushroom Kit at Amazon The step-by-step instructions they include really break it down into a simple process—open, slice, and spray. Best Splurge: Bluff City Fungi Mushroom Grow Kit 4-Pack at Etsy This four pack of mushrooms is an excellent way to try several different types at once. Best Organic: Root Mushroom Farm Golden Oyster Mushroom at Amazon Everything you need is here, including a mushroom log, humidity tent, spray bottle, and instructions. Best for Morels: Mushroom Man Of Peotone Morel Mushrooms Grow Kit at Etsy Keep in mind that it can be a process to grow morels, but it’s perfect for gardeners who like to take on a challenge. Best for Shiitakes: Uncommon Goods Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit at Uncommon Goods You’ll love seeing the mushrooms emerge from this little log. Growing your own mushrooms isn't hard when you can break it down step by step. The most important thing you’ll need is the right environment and growing conditions. Then it won’t be long before you’re harvesting homegrown mushrooms and using them in your favorite recipes and dishes. No, you don’t need a lot of space or even to live near the woods to make this happen. By using an easy-to-grow mushroom kit, you pretty much have everything you need right there in the box. When you're all done harvesting your mushroom crop, most kits use a growing medium that can be added to your home compost. Ready to enjoy the taste of freshly picked shiitakes or morels? Here are the best mushroom kits to help you get from box to harvesting as soon as possible. Best Overall: Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Grow Kit Buy On Amazon Buy On Backtotheroots.com This company has been redefining the way gardeners look at growing mushrooms for years. The founders of this company, Back to the Roots, created their first product while in college after they learned you can grow mushrooms from coffee grounds. Today, this kit is one of the most popular ways to grow mushrooms. All you have to do is open the box, spritz with water, and you’ll have mushrooms in as little as 10 days. They have incredible customer service, including a promise to replace your kit if you have any trouble. Plus they regularly donate back to schools to help them grow mushrooms in the classroom. They have many kits to choose from, including this one featuring pearl oyster mushrooms. “I like that when you’re done harvesting all the mushrooms on one side of Back to the Root’s kit, you can open up the other side and try again. My second crop wasn’t as robust as the first, but I still enjoyed my bonus mushrooms.” ~ Margaret Badore, Treehugger Senior Editor Best for Beginners: North Spore Blue Oyster Mushroom Kit Buy On Amazon Buy On Northspore.com Grow these popular mushrooms inside or outside, pretty much anytime of the year. The step-by-step instructions really break it down into a simple process — open, slice, and spray. Then it won’t be long before you start to see results. While this kit is for blue oyster mushrooms, North Spore also has other kits available like pink oyster and lion's mane. You might consider trying two or three different once so you can start to decide what flavors you like best! 8 Grow Lights That Let You Garden Anywhere Best Splurge: Bluff City Fungi Mushroom Grow Kit 4-Pack Buy On Etsy This four pack of mushrooms is an excellent way to try several different types at once. It comes directly from a commercial mushroom farm who have been growing the mushrooms in optimal conditions. The supplier sends fruiting blocks to you to keep ‘em going. You can choose from a many different combinations of mushrooms, including lions mane, pink oyster, gold oyster or blue oyster. Be sure to open up your box right away and set your mushrooms up in good growing conditions to keep the success going from the farm. The Best Herb Garden Kits According to a Master Gardener Best Organic: Root Mushroom Farm Golden Oyster Mushroom Buy On Amazon Buy On Rootmushroom.com Many mushroom kids are naturally organic, including this one where you can grow your own golden oyster mushrooms. Everything you need is included in this kit, including a mushroom log, humidity tent, spray bottle, and instructions. You could see results in as little as seven days, and you might have mushrooms for several weeks or even months. It’s also a good one for kids if you want to share the love of growing your own food with little ones. Best for Morels: Mushroom Man Of Peotone Morel Mushrooms Grow Kit Buy On Etsy There are a lot of places out there that claim to help you grow morels, but the the reality is that these mushrooms can be a challenge. This kit on Etsy is from a home grower who was once looking for a way to grow mushrooms in the backyard. After a lot of careful cultivation, the Mushroom Man Of Peotone was able to develop this kit to help others do the same. It includes detailed instructions for how you can have your own morels. Keep in mind that it can be a process to grow morels, but it’s perfect for gardeners who like to take on a challenge. Best for Shiitakes: Uncommon Goods Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit Buy On Uncommon Goods Shiitake mushrooms are some of the most popular and coveted of chefs around the world. They have this versatile, smoky flavor that you can use in many different dishes. The best way to grow shiitakes is to use a log. In fact, many home gardeners have created their own versions or you can get a kit. With this kit, the log is included and already has the mushrooms added, so it’s ready to go. All you have to do is soak it and then find a cool, damp place. You’ll love seeing the mushrooms emerge from this little log, and then you’ll love it even more when you start to get enough for harvest. This is one you’ll probably end up doing again and again because it’s such a great experience from start to finish. Final Verdict The Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Kit (view at Back to the Roots) is reliable, easy to use, and fun for young and old mushroom lovers alike. Plus with the company’s offer to replace any dud kits, you can feel good about your investment. For those who love morels and want a challenge, consider the Morel Mushrooms Grow Kit from the Mushroom Man Of Peotone (view at Etsy). What to Consider When Shopping for Grow-Your-Own Mushroom Kits Difficulty Level Just like plants, mushrooms may need different levels of attention and care. It’s a good idea to consult the supplier’s description about how easy or difficult it is to grow the mushrooms you’re looking to buy. Most mushroom suppliers are upfront, but if they’re not, it’s worth sending a message to find out. No matter what difficulty level you select, we strongly recommend that you start open your kit and start it right away, as improper storage can prevents the spores from fruiting. Supplier Guarantees A few mushroom kit suppliers, like Back to the Roots, guarantee their products will work or they’ll replace them. If you’re new to growing mushrooms, this may be your best bet. Growing Climate Some mushrooms have very specific needs for moisture, air circulation, and light. It’s best to read about these needs before you buy, and make sure the space where you intend to grow mushrooms is suitable for each kit. Kit Contents All the kits listed here include growing medium (also called substrate), colonized with the mycelium (also called spores) that should produce the desired mushroom. Some of these kits also include spray bottles and tents for humidity (although not all types require tenting). You may or may not want these additional items based on what you have already at home. Treehugger loves finding products that help you grow your own food year-round, both inside and out. The author, Stacy Tornio, came to love mushrooms late in life, and now she loves using kits to grow her own.