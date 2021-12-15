The 7 Best Mushroom Foraging Books of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Foraging is a rewarding hobby, allowing you to not only find food in the wild, but also develop a skill connecting you to past generations. It can be a fun and rewarding challenge on its own merits, a way to supplement your diet with unique flavors, or even preparation for a cinematic survivalist situation.

Don King has been foraging for mushrooms for more than 15 years, using his skill for finding wild edibles in his award-winning vegan cuisine. In YouTube videos, on guided mushroom hunts, and on his website, The Mushroom Hunter, King has shared his passion for wild foraging.

“With a good field guide and a little patience, anyone can do it,” King told Treehugger. “Start by focusing on one or two easy to identify species such as morels, oysters, lion’s mane. Then add a few more to your repertoire each year. Before you know it, you’ll be confident enough to find and identify dozens of delicious species.”

While an experienced forager knows what is and isn't safe to harvest from nature, everyone should exercise caution when foraging for wild edibles, especially mushrooms. There are many dangerous species of mushrooms that look remarkably similar to tasty, edible mushrooms. An experienced mushroom hunter uses a variety of factors to make an assured identification, including small, tricky indicators like the color of spores, the shape of gills beneath the mushroom cap, whether or not a mushroom changes color when cut, where the mushroom is growing, and whether it is growing alone or in a cluster.

"Remember: there are old mushroom hunters, and there are bold mushroom hunters. There are no old, bold mushroom hunters," clinical toxicologist Rose Ann Gould Soloway warns on the National Capital Poison Center website.

But while there are certainly risks, foraging guide books can start you down the path to expertise, bringing you closer to the knowledge necessary to make an assured identification. The right book can be the beginning of your wild foraging journey.

Below you'll find the best mushroom foraging books, authored by people with decades of combined experience.

