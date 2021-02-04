Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Nothing can ruin time spent in nature quite like mosquitoes. That high-pitched buzz in your ear can be maddening, especially when you’re trying to sleep. So can the itchy, red welts the following day. These little blood-suckers are also known to spread diseases like West Nile, dengue and Zika viruses, diseases that are likely to only get worse with a warming climate.

Mosquitoes effect us all a little differently. Some of us are mosquito magnets. Research has shown that mosquitoes are drawn to body heat and odors, the carbon dioxide (CO2) in our breath, dark clothing and even certain blood types. Even swatting at them may only work for so long, so many people turn to mosquito traps, particularly for use around the house and yard.

Electric zappers work without chemicals, but they are also known to kill beneficial insects including vitally important pollinators like bees. Unattended zappers are also potentially dangerous to young children and curious pets. A few have sparked fires or ignited flammable gasses like gasoline fumes.

So how do we deal with mosquitoes safely? First, focus on outsmarting them by addressing the source of the problem. That might include removing water sources that serve as breeding grounds or planting mosquito-repellant plants. You can also try a range of natural remedies, do-it-yourself solutions and homemade traps (including this one made from old tires). If you just need to repel insects from your body, consider a DEET-free or natural bug spray.

If none of these solutions is right for you, consider buying one of these top-rated, no-zap, DEET-free mosquito traps.