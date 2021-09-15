The 8 Best Mosquito Bite Treatments of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Some of the most affordable (and effective) treatments are those that have been used since your grandmother’s time

When you’re working in the garden, hosting a barbecue, or camping, nothing is more frustrating than the swatting, itchy welts, and scratching caused by mosquitoes and other biting insects. If your body responds to mosquito bites poorly, it can make you want to just stay inside.

There are things you can do to reduce your risk of getting bites in the first place, like making sure your yard is naturally less inviting to mosquitoes and wearing insect repellant. But how can you get relief when you’ve already been bitten? There are a variety of products on the market including sprays, gels, creams, and salves. But you’ll also find “venom” extractors and gadgets that use an electric spark. All of these remedies focus on four main goals: reducing itching and inflammation (swelling), disinfection, and healing.

“To find the best ingredients, it is important to know what bothers you about mosquito bites,” explains board certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Chacon. “For most people it is the itching, swelling and discomfort/pain.” Some of the most effective ingredients are simple, natural and plant-based. Check out the What to Look For section below to help you decide which treatment might work best for you and your family.

Below are some of the best mosquito bite treatments available today.

