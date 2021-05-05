The 6 Best Mops of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"The mop is made from aluminum, and the reusable cloth effective it cleans without soaps—just water."

Back in 1999, Swiffer started a cleaning revolution that made mopping floors quick and convenient, but this type of flat mop system has a few drawbacks. A flat mop is costly to maintain, in part because the mop pads are designed for single use and constantly replacing them can pile up – both financially and in the landfills. The some designs require batteries to power the sprayer, and because there is no water involved, you may find yourself going through cleaning spray more quickly. Plus, the mop and parts are made of plastic and aren’t built to last.

That’s why many people are “thinking outside the Swiffer” to some hybrid options or taking another look at old-fashioned mopping methods that are receiving a modern refit.

Here are the best mops on the market as an eco-friendly alternative.