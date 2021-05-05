Home & Garden Home The 6 Best Mops of 2021 Think outside single-use wipes and opt for a mop. By Amber Nolan Amber Nolan is a freelance writer for Treehugger who is passionate about sustainable living, nature, and outdoor adventure. our editorial process Amber Nolan Updated May 05, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Natural Cleaning Pest Control DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: E-Cloth Deep Clean Swivel Mop at Walmart "The mop is made from aluminum, and the reusable cloth effective it cleans without soaps—just water." Best Budget: O-Cedar Microfiber String Cloth Mop at Walmart "An efficient microfiber mop at a low cost, with a washable mop head and a steel handle." Best Swiffer Hack: PNWBusyBobbin Washable Mop Pads at Etsy "Save a bundle on Swiffer pads by switching to these reusable alternatives." Best Sponge Mop: Casabella Painted Steel Original Mop at Walmart "A durable, lightweight sponge mop with a rust-resistant handle." Best Heavy Duty: Quickie Heavy-Duty Wet String Mop at Amazon "Made with biodegradable cotton, this sturdy mop can handle tough cleaning jobs." Best Cuban Mop: Quick-Loop Mop at Amazon "This simple design works wonders and is good for the environment." Back in 1999, Swiffer started a cleaning revolution that made mopping floors quick and convenient, but this type of flat mop system has a few drawbacks. A flat mop is costly to maintain, in part because the mop pads are designed for single use and constantly replacing them can pile up – both financially and in the landfills. The some designs require batteries to power the sprayer, and because there is no water involved, you may find yourself going through cleaning spray more quickly. Plus, the mop and parts are made of plastic and aren’t built to last. That’s why many people are “thinking outside the Swiffer” to some hybrid options or taking another look at old-fashioned mopping methods that are receiving a modern refit. Here are the best mops on the market as an eco-friendly alternative. Best Overall: E-Cloth Deep Clean Swivel Mop Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Grove.co For a lightweight, maneuverable mop that works well on hardwood, tile, or other surfaces, the “E-Cloth Deep Clean Swivel Mop” is a great overall choice. The mop is made from aluminum, and includes a telescoping handle that can extend from 34 to 61 inches for those hard-to-reach places. The mop head is made from polyester and polyamide, and can pivot for even more flexibility. The mop includes one E-Cloth pad that can be tossed in the washer and hung out to dry (replacement mop pads are sold separately, view on Grove), and are designed to least up to 300 washes or three years. The E-Cloth mop cleans using microscopic fiber and doesn’t require any chemicals—just water. Best Budget: O-Cedar Microfiber String Cloth Mop Buy on Walmart Buy on Home Depot If you’re searching for a new mop but are on a tight budget, the O’Cedar Microfiber String Cloth Mop is an affordable alternative. The absorbent microfiber strands in the mop absorb dirt, dust, hair, and moisture. They work on most floor surfaces, including tile, hardwood, linoleum, and laminate. The mop head twists off and can be machine-washed up to 100 times, and the carbon steel mop handle comes with a built-in hook to hang in a closet or other storage area. Although reusable, be aware that the mop head is made of microfiber, so it won’t biodegrade like cotton. The mop works best when paired with the O’Cedar wring bucket (view on Amazon), but similar buckets can be used. The 7 Best High-Efficiency Washing Machines of 2021 Best Swiffer Hack: PNWBusyBobbin Washable Mop Pads Buy on Etsy Make the switch to reusable mop pads for your existing Swiffer with the “Washable Mop Pads” from an Etsy maker. These handmade mop pads (in various fabric designs) consist of cotton and terry cloth and can slip right onto the Swiffer mop head. When you’re done cleaning, just toss them into the wash. The pads work extremely well on both Swiffer Wet Jet and the Dusters Sweeper mop, picking up dirt and animal fur with ease. They are extremely absorbent, and the Velcro keeps them snug in place so they don’t slip during use. The pads are sold individually or in packs of two (it’s most effective when you use one to wet wash and one to dry), and are shipped in recyclable packaging. Best Sponge Mop: Casabella Painted Steel Original Mop 4.3 Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Ace Hardware If you’re interested in the classic “Bee Mop,” design, the Casablanca Original Bee has been successfully cleaning floors for decades with a sturdy handle and refillable sponges. The porous sponge can handle tough, sticky spots (with a little scrubbing), and the attached wringer includes a heavy-duty lever to fully wring the sponge. The sponge is made from polyurethane, so it's not as eco-friendly as some of the other natural fiber alternatives, but it's still a better choice than a single-use wipe. Lightweight and versatile, the mop can be used on any hard floor surface (it can even handle garage floors). The mop head is 10 inches long, and the rust-resistant steel handle reaches just over 4 feet. Made in Italy, there’s a lifetime guarantee on the mop (but replacement sponges can be purchased separately). TIP: When using mops (especially sponge mops), avoid cleaning floors with acidic products like vinegar because it can quickly break down the mop head. Best Heavy Duty: Quickie Jobsite #32 Heavy-Duty Wet String Mop Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot If you’re cleaning an area that requires a larger, stronger floor mop, the Jobsite #32 Heavy-Duty Wet String Mop by Quickie is both durable and eco-friendly. The mop head is constructed from thick, four-ply cotton strands with cut-end style yarn that helps minimize snagging and maximize absorbency. Combined with a lacquered, 4.6-foot hardwood handle and galvanized steel clamp, this plastic-free mop is known as “the Bulldozer” for commercial job sites, garage or basement floors, and other large spaces. The mop comes with a five year limited warranty, and buckets and replacement mop heads are sold separately. Best Cuban Mop: Quick-Loop Mop Buy on Amazon Buy on Quick-loop.com A Cuban mop is designed differently than Swiffers, sponges, or yarn strand mops in that it doesn’t include a mop head. Instead, the mop consists of two wooden dowels, and a piece of wet fabric (often an extra rag) is then wrapped around the dowels and pushed across the floor. After use, the fabric can easily be washed and reused. The Quick Loop Mop Head utilizes this technique but adds some modern components for even more convenience. The oak arm features steel pinch loops that can easily hold a cloth in place (no need for folding mishaps) and works for mopping or dusting. The Quick Loop does not include a handle, but any standard threaded broom handle or painter's extension pole will work. The 7 Best High-Efficiency Washing Machines of 2021 Final Verdict Our top overall pick is the Deep Clean Swivel Mop (view at Walmart) for its ability to reach difficult spaces efficiently. For cleaning a larger space that requires a more heavy-duty mop, the Bulldozer mop from Quickie (view at Home Depot) is an excellent option. If you already have a Swiffer and are searching for an eco-friendly conversion, give the Washable Mop Pads (view at Etsy) a try. How to Make an Upcycled DIY Mop Head If you are crafty, making an upcycled mop at home is a great way to reuse old fabrics like t-shirts or bedding by shredding and attaching them to an old mop handle, and is a great starting point for establishing a zero waste cleaning routine. Here's how: Gather your scrap fabric. You'll need roughly three to four large tee shirts, or the equivalent amount of fabric. Cut the fabric into 2-inch wide strips, at least 24 inches long. If you want a uniform look, trim them to be the same length. Stack the strips, roughly on top of each other. Using heavy thread and a large needle, sew the strips together at the middle point for form the mop head. Remove the old mop head from the handle. Depending on the design of the mop, you may be able to use a screwdriver to open up the head of the mop and take out the old strands. In other cases, you may want to use scissors and pliers to get them out. Attach the your fabric strips to the handle. If you were able to use a screwdriver, you'll simply screw the head closed again with the upcycled strips in place. Or, you can attach the head using a staple gun, heavy-duty glue, or by sewing the mop head into place if there are holes/openings that you can pass a needle through. Why Trust Treehugger? Living off the grid, author Amber Nolan personally uses a Cuban mop for cleaning (with spare rags as a mop head) because it’s effective, eco-friendly, and cost efficient. The 7 Best Energy-Efficient Vacuum Cleaners of 2021