The 9 Best Mist Humidifiers of 2021

Excessively dry air in our homes can lead to a number of problems. It’s bad for the structure of your home as well as for furniture and carpets. Dry air can also aggravate allergies, make you more susceptible to respiratory viruses like colds and flus, and exacerbate itchy skin conditions like eczema. According to the Mayo Clinic, cool mist even may help ease symptoms of a cold, such as coughing and congestion, but more research is needed.

Mist humidifiers are helpful for raising home humidity levels, but that moisture comes at a cost. Operating humidifiers increases your electric bill and your overall carbon footprint, due to the emissions associated any new electronic. There are a few approaches to increasing the humidity in your home without a machine, like adding houseplants and using shallow dishes of water (more tips on that below).

If you tried to naturally humidify your home yet still need more moisture, you can invest in an energy-smart machine. Look for models that include air purifying filters, automatic shutoffs, and mold resistance to bacteria that may build up inside the machine. Follow Goldilocks' “just right” rule and match the model you buy with the room size, to make it easier to maintain the humidity level that you want.

You can also consider portability, which will allow you to take one machine with you into different rooms rather than having multiple machines running simultaneously. Although Energy Star doesn’t rate humidifiers, some are available on the market. You can contact the manufacturer directly to find out about the energy-efficiency specs of the product.

We've made it even easier by identifying some of the best energy efficient humidifiers.