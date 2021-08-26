Home & Garden Home The 8 Best Microgreen Growing Kits of 2021 Grow these mini vegetables right on your countertop. By Stacy Tornio Stacy Tornio Writer University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee University of Oklahoma Tornio has authored more than 15 books about nature, gardening, and getting kids outside. Learn about our editorial process Published August 26, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Sustainable Eating Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Microgreens Pro Growing Kit at Amazon This wooden planter has a liner that fits perfectly inside, allowing you to grow microgreens in a nice container. Best Budget: Double 2 C Seed Sprouting Jar Kit at Amazon Microgreens look so cool growing in the jars, especially when you have a few going at a time. Best Splurge: Hamama Smoothie Greens Ceramic Grow Kit at Hamama.com Though higher priced than a basic plastic tray, this ceramic kit will really last over the years. Best Hydroponics: Mountain Valley Seed Co. Hydroponic Microgreen Starter Kit at Trueleafmarket.com If you want to have a constant rotation of microgreens, then this large hydroponics kit will definitely set you up for success. Best Organic: Back to the Roots Organic Microgreens Grow Kit at Walmart The entire kit is extremely green with the seeds being organic, non-GMO and the grow trays that are themselves compostable. Best Simple Design: GreenEase Jute Microgreen Starter Set at Amazon Just roll the jute grow mats out on the trays, add water, and that’s it! Best Mini: Mountain Valley Seed Co. Mini Microgreens Growing Kit at Walmart Think of these as single-serve kits, giving you enough microgreens for a few meals or dishes. Best Window Kit: Window Garden Microgreens Growing Kit Bundle at Amazon This is the perfect way to get a vertical garden growing inside your own living room, kitchen, or office. Growing microgreens is one of the easiest, quickest, and most successful gardening experiences you can have right from your own countertop. You don’t need a lot of special materials or conditions in order to get results. It can help to start with a microgreens growing kit, which make it easy to enjoy the benefits of growing your own food. So what are microgreens? Essentially, they are sprouts of everyday garden plants like cabbage, radish, cilantro, sunflowers, etc. Instead of letting the sprouts keep growing, you harvest and eat them when they’re just a few inches tall. They might be small, but the nutritional value is big. Scientists estimate you can get as much as 40 times the nutrients out of microgreens, compared to mature plants. They’re quite popular with chefs and foodies, too. To get going growing your own, check out some of these best microgreens kits. Best Overall: Microgreens Pro Microgreens Growing Kit View On Amazon This wooden planter has a liner that fits perfectly inside, allowing you to grow microgreens in a nice container that you can set out on a tabletop, windowsill, or countertop. The kit includes soil, organic sunflower seeds (one of the most popular choices for growing microgreens), and a spray bottle with instructions. The company guarantees sprouting success, or they’ll replace your seeds or kit at no cost to you. The container is around 16 inches long and 8 inches wide, giving you lots of space to harvest lots of nutritious greens. Best Budget: Double 2 C Seed Sprouting Jar Kit View On Amazon Most microgreens kits either use soil or a hydroponics method, but this one is a bit different with a jar and the science of gravity mixed in. You’ll start by soaking your seeds for about 8 to 12 hours. Then you put them in the jar and turn it upside down. The mesh top of the jar allows for proper ventilation and drainage. This method is a fun and unique way to grow microgreens. Before long, you’ll have sprouts that are perfect to eat in a salad or in your favorite dish. The microgreens look so cool growing in the jars, especially when you have a few going at a time. Best Splurge: Hamama Smoothie Greens Ceramic Grow Kit View On Hamama.com View On Thesill.com View On Uncommon Goods Hamama has built a respected name for itself in the microgreens world. It is a reliable company that makes it easy and stylish to grow your own. If you have the budget, check out Hamama's grow shelf, which will perfectly hold the company's microgreen products and trays (view on Mamama). You can also look for the ceramic planter, which is higher priced than a basic plastic tray but it’ll really last over the years. Everything you need is included in the kits, along with instructions. Then use the shelves to hold the trays or other plants. The Best Seed-Starting Kits to Get You Growing Best Hydroponics: Mountain Valley Seed Co. Hydroponic Microgreen Starter Kit View On Trueleafmarket.com If you want to have a constant rotation of microgreens, then this large hydroponics kit will definitely set you up for success. You’ll get six growing trays, 10 grow mats, and a set of six different seed options so you can try different options and flavors. This kit is perfect if you’re looking to grow in bulk or you want to have a constant supply at your fingertips. If you are looking for that regular supply, be sure to stagger your planting two to three weeks apart each time. Then just keep the rotation going. Best Organic: Back to the Roots Organic Microgreens Grow Kit View On Walmart View On Amazon View On Backtotheroots.com Known for its grow-your-own mushroom kits, Back to the Roots has put together this popular microgreens kit that allows you to grow six trays at a time. The entire kit is extremely green with the organic, non-GMO seeds and the grow trays that are themselves compostable. You’re not going to get a huge number of microgreens with each tray as they’re pretty small. But that’s perfect for those growing for just themselves or a small family. Plus it allows you to try several different seeds all in one kit. This one would make a great gift as well! Best Simple Design: GreenEase Jute Microgreen Starter Set View On Amazon View On Gardeners.com This one is probably the most low-maintenance option on the list. You’ll get three reusable trays for growing. Then the real magic is in the single jute grow mats. Just roll them out on the trays, add water, and that’s it! You’ll have everything you need for success. When the greens are done growing, the mat is compostable in your garden. Plus, you can always buy more mats to keep a regular supply of greens. The 8 Best Indoor Garden Systems of 2021 Best Mini: Mountain Valley Seed Co. Mini Microgreens Growing Kit View On Walmart View On Amazon View On Trueleafmarket.com Think of these as single-serve kits, giving you enough microgreens for a few meals or dishes. The grow container is about 4.5 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep. It comes with seeds and a humidity lid to get results faster. This one gets great results and is another popular gift. This kit would also be good for kids or to grow at the office! Best Window Kit: Window Garden Double Veg Ledge Shelf Microgreens Growing Kit Bundle View On Amazon View On Windowgarden.us Don’t have the counter space to grow greens? You can make space by attaching this growing tray to any window using the included suction cups. Add soil, the seeds, and keep it spritzed with water. Then you should see results in about 10 days. This is the perfect way to get a vertical garden growing inside your own living room, kitchen, or office. Then when you’re ready to eat the greens, just pinch them off and toss them in your meal. It’s a creative and innovative way to grow any time of the year. Final Verdict The Organic Microgreens Kit (view at Amazon) has everything you need in an attractive container. It’s perfect for any windowsill, countertop, or patio. Then to always have microgreens going, one right after the other, look for the Back to the Roots Organic Microgreens Kit (view at Amazon) that has six separate trays ready to go. What to Look for in Microgreens Kits As microgreens have become popular among chefs, foodies, and gardeners, there are a lot of kit options out there to choose from. You can find both small, desktop kits to pinch off a little at a time or larger, hydroponic systems so you’ll always have fresh greens to eat. As you’re shopping around, read the labels to look for kits that use organic and non-GMO seed sources. In addition, here are a few other things to keep in mind as you get growing. Fertilizer Requirements You don’t actually need any fertilizer to grow microgreens. Everything required should be in the kit. Some kits will have seed or plant food included, and this is fine to use according to the included directions. But otherwise, you don’t need to add additional elements. Light Considerations The great thing about microgreens is that they’re flexible, tolerating a wide range of conditions. However, they’ll generally do best with about four to six hours of sunshine a day. If you don’t have access to a bright windowsill, then use a LED light or grow light to supplement. But keep in mind that you don’t need to keep it on all day. If the weather conditions are right, you can grow microgreens in containers outside or on a patio that will get some sun throughout the day. Getting New Seeds So what do you do after your initial seeds? Since you can start harvesting microgreens within 7-10 days of planting, it won’t be long before you’ll be out of greens and will want to start new seeds. There’s a good chance your microgreens kit will have a refill opportunity, so be sure to check with the specific manufacturer. If not, there are lots of great microgreens mixes online that are organic and non-GMO — like this one. You can also use leftover seeds from spring to create your own microgreens mix. Test out what works best and what flavors you like. If you have the space, consider having two or three microgreens kits or containers going at any given time. This way, you’ll always have fresh, nutritious greens to throw on your favorite dish, sandwich, or salad. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger loves finding products that mix gardening with great eats in the kitchen, and microgreens are perfect for this. The author, Stacy Tornio, fell in love with the ease of growing microgreens when her kids were toddlers, and she loves recommending them to young and old alike. The Best Containers for Small Gardens