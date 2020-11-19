The 8 Best Menstrual Cups of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Flex allows you to swap the size in case it doesn't fit quite right, making it a no-risk choice."

Once you try a menstrual cup, it's hard to go back. Usually made of silicone, the simple devices catch period blood and fluid inside the body and can be worn for up to 12 hours. Though invented in 1867, they've become a popular and widely available option for people with periods in the last decade.

There are so many reasons to love menstrual cups: Not only are they far cheaper than shelling out regularly for pads or tampons (a one-time cost gets you a cup that will last a decade or more), but they are also a no-waste option, eliminating the need for tampons and their applicators or plastic pads and their wrappers.

Menstrual cups are also perfectly safe. Many users say they have less cramping and shorter, lighter periods, and there is no odor when using a cup since blood isn’t exposed to the air. Ahead are our top choices for the best menstrual cups.