The 7 Best Mattress Toppers of 2021

You’ve found the perfect bedding set and just the right mattress, yet you wake up grumpy after another sleepless night. Bringing the entire bedtime experience together is a mattress topper. While some people feel that if you have the right mattress, then a topper is just a marketing gimmick. Yet for others, a good topper can give an older mattress an upgrade, saving you from buying a complete replacement. Regardless, it’s a trend that appears to be here to stay.

Sandwiched between your back and a mattress, a topper can be a sound investment. It extends the life of the mattress and supports your health by responding to your natural curves. Toppers are available in all sizes, in varying thickness and a wide range of materials. The majority are however, made of foam or latex that have gone through various chemical and toxic processes. The cocktail of volatile organic compounds or VOCs that regular mattress toppers release in the air, such as benzene and formaldehyde, are associated with health issues. We spend a lot of time in close contact with a mattress or topper, which means a lot of potential exposure to any possible off-gassing.

For our selection, we’ve picked eco-friendly mattress toppers made mindfully from natural materials and non-toxic foam. These come with appropriate certifications such as OEKO-TEX, certifying the product as safe for human use and free from harmful chemicals; GOTS, an organic textile standard; OLS, indicating organic latex; MADE SAFE, a non-toxic seal of products and eco-INSTITUT, signifying low-polluting and low-emitting indoor products.

We've done the research to fine the most sustainable mattress toppers on the markets, so that you can make a choice that will truly help you rest easy.