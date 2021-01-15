Home & Garden Home The 7 Best Mattress Toppers of 2021 Find the perfect eco-friendly pad to comfort you and protect your mattress By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. our editorial process Neeti Mehra Updated January 15, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper at Avocadogreenmattress.com "Available in cloud-like plush or resilient firm, this lovely topper pleases all sleepers." Best Foam: Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper at Tuft & Needle "Though made from foam, Tuft & Needle’s topper has the credentials that make it safe." Best for Hip and Back Pain: Saatva Mattress Topper at Saatva "This topper hugs the contours of your body, saving you from tossing and turning." Best Cooling: Coyuchi Climate Beneficial Mattress Topper at Coyuchi.com "Coyuchi’s wool topper keeps you insulated in winter and cool in summer." Best Down Alternative: Parachute Down Alternative Mattress Topper at Parachute "Feel like you’re sleeping on a marshmallow with Parachute’s generous three-inch topper." Best Natural Latex: Sleep on Latex Pure Green Mattress Topper at Amazon "This topper ticks the right boxes when it comes to comfort, safety, and durability." Best Firm: Latex for Less Topper at Latexforless.com "You'll never have that sinking feeling with this topper made from single-source latex." You’ve found the perfect bedding set and just the right mattress, yet you wake up grumpy after another sleepless night. Bringing the entire bedtime experience together is a mattress topper. While some people feel that if you have the right mattress, then a topper is just a marketing gimmick. Yet for others, a good topper can give an older mattress an upgrade, saving you from buying a complete replacement. Regardless, it’s a trend that appears to be here to stay. Sandwiched between your back and a mattress, a topper can be a sound investment. It extends the life of the mattress and supports your health by responding to your natural curves. Toppers are available in all sizes, in varying thickness and a wide range of materials. The majority are however, made of foam or latex that have gone through various chemical and toxic processes. The cocktail of volatile organic compounds or VOCs that regular mattress toppers release in the air, such as benzene and formaldehyde, are associated with health issues. We spend a lot of time in close contact with a mattress or topper, which means a lot of potential exposure to any possible off-gassing. For our selection, we’ve picked eco-friendly mattress toppers made mindfully from natural materials and non-toxic foam. These come with appropriate certifications such as OEKO-TEX, certifying the product as safe for human use and free from harmful chemicals; GOTS, an organic textile standard; OLS, indicating organic latex; MADE SAFE, a non-toxic seal of products and eco-INSTITUT, signifying low-polluting and low-emitting indoor products. We've done the research to fine the most sustainable mattress toppers on the markets, so that you can make a choice that will truly help you rest easy. Best Overall: Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper Buy on Avocadogreenmattress.com Our top pick of eco-conscious mattress toppers is from green bedding company Avocado, whose organic latex topper adds just the right amount of cushioning while scoring high on sustainability. Available in cloud-like plush or the resilient firm styles, this lovely topper with an Avocado green trim is layered for maximum comfort and minimum fuss. A layer of organic wool and a layer of 2-inch-thick natural latex are wrapped in a ticking of organic cotton. Each layer carries its own third-party certifications: The wool is certified by GOTS and OEKO-TEX, the latex is certified by the Global Organic Latex Standard, and the cotton is also GOTS-certified. The seams have been reinforced and won’t snap. The topper is MADE SAFE and GREENGUARD Gold certified, meaning it’s been tested safe from chemical emissions and VOCs. With easy zipper access to adjust the latex, if this all wasn’t enough, Avocado even offers a generous one-year sleep trial. If you prefer to avoid wool, Avocado also offers a vegan mattress topper. Best Foam: Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper Buy on Tuft & Needle Although it's made from foam, Tuft & Needle’s mattress topper has the credentials that make it safe to use and that’s why it has made it to our list. The topper has been certified by CertiPUR-US, meaning it meets the rigorous standards for emissions, content, performance, and durability. It also has a UL GREENGUARD Gold certification, meaning it supports a healthy indoor environment, and is also Intertek’s Clean Air certified, showing a commitment to low indoor emissions. Lined with non-slip silicone beading at the base, this breathable 2-inch thick foam topper won’t slide around your bed at night. The 5 Best Sustainable Bamboo Sheets of 2021 Best for Hip and Back Pain: Saatva Mattress Topper Buy on Saatva Saatva’s soft and buoyant mattress topper, made from Talalay latex, is great for side sleepers and helps reduce pressure on your joints, which in turn may with hip and back pain. Made from natural rubber, Talalay latex is hypoallergenic, breathable and OEKO-TEX certified. Though the topper is 1.5 inches thick, it is resilient and hugs the contours of your body, saving you from a night of tossing and turning to find the best position to slumber in. Best Cooling: Coyuchi Climate Beneficial Wool Mattress Topper Buy on Coyuchi.com Coyuchi’s Climate Beneficial Wool mattress topper gives you the insulation that you need in winter, while keeping you cool in summer, thanks to wool’s ability to naturally regulate temperature. It is made with ethically-sourced wool from a northern Californian ranch. Then, in a historical mill in Michigan, the wool is washed, disentangled, and air dried, keeping the process simple and natural using biodegradable soap, steam, and humidity. The shell is made from breathable GOTS-certified organic cotton, keeping stuffiness at bay. We love the thoughtful detail, such as the carefully hand-knotted squares that keep the wool from sliding around. In line with its commitment to the environment, Coyuchi donates to charity through 1% For The Planet with each purchase of their products. Best Down Alternative: Parachute Down Alternative Mattress Topper Buy on Parachute Do you love the plushness of hotel beds? You’ll feel like you’re sleeping on a marshmallow on Parachute’s generous three-inch thick down alternative mattress topper. Down alternative toppers are more affordable than their down siblings and are suitable for people who suffer from allergies to feathers. Encased in a sateen cotton shell, the filling is made of fluffy hypoallergenic microfiber that’s layered and designed so that the fiber doesn’t bunch up in spots. You’ll feel like you’re sinking in a cloud on this OEKO-TEX certified topper that mimics the experience of sleeping on down. Best Natural Latex: Sleep on Latex Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper Buy on Amazon Buy on Sleeponlatex.com Using natural latex harvested from an organic rubber plantation in Sri Lanka, this mattress topper ticks the right boxes when it comes to comfort, safety, and durability. It has been certified by GOLS, OEKO-TEX, eco-INSTITUT, and Greenguard Gold. Natural latex, unlike foam, gives contoured support to your body as you sleep. You can choose a topper which is an inch, two inches, or even three inches in height and in soft, medium, and firm options, to keep you comfortable through the night. You can buy an optional cover for it. "After a few weeks of sleeping on a 2-inch-thick 100 percent natural latex mattress topper from Sleep On Latex, I'm sold on it as an option for those looking to refresh their bedding. It's like having a brand new bed, and at a price that won't break the bank." - Treehugger contributor Derek Markham. (Read the full review.) Best Firm: Latex for Less Topper Buy on Latexforless.com Sinking in the plushness of a super-soft mattress isn’t fun for everyone. If this is you, a firm mattress topper can come to the rescue. We like the Latex for Less Natural Latex mattress topper. The natural, single-source Talalay latex is made from natural rubber sourced from Sri Lanka. The latex topper is OEKO-TEX and Eco-Institut certified, while the cover wrapped around it is GOTS certified. Treehugger's Katherine Martinko gave this mattress topper a try. "Sleeping on latex was unlike anything I've experienced before," she says. "It was really heavenly. It felt soft, bouncy, and jiggly, yet firm at the same time." (Read the full review.) ILD stands for Indentation Load Deflection, which is a measure of firmness of Talalay latex. The higher the ILD, the firmer the mattress. Depending on how firm you like your topper to be, choose between the medium (28 ILD) or the firm (36 ILD). Giving universal support to your shoulders, hips, knees and back by distributing your body weight, you will never have that sinking feeling again when you lie down to sleep. Final Verdict Our top pick for a sustainable mattress topper is the Avocado Organic Latex topper (available at avocadogreenmattress.com). If you're looking to add a soft layer to your bed, consider the Down Alternative Mattress Topper (available from parachutehome.com). Writer Neeti Mehra is a slow-living expert who also has years of experience covering luxury markets.