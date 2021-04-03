Home & Garden Home The 7 Best Linen Bedding Sets of 2021 Classic and eco-friendly bedding made from flax By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. our editorial process Neeti Mehra Updated April 03, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Primary Goods The Complete Set at Primarygoods.com "Gentle on your skin and earth, this linen bedding bundle is complete in every way." Best Soft Sheet Sets: Parachute Linen Venice Set at Parachute "Breezy and comfortable, Parachute’s linen scores high on utter softness. " Best Budget: FlaxLinens Belgian Linen Simple Sheets at Flaxlinens.com "FlaxLinens ticks the right boxes when it comes to value, variety, and certifications." Best Splurge: Coyuchi Organic Relaxed Linen Minimalist Set at Coyuchi.com "Swaddle yourself in this decadent bedding set from Coyuchi that comes in dreamy colors." Best Stonewashed: Piglet Oatmeal Basic Bundle at Pigletinbed.com "Post stonewashing, this OEKO-TEX certified linen will not shrink, fade, or get distorted out of shape." Best Variety: Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle at Brooklinen "We love that we can mix and match the 10 colors while building the set." Best Hemp: Buffy Soft Hemp Sheets at Buffy "Buffy’s linen sheet set are made from hemp, which is said to have an even lower environmental impact than flax." While linen might not be the obvious choice for bedding in the face of the shimmery softness of silk or the versatility and affordability of cotton, it is a great investment for your bedroom and a pleasure to snuggle in. Linen is a textile made from natural fiber. It is cultivated from the flax plant, which grows abundantly in Europe, the best quality linen often comes from Belgium and France. One of the inherent advantages of linen is that the cultivation of flax requires minimal irrigation, pesticides, and chemical inputs. Linen has slid into the mainstream of the bedding universe in recent times. You can now buy heirloom style, Earth-friendly linen across price points. Linen’s rumpled popularity is encouraged by its ability to age gracefully. The coarse material becomes softer with use and every wash. Though more expensive than cotton, it often is more durable in the long run. Breathable, linen is multi-seasonal, ideal to keep you cool in the summer and warm during winter. So, bring a slice of Mediterranean chic to your home with linen’s Insta-friendly, lived-in luxurious look. Here's the best linen bedding: Best Overall: Primary Goods The Complete Set Buy on Primarygoods.com The name describes it all. This linen bedding bundle is complete in every way, giving you a dreamy night of sleep cocooned in pure, unblended, long-staple linen. The bundle includes a fitted sheet, two pillow shams, a duvet cover, and a top sheet. The duvet and top sheet can be easily snapped together, keeping them in place and tangle-free through the night. They’re made from supple stonewashed French linen that’s OEKO-TEX and GOTS certified (more on certifications below) and has been naturally dyed. Gentle on your skin and earth, the set comes with a 100-night trial, should it in the unlikely event fail to give you the sleep of your dreams. Best Soft Sheet Sets: Parachute Linen Venice Set 4.8 Buy on Parachute Breezy and comfortable, Parachute’s linen set is effortlessly stylish and scores high on utter softness. The bedding is made in Portugal from OEKO-TEX certified European flax. Light and airy, even when you’re cocooned deep inside the sheets, you'll feel no scratchiness or heaviness. Available in solid colors, the textured linen is temperature-regulating so you can sleep in them through all seasons and not wake up drenched in sweat. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a pillowcase set, and a duvet cover. You can add an optional top sheet to the bundle, if you so wish. Best Budget: FlaxLinens Belgian Linen Simple Sheets 4 Piece Set Buy on Flaxlinens.com Denver-based FlaxLinens ticks the right boxes when it comes to value, variety and certifications. Made from OEKO-TEX stonewashed Belgian flax linen, these affordable sets are available in 14 fabulous colors such as Dusty Pink, Forest Green, and Chestnut brown, so you're sure to find something to complement every bedroom in your home. You can pop these easy-going, low-wrinkle linens into the washing machine. You can also order custom linens for your home through FlaxLinens' website with a few easy steps. Best Splurge: Coyuchi Organic Relaxed Linen Minimalist Set Buy on Coyuchi.com Swaddle yourself in this decadent bedding set from Coyuchi. They comes in dreamy colors such as Fog, Maize, Laurel and Harbor Blue. Packed in a reusable cotton cloth bag, the set includes a duvet cover, a fitted sheet, and a set of two pillowcases. It's made from linen grown on organic farms in France, where the flax plant is rotated with crops such as alfalfa and fava beans. Woven in Portugal, the linen is GOTS certified and also Made Safe, indicating it is free from toxins that are harmful to human health, animals, or ecosystems. We love their simple detailing, such as the thoughtful color-matched pick stitching and the rustic coconut shell buttons on the duvet. These hotel-style sheets are worth the splurge, and will lull you gently into a restful night of sleep. Best Stonewashed: Piglet Oatmeal Basic Bundle Buy on Pigletinbed.com Linen bedding’s reputation of being coarse in its initial days is on the wane. Many companies sell pre-washed and treated linen, which is softer and more pleasurable to touch. UK-based brand Piglet’s basic bedding bundle sets are made from natural stonewashed French flax. Stonewashing means the fabric has been pre-washed with natural or manmade stones such as volcanic rocks or pumice stone, giving it a fuzzy preloved look and fluidity. Post stonewashing, this OEKO-TEX certified linen will not shrink, fade or get distorted out of shape, according to Piglet. We love that the soothing stonewashed Oatmeal hue has been inspired by a popular drawstring packing bag. The bundle comes with a linen duvet cover, a pair pillowcases, and a fitted sheet. Best Variety: Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle Buy on Brooklinen A traditional grouse about organic linen bedding is its limited color palette, that's often dominated by earthy hues. Not any longer. Brooklinen's bedding bundle is available in 10 pleasing shades, ranging from soft pastels to bold stripes. Though some brands offer more options, we love that you can mix and match colors while building the set, which is comprised of sheets, the duvet cover, and the pillowcases. The linen, made from flax grown in France and Belgium, is OEKO-TEX certified. Each piece has been washed and dyed in small batches. The brand says you can machine wash it, and preferably dry it on the line to keep the color and fibers intact. To prevent your lovely sheets from fading, instead of storing them in plastic bags, you can stash them away in ventilated fabric bags, a large pillowcase, or ideally, a linen cupboard. Best Hemp: Buffy Soft Hemp Sheets Buy on Buffy You must be wondering why hemp sheets feature in this list. Hemp is a linen-type yarn that comes from the plant Cannabis sativa. It’s touted to have less impact on the earth than flax, and is said to be more durable than linen made from flax. Buffy’s linen sheet set are made from hemp that’s harvested from farms in China’s Heilongjiang province. The set has two pillow cases, one top sheet, and fitted sheet each. It comes in three natural shades, which become softer as you use and wash them. Hemp is naturally antibacterial and holds its own against fading and moldiness, so you sleep blissfully in the sheets through all seasons. Final Verdict Our top choice for linen bedding is The Complete Set from Primary Goods (available at PrimaryGoods.com). However, if you're looking for linen that's soft from the get-go, consider Parachute's Linen Venice Set (available at ParachuteHome.com). Why Trust Treehugger? For our selection, we've only picked linen that has been certified with the relevant credentials. We've picked linen bedding that comes with certifications such as the OEKO-TEX certification, meaning the bedding is free from harmful chemicals and is safe for human use, and the GOTS certification, indicating its organic status. Author Neeti Mehra is a luxury-industry veteran who's also committed to sustainable, slow, and mindful living.