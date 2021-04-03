Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Buffy’s linen sheet set are made from hemp, which is said to have an even lower environmental impact than flax."

While linen might not be the obvious choice for bedding in the face of the shimmery softness of silk or the versatility and affordability of cotton, it is a great investment for your bedroom and a pleasure to snuggle in. Linen is a textile made from natural fiber. It is cultivated from the flax plant, which grows abundantly in Europe, the best quality linen often comes from Belgium and France. One of the inherent advantages of linen is that the cultivation of flax requires minimal irrigation, pesticides, and chemical inputs.

Linen has slid into the mainstream of the bedding universe in recent times. You can now buy heirloom style, Earth-friendly linen across price points. Linen’s rumpled popularity is encouraged by its ability to age gracefully. The coarse material becomes softer with use and every wash. Though more expensive than cotton, it often is more durable in the long run. Breathable, linen is multi-seasonal, ideal to keep you cool in the summer and warm during winter.

So, bring a slice of Mediterranean chic to your home with linen’s Insta-friendly, lived-in luxurious look. Here's the best linen bedding: