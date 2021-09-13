Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Giving kids their own bottles in kid-friendly colors and designs can help them develop good habits that reduce plastic waste. However, it can be tough to find one that doesn’t drip when your child drinks out of it or that won’t leak when it’s tossed in a soccer or lacrosse bag. You also need one that fits well in your child’s hand, opens easily, and, oh yeah, will survive being dropped a few (hundred) times.

There’s also been concern in recent years about Bisphenol A, or BPA, in products such as water bottles. This chemical is used to make plastics hard and to line metal containers, and traces can leach into food. Studies have shown chemicals such as BPA may have an effect on kids’ hormones, growth and development. The American Academy of Pediatrics says because there are significant gaps in data concerning BPA’s effects on growing kids, who may be more susceptible to such chemicals, parents can take precautionary measures by using alternatives to plastic and avoiding products that contain BPA.

Ahead, our top picks for the best BPA-free kids’ water bottles:

