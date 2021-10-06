The 5 Best Bike Trailers for Kids of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

After speaking to experts and researching the market, we’ve rounded up the best bike trailers for kids.

Bike trailers designed to tow kids are a convenient and sustainable way to explore your neighborhood, and these useful bike attachments can also spark an interest in cycling at a young age . Bike trailers can carry up to two children comfortably, and most models include plenty of safety features to protect your precious cargo. In addition, many kids bike trailers have multiple uses as strollers, a jogging assist, or for getting groceries and running errands.

The Kidgoo 2 is designed with a high attention to detail. First, there’s the storage compartment that comes with a separate covered pouch for smaller items and tie down strap for larger cargo. There’s the addition of a parking brake to secure the trailer, added interior side pockets, tail lights, and an adjustable handle (for use as a stroller). The Kidgoo2 is equipped with wheel suspension and comfortable, padded seats for an overall smooth ride.

If you plan on biking with the kids on a regular basis, the German-made, Qeridoo Kidgoo2 2020 is a worthwhile investment. A three-in-one trailer, stroller, and jogging carriage, the Kidgoo2 can carry two kids and cargo for a maximum weight load of around 130 pounds.

Thule is well-known for travel storage units, so it’s no surprise that the trailer comes equipped with extra cargo space behind seats for hauling around toys, snacks, and drinks. Thule’s patented "ezHitch" mount ensures a quick installation, and the front stroller wheel conveniently tucks away when being used as a trailer.

If you’re traveling with two little ones, the Thule Coaster XT Bike Trailer is an excellent, moderately priced trailer for two passengers that can also be converted into a stroller (kit included). The unit weighs a total of 26 pounds, has a weight capacity of around 100 pounds, and measures 54 x 41 x 30 inches. The trailer can also be folded down for easy storage when not in use.

Other features include reclining seats with plush padding, cargo space for diaper bags, snacks, picnic blankets, or other gear. It has all-terrain suspension for a smooth ride. The Outback is designed for all kinds of weather, with waterproof polyester fabrics and a three-layered cover consisting of a mesh screen, transparent rain cover, and sunshade for staying cool in the summer. Although stroller and bike attachments are included, jogging and ski conversions need to be purchased separately.

Active families who spend a lot of time exploring outside should consider a multi-sport bike trailer such as the Outback by Hamax. The trailer can easily be converted into a stroller or jogging carrier, and there’s even a ski attachment to use for cross-country skiing.

The trailer meets ASTM standards, and has safety features such a foot guard tube, rotating axle hitch (to keep the cart upright if the bike tips) and five-point seatbelt. The Sports Deluxe is also affordably priced, making it a solid overall value. It also comes in a similar model for two children that weighs just two pounds more, at 24 pounds.

Weighing just 22 pounds, the Allen Sports Deluxe Steel Child Trailer is a lightweight, steel-constructed option with a convenient folding design that’s easy to pack up and bring on camping trips, to the beach, the park, or other outings. With a weight capacity of 50 pounds, this single-passenger stroller is perfect for toddlers with just the right amount of leg room and storage.

There’s ample storage—both in the rear of the trailer and inside the cargo area (side pockets). For safety, there are front and wheel reflectors, a five-point safety harness, and splash guard to protect riders from rocks, sand, and other debris. The Bee also has a Flex Connector hitch that allows bike to rest flat while the trailer is upright, and meets ASTM standards.

If you’re looking for a high-quality, bike-only trailer at reasonable price, the Burley Bee is a durable, foldable trailer that’s built to last. The single-rider model can carry an impressive 75-pound weigh capacity, and when not in use, the trailer can quickly fold shut in under a minute. It also features a water-resistant cover, roll-up clear front window and tinted trailer windows with UPF 50 protection.

Final Verdict Our top pick is the Burley Bee Single Trailer (view at REI), for its combination of value and features. If you're looking for a more affordable option, consider the Allen Sports Deluxe (view at Walmart), which is lightweight but can still haul two kids.

What to Look for in a Bike Trailer for Kids

Durability

“When choosing a bike trailer, look for one that is durable and that can get good resale value," says Kristen Bonkoski, who operates Rascal Rides, a website that aim to get more kids on bikes. "A good trailer can last through many children and over lots of years. You want to look for things like spokes, metal wheels and more robust fabric." She recommends brands Thule, Burley, and Hamax because their trailers have good resale value and offer replacement parts if things break.

Type of Hitch Attachment

There are three main types of hitch attachments: ones that connect to the bike post, bike frame, or rear axle. Each should have a backup in case it comes unhitched (such as a strap or secondary attachment). For added safety, many models are designed so that the trailer will remain upright even if the bike falls over (often through use of a rotating ball-and-socket hitch or spring).

Manufacturing Standards

It is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) that bike trailers follow standards set by the ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials). Before buying a bike trailer, check to see if it has the ASTM logo sticker on the packaging or product itself.

Multiple Uses

Some bike trailers can be converted into strollers, jogging trailers, or can even be attached to skis. If you’re planning on using it for several types of terrains, consider getting a bike trailer with suspension to help make the ride as smooth as possible for younger passengers.

“If you are going to be doing lots of riding with a trailer, choose one that will be more comfortable for your child," says Bonkoski. "We prefer trailers with suspension and padded seating as they allow your little one to stay happy on longer rides.”

FAQs

Are bike trailers safer for kids than child bike seats?

This is up for debate. Although many consider bike trailers safer than child bike seats because the kids ride closer to the ground, others contend that the low profile makes it more difficult for other cyclists or motorists to see them.

It is important to attach an orange safety flag (between three and seven-feet high) for added visibility as well as reflectors and lights.

"Higher end trailers are designed to act as a roll cage," says Bonkoski. "These can tip over and your little ones will still be safe inside.”

Kids should always wear helmets when riding in a bike trailer and be strapped in using a five-point safety harness. When choosing a helmet, Bonkoski suggests parents “look for a helmet with a flatter rear profile, so that their head can rest comfortably against the back of the trailer seat.”

Is it easy to take a bike trailer off and get it back on?

Once a hitch is in place, the bike trailer can be taken off and put back on in just a minute or two. Initial hitch installment time depends on hitch location on the bike (frame, axle, or seat pole), but can also be completed fairly quickly. Some basic tools may be required for hitch installation.

Up to what age can kids ride in bike trailers?

Kids aged one to seven can ride in bike trailers, but this age range varies based on the child’s development (they must be able to sit up on their own) as well as weight (check limits on the bike trailer).

Additionally, some older kids may become bored simply sitting and not peddling. Depending on your child’s needs, as they get older you may want to consider switching to a trailer bike (also called a tag-a-long), which is a single wheeled bike that attaches to the adult bike to keep them more involved in the cycling experience.

Why Trust Treehugger?

The author, Amber Nolan, is an avid cyclist who went car free for more than 10 years. In researching this article, she spoke to several cycling experts and parents for their input on what to look for when buying a kids bike trailer.

