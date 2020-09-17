The 6 Best Junk Removal Services of 2020

Best Overall: The Junkluggers The Junkluggers The Junkluggers is our top pick for junk removal services because it’s dedicated to reducing waste. The company’s mission is to be landfill-free by 2025. To accomplish this, The Junkluggers upcycles, recycles, and donates as much as they can—rather than merely hauling your junk straight to the landfill. We also love The Junkluggers because of its commitment to supporting local charities through donations. Like other options on our list, The Junkluggers offers customers a convenient, no stress way to remove junk from their homes and businesses. Not only can the service remove everything from yard debris to electronics and furniture, but it also offers expert assistance with hoarder cleanout services, senior downsizing efforts, and other sensitive projects. The Junkluggers can also help business owners with industry-specific waste, like obsolete equipment, e-waste, and paperwork. The Junkluggers is available in 19 states plus the District of Columbia, and the local team will provide a two-hour appointment window that’s backed by an on-time guarantee. If you’re ready to clear out your home or office, you can schedule a free junk removal estimate using the online booking tool.

Best Wallet-Friendly: LoadUp LoadUp LoadUp is a junk hauling service that boasts comprehensive nationwide coverage in over 170 cities and 49 states. In addition, LoadUp is widely reported as one of the most affordable junk removal services. Exact pricing is not available without requesting a quote but LoadUp lets you enter your zip code, select your items, and get a price before you schedule a pickup. If you have a random assortment of things to remove, you can also text pictures to simplify the quote process. As with other junk removal services that made our list, LoadUp works with both residential and commercial clients. With available contactless outdoor pickup options, LoadUp can help you clear out everything from electronics to bulky items and manage full property cleanouts—whatever fits your needs. LoadUp also offers residential-friendly dumpster rentals but this service is limited to the Greater Metro Atlanta area. Pricing starts at $315 for up to a three-ton dumpster (about 4.5 pickup truck loads) for up to seven days; rentals cost $10 per day after that. Recurring and long-term dumpster rentals are also available for commercial clients.

Best Moving Help: College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Best Moving Help: College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving If you’re preparing for a move, College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is a great option for all-in-one service. Not only does College HUNKS offer same-day and next-day junk removal service, but you can also hire a local team to help with both local and long-distance moves. Pricing isn’t available online but moving quotes include truck and travel fees plus an hourly rate; add-on services—like packing and unpacking—are also available for additional fees. Junk removal services range from garage cleanouts to estate and hoarding cleanup and are available across the US and in Canada. As with moving services, College HUNKS junk removal prices are only available if you schedule a quote. In general, however, prices are based on two factors: the amount of space your items take up in the pickup truck and your location.

Finally, College HUNKS provides donation pickups for several partners including Goodwill Industries and Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Because of this initiative, College HUNKS estimates that more than 70% of the items removed from client homes are donated or otherwise recycled. Even better—all of the items disposed of by College HUNKS are handled in an environmentally responsible way.

Best Customer Support: Junk King Junk King Junk King is a full-service junk removal service that also offers self-service dumpster rentals and commercial services. As with our other favorites, Junk King accepts most items—like furniture, yard waste, and e-waste—but also handles larger jobs like foreclosure cleanouts and construction waste removal. As an added bonus, the Junk King team then sorts, reuses, recycles, and donates as many of the items as they can—about 60% of what they haul away. In addition to this, Junk King is one of our favorite junk hauling services because of its incredible customer support team and commitment to client satisfaction. Not only does its customer support get excellent reviews, but Junk King also provides free, no-obligation on-site estimates and is making efforts to be even more transparent about its pricing structure. While Junk King provides clients a two-hour appointment window, its reps will also call you 15 minutes before they arrive. And, about 90% of the time, Junk King can haul your junk away immediately after providing an in-person quote. You can also estimate the cost using Junk King’s online Pricing Estimator—or by texting them a photo of your junk—and can choose a touchless curbside pickup for added safety and convenience.

Best Large & Commercial Projects: 1-800-GOT-JUNK? 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Like other options, we evaluated, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? offers junk removal services for both residential and commercial clients. However, the service shines when it comes to large projects like renovations and disaster cleanup efforts. General pricing information is not available, but you can schedule an appointment online and a team of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? specialists will provide an all-inclusive, in-person price. Available in 43 states and Washington, DC, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? also provides commercial services to businesses. Depending on your company’s needs, the service can help with basic junk hauling, large-item and furniture removal, and ATM removal. Retail services are also available for businesses that need help cleaning up after store remodels and closures or need recurring junk pickup and disposal. Last but not least, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? gets the Treehugger seal of approval because of its commitment to reducing the junk that goes to landfills by repurposing, reselling, donating, and recycling items.

Best DIY: Habitat for Humanity ReStore Habitat for Humanity ReStore If you’re ready to clear out your garage once and for all but don’t have room in your budget to hire someone, consider taking the items to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore. While some done-for-you junk haulers donate suitable items and materials to local charities, this isn’t always a guarantee, and many donations end up in landfills—plus, you have to pay for the service. By dropping off items at a ReStore location, you’re helping your trash become someone else’s treasure. Habitat for Humanity accepts a considerable assortment of donations, including home goods, furniture, and building supplies. This means you can reduce the footprint of your next home renovation by donating old or leftover supplies instead of throwing them away. Loading up your “junk” yourself may not be the easiest option on our list, but if you’re on a tight budget, it’s a great way to clean up your space while helping your community and reducing waste. Plus, some Habitat locations offer pickup services for large items, which can simplify the process at no cost to you.