The 8 Best Hummingbird Feeders of 2021

With the increased use of pesticides, changing weather patterns, and even widespread forest fires , hummingbirds may lose habitat in coming years. Fortunately, no species of hummingbirds in North America is in trouble at the population level right now, but providing feeders is a way to supplement their diets and help protect these exquisite birds. If possible, put out a few feeders in different spots around your yard, rather than only one feeder, because these little birds are territorial and may chase others away.

Hummingbirds are gorgeous little creatures that bring beauty and joy to your garden as they zip by and perform incredibly complex aerial acrobatics. If you’ve ever seen one up close, you know they’re inquisitive little birds, too, who may hover in front of you, as if to say, “Who are you? And why are you in my garden?”

This exquisite feeder is made from recycled glass from wine bottles, and the hanger is made of salvaged copper wire. Handmade in Rochester, New York, each feeder is unique and varies slightly in size, but usually measures about 5.5 inches in diameter and 5 inches tall, including the hanger. The each glass flower can be removed to cleaning, and hold about 1.25 cups of hummingbird food. Because this item is entirely handcrafted, it is more expensive than the other feeders on our list.

If you really want to get up close with these amazing birds, a window feeder offers an unobstructed view. The plastic feeder holds 8 ounces, has three feeding ports, and a built-in ant moat to prevent crawling insects from visiting. The hinged lid makes it easy to clean and refill. Two suction cups stick it to the window. It’s a budget-friendly option and is easy to use, though a few users had trouble with ants despite filling the ant moat with water.

If you discover you’re frequently refilling your feeder due to constant activity, this 40-ounce capacity holds enough sugar water to keep a lot of birds happy! It has seven feeding ports, bee guards, and a built-in ant moat, and the wide-mouth glass bottle is easy to clean. The threaded base screws on easily and doesn’t leak.

If you’re looking for a smaller saucer-style feeder because you want to put out multiple feeders or reduce how much nectar you have to dump out in the heat of summer, this 8-ounce plastic feeder is the right choice. It has a built-in ant moat and three feeding ports with a high perch that makes birds more likely to stop and sip for a while. It’s made of unbreakable polycarbonate plastic, comes apart completely, and is made in the United States. It also has a lifetime warranty. Users say they love the ease of cleaning and reassembling.

More than a dozen kinds of hummingbirds nest in the western United States, while the Ruby-throat is the only type that lives east of the Great Plains (learn to identify sexes and species at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology ). These tiny birds migrate from North America south in winter, traveling to Mexico, Costa Rica or Panama.

Hummingbirds beat their wings more than 50 times a second, which means they need to eat every 10 or 15 minutes. They visit between 1,000 and 2,000 flowers per day!

If you’re looking for a piece of art as well as a feeder, this blown glass version makes an interesting focal point in the garden. The glass has a wide, threaded mouth, which makes it easy to clean, and the glass is resistant to fading. The metal and plastic base has four feeding ports and also comes apart. It won't leak if you’re sure to screw it down snugly.

With an easy-to-fill wide mouth, this plastic feeder holds 16 ounces of nectar. The two-part plastic base comes apart for cleaning, and the wide mouth makes it easier to clean than many other narrow bottle types. At this budget price, you’ll be able to purchase a few to place throughout your garden. It’s sturdy and can hold up well for several years but be careful not to over-tighten and crack the plastic.

This attractive antique-style clear glass bottle holds 10 ounces of nectar and features four feeding ports. The metal base screws on and has a brushed copper finish. You’ll need a bottle brush to clean inside. This feeder also is available with a red bottle, but we don't recommend it because the bottle is not red glass, but rather a red coating which flakes off after washing.

Feeders usually are red to catch the attention of hummingbirds. Some feeders have bee guards, screens meant to discourage insects from feeding on the nectar. They’re somewhat helpful, but avoid yellow bee guards, which actually attract bees. Some feeders include an ant moat, which you fill with tap water to keep them away from the feeding ports.

This saucer-style feeder, made of unbreakable polycarbonate plastic, holds 12 ounces of nectar, so it’s a good size that won’t need refilled too often if you have multiple birds. It has a built-in ant moat to keep crawling insects away. Four feeding ports with high perches allow the birds to rest as they drink, also making it easier to observe them. It’s made in the United States and has a lifetime warranty. It’s easy to take apart and clean and is more durable than other options.

Final Verdict Our top pick is Aspects Hummzinger High View Hummingbird Feeder (view at Walmart) for its ease of cleaning and lifetime warranty. Our budget pick, First Nature Hummingbird Feeder (view at Amazon), is also simple to clean and easy on the wallet if you’re planning to provide more than one feeder for these winged wonders.

FAQs

When do I put out a hummingbird feeder?

Depending on where you live, put out your hummingbird feeders any time from early March to early May, basically in early to mid-spring. Sooner is always better than later to assist migrating birds or early arrivals. Male hummingbirds return earlier than females. Don’t worry if you don’t see many birds at first. Males are territorial and may drive away other males during spring nesting season. But by mid-summer, after the chicks fledge, more birds appear, and they’ll also feed in greater numbers as they prepare for the fall migration.

It’s fine to keep your feeders up late into the fall or early winter in northern climates. Day length and other factors cause birds to start the long journey south and feeders will not cause hummers to delay migration (in fact, it will help those heading south from more northern locations). In coastal areas or the Pacific Northwest, some hummingbirds remain all winter so keep your feeders full!

What should I feed hummingbirds?

A simple solution of sugar and water is all hummingbirds need. The best recipe is to combine a quarter cup of plain white sugar with one cup of boiling water. Let it cool, then fill your feeder. It might seem counterintuitive, but skip using organic, natural or raw sugars, which contain iron that may be harmful to birds. Refined white table sugar is sucrose, which most closely mimics natural nectar.

Don’t make more than hummingbirds can eat in a day or two so nectar doesn’t spoil. Also, do not use red dye, which can harm birds; after all, nectar is clear. Also, do not use honey. When diluted with water, honey can harbor dangerous bacteria and fungus.

How often should I clean my feeder?

Change the sugar water every few days. Bacteria and mold can grow and stick to feeder parts so take it apart and thoroughly clean every surface, inside and out, before refilling. If the weather is really hot, nectar may spoil quickly, so clean more frequently.

What is the best way to clean a hummingbird feeder?

Take the feeder completely apart. Hand wash every piece with soap and hot water. Use a bottlebrush to get into the feeding ports, neck of the feeder, and bee guards. Rinse thoroughly. Let the feeder air dry, then refill with fresh sugar water.

How do hummingbirds find feeders?

Most feeders have red parts which attract the birds. But planting a hummer-friendly garden or containers with lots of native flowers they love, shrubs and small deciduous trees for perching and nesting, will help draw them to your garden. Providing a water source such a misting fountain (bird baths are too deep for hummingbirds) also encourages them to visit nearby feeders.

How else can I attract humming birds?

While nectar makes up about 90 percent of their diets, hummingbirds also need insect protein. They’re incredible hunters, able to snatch small insects in mid-air. Create a welcoming environment in your yard by avoiding the use of pesticides and planting a variety of flowers hummers love, such as bee balm, cardinal flower, honeysuckle, and sage.

Hummingbirds also need shrubs and deciduous trees to seek cover and nest, and shallow, moving water to bathe. If you have no yard, a container garden or window boxes will entice them to visit.

Are hummingbird feeders bad for birds?

Hummingbird feeders absolutely are not bad for birds! In fact, you’ll be helping hummers by providing nectar for early or late-migrating birds or in areas where habitat has been compromised.

Why Trust Treehugger?

You'll notice that a lot of the feeders on this list are made from new plastic, which isn't our first choice. When researching hummingbird feeders, we didn't find many options made from recycled or sustainable materials. Glass feeders can be beautiful and recycled, but they're also fragile. If more eco-friendly choices become available, we'll update this this list.

No matter which one you choose, we hope that you'll use your hummingbird feeder for many years. Providing additional feeding options is a concrete way to support wild bird populations whose habitat may be degraded.

Author Arricca SanSone specializes in writing about home, shelter and gardening. She has welcomed humming birds to her garden for years.