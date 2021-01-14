The 6 Best Humane Mouse Traps of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Let’s be honest: It’s not the mouse that most humans have a problem with, it’s their impact on our spaces. Whether they are sneaking into your pantry, garage, car or basement, the potential for disease transmission and the damage they leave in their wake make us spurn these unwelcome visitors.

According to the Center for Disease Control, mice spread numerous diseases worldwide. Hantavirus, salmonella and lymphocytic choriomeningitis (viral infection of the nervous system), can spread to humans directly through contact with mice feces, saliva or urine, mouse bites and other direct contact. Other diseases, like lyme disease, bubonic plague and Colorado tick fever, can also spread indirectly through ticks, fleas and mites that have fed on an infected mouse that transmits that infection to humans.

If you’ve ever had a mouse build a nest in your car engine or chew the wiring or insulation in your attic, you know that unchecked rodents can cause thousands of dollars in damage. But we also know that mice and other rodents play an important role in ecosystems. Considered a keystone species, many other organisms depend on them and, if removed, the food chain would change drastically. In forests, fields and deserts, mice are food for a range of predators including weasels, foxes, coyotes, hawks, skunks, shrews, bobcats and bears, to name just a few. Some species of mice are also primary pollinators.

While the market is full of rodent poisons that are effective, it is difficult to contain that poison and keep it from entering the food chain. Research has shown that rodenticides can travel up the food chain harming many rodent predators including owls and eagles, and our furry companions, dogs and cats.

So how do we get rid of these curious guests safely and humanely?

The best place to start is to determine and eliminate their access points. If you can prevent mice from getting in to human spaces, you may be able to live with them in harmony, or at least ignore them. Start by filling gaps and spaces in buildings, around trim and other areas with a combination of steel wool and either caulk or expanding foam sealant. Mice don’t like to chew through metal and expanding foam can fill small spaces quickly. But mice can squeeze through a space smaller than a dime so you must be thorough. Making sure food and food waste is sealed up can help, and some people also have success with natural deterrents, like surface sprays or getting a cat.

When your prevention efforts just aren’t doing the trick, turn to catch-and-release traps. However, with all live traps, it is recommended that you check them every few hours and the first thing in the morning. Trapped animals won’t have access to water and become more and more stressed over time.

We’ve put together this list of top-rated, no-kill humane mouse traps that minimize stress.