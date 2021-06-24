Home & Garden Garden The 7 Best Hose Timers of 2021 Be more sustainable in the garden through the magic of hose timers. By Stacy Tornio Writer University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee University of Oklahoma Tornio has authored more than 15 books about nature, gardening, and getting kids outside. our editorial process Stacy Tornio Updated June 24, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Planting Guides Indoor Gardening Urban Farms Insects Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Bearbro Automatic Water Timer at Amazon With three separate watering programs, you can fully customize your watering schedule with this timer. One of the best things you can do for your garden is to get into a regular watering routine. It’s actually pretty common to not give your plants enough water or to even forget altogether. This is why the genius of having a hose timer can make all the difference for the success of your garden. With hose timers, you can pretty much set up your system and then let it run itself without installing a complex and expensive sprinkler system. To help you avoid forgetting to water your plants or standing outside for long periods of time, these devices connect between the spigot (your outdoor faucet) and a standard garden hose to create an automated water schedule. You’ll save yourself a lot of time and effort. Plus, you’ll be saving water! It’s truly one of the easiest ways you can help with water conservation right in your own garden. Here are the best hose timers to consider adding to your garden supplies. Best Overall: Bearbro Automatic Water Timer Buy On Amazon Key Specs Display Type: Digital | Power Source: 2 AA batteries With three separate watering programs, you can fully customize your watering schedule with this timer. A smart rain sensor automatically pauses or starts your watering plan based on live weather conditions. It also has a child lock to stop your child or pet accidentally turning on the hose. The top connector is made of reinforced nylon fiber material, making it much more impact-resistant and wear-resistant than other plastics. Best Budget: Gilmore Single Outlet Electronic Water Timer Buy On Walmart Buy On Amazon Key Specs Display Type: Digital | Power Source: 2 AA batteries This is an affordable, single unit water timer that is perfect for any backyard, big or small. It’s simple to set up and only needs two batteries. Just hook up your hose, program it, and you’ll be good to go. With a rain delay function, you can easily delay watering for 25, 48, or 72 hours. You can also just switch it to manual to water on your own. The unit has a two-year warranty, so you can feel good giving it a chance if you've never used a timer before. Best Splurge: LinkTap G2 Wireless Water Timer & Gateway & Flow Meter Buy On Amazon Key Specs Display Type: Digital | Power Source: 4 AA batteries This watering device is really top of the line with six different modes to choose from, including a 7-day schedule, intervals, a calendar schedule, or even an instant option where you can water on demand. The entire thing will only take a couple of minutes to set up. Just download the app, and you’ll have a powerful watering system at your fingertips. You can also feel good about going on vacations because you can easily make adjustments to your schedule whether you’re near or far. Considering how much you could save on water, it’s definitely a good one to splurge on. Best Solar Powered: Netro Pixie Smart Hose Faucet Timer Buy On Amazon Buy On Lowe's Key Specs Display Type: Digital | Power Source: Solar Reduce your environmental footprint even further with this solar watering timer. Through the app, you can view weather forecasts and historical climate data, so you can better customize your watering. Even when traveling, you can adjust your watering schedule with its wifi connection. The system comes with a removable and rechargeable 1400 mAh battery and cable. Best Mechanical: Orbit Mechanical Water Timer Buy On Amazon Buy On Home Depot Keyb Specs Display Type: Mechanical | Power Source: None Maybe you're not in for a solar or battery-operated system with extra bells and whistles, yet you'd still like to improve a the traditional hose watering system. This mechanical timer is perfect. Just hook it up to your base faucet. Then much like a kitchen timer, set the dial to the appropriate time needed and walk away. This will help you conserve water, and you won't have to worry about forgetting what you're doing. (Yes, it happens to everyone.) Best Smart Device: RainPoint Sprinkler Timer with Wi-Fi Hub Buy On Amazon Key Specs Display Type: Digital | Power Source: 4 AA batteries This system has lots of options to help you get exactly what you need for your specific garden or yard. It has two water flow options — irrigation and mist. It also allows you to customize up to three separate watering programs, both on frequency and duration. If you get really geeky about your exact watering needs, then consider buying the add-on soil sensor for an extra fee. This will give you a reading of your soil so you can align it with this smart device. Both work through the power of wifi, allowing you to read your levels and make adjustments at the touch of an app. Both work through the power of wifi, allowing you to read your levels and make adjustments at the touch of an app. Best with Multiple Outlets: Orbit 56082 3-Outlet Hose Watering Timer Buy On Amazon Key Specs Display Type: Digital | Power Source: 2 AA batteries This reliable watering device is available in one, two, or three outlets. The large dial system is simple to use and easy to read. It allows you to set the timer to water every day or every 6 to 12 hours. You can also just turn it to manual mode if you’re going through a particularly dry spell or need to make adjustments on the spot. Once you set this up, you’ll never want to go back to the old way of watering ever again. Final Verdict Our top pick is the Bearbro Automatic Water Timer, for its range of setting options and long battery life (view on Amazon). If you prefer a solar hose timer, check out Netro 4 Output Port Digital Hose End Timer (view on Lowes), which also has a companion app. What to Consider When Shopping for a Hose Timer Power Source Many hose timers run on AA batteries, that typically last at least a year. However, if you don’t want to change batteries every year or two, you may want a mechanical or solar option. Number of Hose Outlets Some hose times can be set up to control multiple hoses. This can be a nice feature for people with larger gardens. Additional Features If you love Smart tech, then you may want to consider a hose timer that can connect to wifi and an app. These devices allow you to control the watering system remotely. Other timers have rain sensors, which automatically shut off your pre-scheduled water when Mother Nature is taking care of that for you. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is want to help our readers find quality products that help conserve in your own home and backyard. 