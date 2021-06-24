Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

This reliable watering device is available in one, two, or three outlets. The large dial system is simple to use and easy to read.

It allows you to customize up to three separate watering programs, both on frequency and duration.

Just hook up your hose, program it, and you’ll be good to go with this low-cost option.

One of the best things you can do for your garden is to get into a regular watering routine. It’s actually pretty common to not give your plants enough water or to even forget altogether. This is why the genius of having a hose timer can make all the difference for the success of your garden.

With hose timers, you can pretty much set up your system and then let it run itself without installing a complex and expensive sprinkler system. To help you avoid forgetting to water your plants or standing outside for long periods of time, these devices connect between the spigot (your outdoor faucet) and a standard garden hose to create an automated water schedule. You’ll save yourself a lot of time and effort. Plus, you’ll be saving water! It’s truly one of the easiest ways you can help with water conservation right in your own garden.

Here are the best hose timers to consider adding to your garden supplies.