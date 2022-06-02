The 4 Best Home Energy Monitors of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Most people who are serious about saving energy have considered investing in energy efficient appliances, switching to LED lightbulbs, and installing a programmable thermostat. If you’re ready to take your efforts to the next level, you many want to consider home energy monitor. These devices, usually about the size of a large mobile phone, are tucked inside your home’s electrical panel and are attached to the electrical main. They communicate data via wifi to show you how much energy your home is using overall, or in some cases, which devices in your house are hogging the most energy. This data allows you to figure out what you can do to improve and reduce usage (for example, maybe it’s time to upgrade that 15-year-old dryer).

Home energy monitors connect to a mobile or web-based app so you can see what’s happening in real time—or even double-check if you shut off a certain appliance when you’re away from home. If you have a solar home, you can see how much energy your panels are generating and compare your energy production with usage. Although installation generally is simple, most manufacturers clearly state it’s not a DIY project because you must attach the device to your home’s electrical panel, which contains live wires that represent a shock hazard.

Ahead, our top picks for home energy monitors: