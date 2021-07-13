The 6 Best Home Battery Storage Systems of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Home battery storage systems have skyrocketed in popularity during the past few years for many different reasons. Besides the obvious fact that they provide clean power, more and more people are recognizing that the grid isn’t always reliable. “Energy independence is one of the biggest reasons people install home battery storage systems,” says Gerbrand Ceder, professor at UC Berkeley and faculty staff scientist at Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory. “It’s seamless so you don’t even notice when power switches from the grid to your battery backup system.” These systems can be charged by either electricity from your utility or solar power. Grid charging will provide backup power for 10 to 20 hours, depending on usage and the size of the unit. Although you’ll have a finite amount of power, it may be adequate if your outages typically are brief and spotty. However, when coupled with a solar panel system, the battery can recharge for as long as you need it until the grid kicks back on. Ceder says one important thing to remember is that if you have a solar panel system without a battery storage system, you won’t have power if there’s an outage. That’s because your solar panels will shut down during outages so power isn’t sent onto lines while utility workers are trying to repair them. Recent events have spurred demand even further for these systems. In places such as California, where utilities have instituted public safety shutoffs, planned outages have become more frequent (and admittedly, somewhat inconvenient) during fire season. No one in Texas will forget the massive outage that occurred in February 2021, leaving millions in the cold for days. With the increasing interest in clean energy, many consumers report having to wait months for delivery. Ahead, our top picks for the best home battery storage systems:

Best Overall: Generac PWRcell Buy On Generac.com Key Specs Power: 9 to 18 kWh | Dimensions: Cabinet: 68 x 22 x 10 inches | Battery: 17.3 x 17.7 x 3.3 inches | Warranty: 10-year limited This DC-coupled storage system is scalable so that you can provide 8.6 kilowatt hours (kWh) of capacity up to 18 kilowatt hours per battery cabinet for flexible installation options. You also can connect two cabinets for a max of 36 kilowatt hours. The system works with new solar installations and is rated for both indoor or outdoor installation. It’s currently the most powerful of any residential battery storage system on the market, and, in fact, one battery can provide enough power for starting energy hogs such as large air conditioners or well pumps. Best Integrated Solar System: Tesla Powerwall Buy On Tesla.com Key Specs Power: 13 kWh (estimate of how much energy can be stored) | Dimensions: 62.8 x 29.7 x 6.3 inches | Warranty: 10-year limited for Powerwall+, 25-year for solar panels or solar roof The name is instantly recognizable, and its sleek aesthetic means this storage system fits into any design, indoors or out. The AC-coupled battery backup is included when you purchase solar tiles (which sit on the roof) or solar roof tiles (solar tiles that replace your existing roof). Both panels and tiles have a 25-year warranty, and you’ll be able to provide whole home or partial home backup depending on how many Powerwalls you install. For example, one panel typically is able to power lights, outlets, and small appliances but no large appliances. Two panels generally can accommodate a range, some central air conditioning units, and electric vehicle charging. The units can be wall or floor-mounted, and you can stack up to 10 Powerwalls for whole home backup. The app allows you to manage and monitor the system. Best System for Installation Flexibility: Panasonic EverVolt Home Battery Storage Buy On Panasonic.com Key Specs Power: 11 to 17 kWh | AC coupled dimensions: 33.7 x 18 x 6 inches | DC coupled dimensions: 39 x 17.6 x 5.9 inches | Battery (both systems): 29x 47x 18 inches | Warranty: 10-year limited This system works with existing or new solar installations. Choosing the AC versus DC coupled system depends on whether you’re connecting to existing solar (AC) or installing new (DC). Both systems have a modular design with storage from 11 to 102 kilowatt hours, so you can build the system you need to provide backup power to your entire home. It’s compatible with all existing residential solar systems. You can monitor details such as battery usage and battery consumption of the system through the remote controller or online application. It’s rated for indoor installation only, but it can be integrated with an external generator or installed by itself without solar (your battery will charge from the grid and won’t recharge until the grid is restored). The 6 Best Solar Power Banks of 2021 Best Compact Installation: LG Energy Solution Home Battery Buy On Lgessbattery.com Key Specs Power: 9.8 kWh | Dimensions: 29.3 x 35.7 x 8.1 inches | Warranty: 10-year limited Paired with solar, this AC or DC-coupled system has a 9.8 kilowatt hour capacity and can be installed with the grid, an existing solar system or a new solar system. It can be wall-mounted both indoors and out. Its main selling point for consumers is that it’s a more petite package. It’s designed to work both with LG panels and most other common solar panel brands. Best Budget Solar Generator: Jackery Solar Generator 1500 Buy On Amazon Buy On Jackery.com Key Specs Power: 1534 Wh | Explorar 1500 dimensions: 14 x 10.4 x 12.7 inches | SolarSaga 100 dimensions: 48 x 21 x 0.2 inches | Warranty: 2 years This mini generator uses solar panels (sold packaged with the unit) to capture and store energy so you can run critical items during a brief power outage, such as a recharging your phone or running a CPAP machine. It charges on solar from 0 to 80% on in four hours. It’s also a handy tool for camping trips. The 6 Best Solar-Powered Phone Chargers of 2021 Best Portable Solar Generator: Goal Zero 6000X Portable Power Station Buy On Amazon Buy On Backcountry.com Buy On Goalzero.com Key Specs Power: 6071 Wh | Dimensions: 15.3 x 10.1 x 17 inches | Warranty: 2 years If you’d like backup power but can’t make the investment in a whole house system, this portable unit could be the solution. Recharge the generator with solar panels (sold separately) or wall outlet so you can back up critical items during power outages. For example, a fully charged unit will run a full-sized refrigerator for 110 hours. In a pinch, you can top off the unit’s charge using a car outlet. The generator has seven ports including a fast-charging USB-C, USB-A, 12 Volt, and two 120 Volt AC ports. Wheels make it easy to move around to where it’s needed. It’s a more manageable investment if you need backup power but still want to rely on clean energy.