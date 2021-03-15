The 8 Best Hiking Boots of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Available in fun, kid-friendly colors, these waterproof boots keep little feet dry and happy."

"These boots are equipped with toe caps rubber toe caps and outsoles, which are able to grip wet, dry, and frozen surfaces."

"These boots are reasonably priced and vegan, and good in the cold. "

When it comes to choosing a pair of hiking boots, there are endless options for suppliers and styles. But finding a pair of eco-friendly hiking boots narrows the playing field, as many purveyors use concerning chemicals like PFCs to make boots waterproof, unethically sourced leather, or plastics that can take hundreds of years to break down in landfills.

On your hiking boot hunt, aim to purchase products from companies that are improving their supply chain. Look for boots containing recyclable materials, and if leather is in the picture, make sure it’s sourced ethically. There is no perfectly sustainable hiking boot, but we’ve rounded up hiking boots from companies with eco-friendly products and green initiatives.

Ahead, the best hiking boots to get you out on the trails: