The 7 Best Herb Garden Kits of 2020

The Rundown

Best Overall: GrowLED Indoor Garden at Amazon

"The built-in light and timer makes this a foolproof way to grow fresh herbs."

Best Budget: Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit at Amazon

"Burlap grow bags, bamboo plant markers, and soil discs are about as sustainable as you can get." Best Hydroponic: AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden at Amazon "A control panel takes out the guesswork by telling you when to water and add food." Best Portable: EarthBox Garden Kit at Amazon "The EarthBox kit is on wheels, so you can easily move it around as needed." Best With Light: SunBlaster Grow Light Garden 1600200 at Amazon "When you don’t have a lot of natural light, this kit has got your back." Best for Small Spaces: Amazing Creation Stackable Vertical Garden at Amazon "This system can hold up to 15 plants without using up much floor space." Best for Windowsills: Amazing Creation Windowsill Herb Planter Box at Amazon "With a modern shape and design, these boxes fit about any windowsill or ledge." You can’t beat the taste of fresh herbs in your favorite recipes. They bring out the best flavors in any dish. While summer is the most common time to grow herbs, you can really keep them going any time of the year when you have a good herb garden kit. All it takes is a little bit of planning, and you’ll be set to have fresh herbs year-round. As you’re searching for a good herb garden kit, keep in mind that not all will be all-in-one systems with soil, seeds, etc. In fact, sometimes it’s best to purchase those separately, so you can get exactly what you want. If you do find a kit that includes it all, be sure to look for seeds listed as organic or non-GMO. This will help ensure high quality and good flavors. Here are herb garden kits to get you one step closer to always having fresh herbs at your fingertips. Best Overall: GrowLED Indoor Garden Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair It doesn’t matter whether you have the perfect windowsill or growing conditions when you have the GrowLED system. This is a foolproof way to grow fresh herbs: It has a built-in light you can either turn on as needed or set the timer to automate the process, which is also good for energy efficiency. The simple minimalist design works just about anywhere and can hold three to five pots, depending on the size. You can buy GrowLED planters separately or use your own. It’s also nice to be able to buy your own seeds or plants so you can get exactly what you want. Indoor Garden Tip To find a good growing area inside for your herbs, look for a sunny spot that will have even temperatures. Window ledges can be great, as long as they’re not drafty. If you lack indoor sun spots, you might consider using a grow light, indoor machine, or hydroponic system instead. Best Budget: Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit Buy on Amazon This starter kit includes organic heirloom seeds in a wooden planter box with everything you need right at your fingertips. It’s about as sustainable as you can get with burlap grow bags, bamboo plant markers, and soil discs (similar to seedsheets) that will fill out the grow space just by adding water. You even use the box it all comes in as a holder. This kit includes seeds for growing cilantro, thyme, parsley, and basil. You'll want to set this up in a sunny spot and water as needed (usually when the soil is dry to the touch). This kit would make a great housewarming gift or present for the gardener in your life—even if that means a gift for yourself!

Best Hydroponic: AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden Buy on Amazon Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond AeroGarden is a well-respected name in the gardening world. The company has been around for years, offering compact, in-home solutions for those who want to garden year-round. The system uses little grow pods, no soil required. This specific model holds up to six pods, including parsley, basil, dill, thyme, mint, and Thai basil. With a control panel that tells you when to add water and food (a bottle of plant nutrients is included), it really takes out any guesswork. The hydroponic method will get you results up to five times faster than soil, and when one pod is done growing, you can just remove it and replace it with another. You can find plenty of pod options, like this salad greens mix, all non-GMO. Best Portable: EarthBox Garden Kit Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Here’s another kit that you can customize to your specific tastes or needs. Wheels allow you to easily move it around as needed (say, to catch as much natural sun as possible). The self-watering system features a tube that you fill with water, keeping your plants optimally watered at all times. It can be used indoors or outdoors; gardeners who love patio or container gardening have been using the EarthBox for years, and it’s perfect for herbs as well. Just add plants or seeds, and the box pretty much does the rest. At 29 x 14 x 11 inches, you should be able to fill it with all your favorites. Best With Light: SunBlaster Grow Light Garden 1600200 Buy on Amazon Buy on Wish.com When you don't have a lot of natural light coming through, then you have to rely on grow lights to give you greens throughout the year. This kit has a full-spectrum light that uses 20 percent less electricity than a traditional system. You could even set it up in a basement and be confident you'll see results. It comes with eight plastic growing containers, which you can switch out as needed. Just add your favorite seed mix, and you'll be ready to go. Come spring, you could also use this system for starting your seeds.

Best for Small Spaces: Amazing Creation Stackable Vertical Garden Buy on Amazon When you're challenged by a lack of gardening space, going vertical is always a good option to consider. This garden tower is a stackable system you can use both inside and out to really maximize your space. Plus, it's a smart way to conserve water since it benefits from a trickle-down watering system. This kit can hold up to 15 plants, giving you a full-fledged herb garden without using up much floor space. Choose the seeds or plants you want, but for optimal success, consider starting off with small plants, allowing you to start harvesting your herbs right away. Best for Windowsills: Amazing Creation Windowsill Herb Planter Box Buy on Amazon These herb planter boxes are versatile enough to work on ledges, windowsills, or the patio. Plus, the modern shape and design looks great just about anywhere and is fade-free and crack-resistant to hold up for years. With the self-watering feature, you can be confident your plants are getting exactly what they need. Just fill the reservoir to keep them going—no water will be wasted. Plant herbs, succulents, houseplants, or even annuals, and keep them grouped together or spread them out wherever you have sunshine. 