The 10 Best Hanging Basket Planters of 2021 When you have a great hanging planter, it's like creating a garden out of thin air By Stacy Tornio Writer University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee University of Oklahoma Tornio has authored more than 15 books about nature, gardening, and getting kids outside. Updated March 05, 2021 The Rundown Best Overall: LA JOLIE MUSE Large Hanging Planters at Walmart "It can be difficult to find large hanging baskets on the market, but these will give you plenty of room for your favorite plants." Best Budget: Better-Gro Natural Wood Hanging Basket at Amazon "For those who like the natural look, you’re going to love these cost-effective wooden crates that also double as hanging baskets." Best Style: RISEON Boho Metal Plant Hanger at Amazon "Make a statement with this hanging basket, which has a mix of mid-century modern and boho style." Best Self-Watering: VIVOSUN Self Watering Hanging Basket at Amazon "Now you can finally go on vacation without having to worry whether your plants are getting enough water." Best Hanging Shelf: Dose of Decor Hanging Plant Shelf at Amazon "Made from wood and jute rope, the natural look is perfect for just about anywhere." Best for Succulents: Bloomscape Ecopots Hanging Pot at Bloomscape.com "Bloomscape's Ecopots are made from 80 percent recycled plastic, much of which is harvested from the ocean." Best for Strawberries: HIT Steel Hanging Strawberry Floral Planter at Amazon "Designed to plant your strawberries from both the top and sides, this planter really maximizes space." Best Cone: Pride Garden Products 12 in. Vine Cone Hanging Planter with Brown Chain at Home Depot "Because of the longer cone shape, it’s perfect for trailing or hanging plants like petunias." Best-Wall Mounted: ShopLaLa Wooden Hanging Planters at Amazon "Turn any vertical space into a garden with these hanging door or wall planters." Best for Indoor: Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter at Walmart "The simple yet genius design turns a metal rod into an instant garden area without taking up valuable counter or windowsill space." Hanging baskets might be one of the best garden inventions ever. They allow you to have plants anywhere, no matter what kind of setup you have. Not only are they great for giving you more growing space on porches, patios, and decks, but you can also put them along fences, under the eaves of houses, and anywhere else you can place a shepherd’s hook. There are so many cute and stylish hanging baskets on the market. Plus, they’ve come a long in overall structure and design. Today’s hanging baskets are a lot more resilient and sustainable overall. Many are better when it comes to water conservation compared to past designs. Whether you’re growing strawberries, succulents, or flowering plants, you have plenty of options to choose from. Check out these top picks for the best hanging baskets. Best Overall: LA JOLIE MUSE Large Hanging Planters Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon These hanging planters look like stone or concrete, but they’re actually made from recycled plastic. The lightweight material makes them perfect for hanging, and you’ll have four different color and style options to choose from. The basket comes with raised drainage holes and a water reservoir, creating the perfect environment for your plants without worry of overwatering. It can be difficult to find large hanging baskets on the market, but these are a good 12 inches across and will give you plenty of room for your favorite plants. Use these planters inside or out—they’re naturally UV, fade, and frost resistant, so they should last for many growing seasons. Plus, they come in a pack of two! Watering Tip Hanging baskets can dry out more quickly than other kinds of planters, so keep in mind that you might have to adjust your watering habits. You’ll probably want to go with more frequent watering but less water each time. Best Budget: Better-Gro 8-in W x 5-in H Natural Wood Hanging Basket Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Buy on Lowe's For those who like the natural look, you’re going to love these cost-effective wooden crates that also double as hanging baskets. The design is simple yet perfect for plants because there’s great drainage and aeration built in. You could either line these with fabric (recycled burlap would be perfect) before planting or place your pot directly inside. These would be great to have in groups of three or more. Plus you can choose from a wide range of sizes and shapes. Just add wire hangers, and you’ll have an instant hanging basket with a unique look! Best Style: RISEON Boho Metal Plant Hanger Buy on Amazon Make a statement with this hanging basket, which has a mid-century modern and boho style. The center planter (around 5.5 inches in diameter) seems to be hanging in mid air with the outside circle measuring just over 13 inches. The planter is made out of iron and includes a hook on top for hanging. This hanging planter is definitely more on the decorative side and doesn’t include a drainage hole. But it would be perfect for a succulent or air plant indoors. Best Self-Watering: VIVOSUN Self Watering Hanging Basket Buy on Amazon Watering is one of the biggest challenges when it comes to hanging baskets. You really have to get a good system down for optimal success, but not with these self-watering planters. They make it easy by having a water storage area so your plants can get a drink whenever they need it. They are made from reinforced plastic, and you won’t have to worry about them peeling, fading, or falling apart. They come in a two pack with a heavy duty chain, and there are four colors to choose from. Now you can finally go on vacation without having to worry whether your plants are getting enough water. The 10 Best Self-Watering Planters of 2021 Best Hanging Shelf: Dose of Decor Hanging Plant Shelf Buy on Amazon This shelf isn’t a planter directly, but it’s too cute not to include. The piece comes in at 41 inches long in total, and it will hold up to three pots. The shelves themselves are 11 x 11, so it’s a pretty good space to work with. These would be perfect for holding small houseplants, herbs in your kitchen, or even annuals out on the patio. Made from wood and jute rope, the natural look is perfect for just about anywhere. Just hang and add plants. Best for Succulents: Bloomscape Ecopots Hanging Pot Buy on Bloomscape.com Bloomscape's Ecopots are made from 80 percent recycled plastic, much of which is harvested from the ocean. Ecopots are also certified carbon neutral, which means they invest in carbon offsets like planting trees, in an effort to curb climate change. The Hanging Pot is 10.6 inches in diameter x 5.12 inches tall, and comes in four colors. It's ready to hang with an included hook and stainless steel wire. It's frost-proof and UV-resistant and can be used indoors or outside. It's perfect for succulents and other small plants. Best for Strawberries: HIT XR Galvanized Heavy Gauge Steel Hanging Strawberry Floral Planter Buy on Amazon Grow strawberries from anywhere with this metal planter. Designed to plant your strawberries from both the top and sides, this planter really maximizes space. Made from galvanized steel, the entire planter is around 12 inches long and 7 inches wide. Strawberry plants offer great foliage and color even after the berries are gone, so this is perfect for hanging on your patio or garden. This container would also work well for annuals or herbs. The Best Herb Garden Kits According to a Master Gardener Best Cone: Pride Garden Products 12 in. Vine Cone Hanging Planter with Brown Chain Buy on Home Depot The cone design is a popular shape for hanging baskets—you probably see a lot of these in garden centers. Because of the longer shape (12 inches), it’s perfect for trailing or hanging plants like petunias or sweet potato vine. The woven style is made from natural, sustainable materials. Then the liner helps with overall water conservation. The planter would be great to buy in pairs, lining a door or walkway. As your plants grow and spill over throughout the season, this one just keeps looking better and better. Best-Wall Mounted: ShopLaLa 2 Pack Wooden Hanging Planters Buy on Amazon Turn any vertical space into a garden with these hanging door or wall planters. This two pack comes with a couple of wooden mounts. All you have to do is hang them anywhere you want—an indoor wall, outdoor wall, a door, a fence—and then they’re ready to add the planters you want. (Note that planters are not included.) You can have a lot of fun designing a space with these, combining different sizes and shapes. With more than 10 sizes available, you can mix and match as needed. 10 Deck Boxes to Maximize Your Garden Space Best for Indoor: Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot This gorgeous planter would brighten up any window. The simple yet genius design turns a metal rod into an instant garden area without taking up valuable counter or windowsill space. You can mount these in any standard window as well as on a wall or ceiling. The durable 3-inch planter pots are perfect for succulents, herbs, or other small plants—think fairy garden style. The hanging ropes are easily adjustable so it fits your space perfectly. This clever little planter has won design awards, and it’s not hard to see why. It would work in truly any space. Final Verdict The LA JOLIE Hanging Planter (view at Amazon) comes in a two pack and takes the guesswork out of watering with its smart, efficient design.Then for a gorgeous, unique indoor planter, check out the Umbra Hanging Planter (view at Amazon). There’s a reason this has won design awards! Why Trust Treehugger Treehugger wants to help you maximize your gardening space, no matter your setup. Wherever possible, we recommend recycled, durable, and natural materials for planters. The author, Stacy Tornio, lives and gardens in an urban space, so she knows how important it is to make the most out of every square inch. She loves using hanging baskets on her covered front porch. Stacy has been writing about plants for 15+ years.