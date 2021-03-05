Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Designed to plant your strawberries from both the top and sides, this planter really maximizes space."

"Bloomscape's Ecopots are made from 80 percent recycled plastic, much of which is harvested from the ocean."

"Made from wood and jute rope, the natural look is perfect for just about anywhere."

"Now you can finally go on vacation without having to worry whether your plants are getting enough water."

"For those who like the natural look, you’re going to love these cost-effective wooden crates that also double as hanging baskets."

"It can be difficult to find large hanging baskets on the market, but these will give you plenty of room for your favorite plants."

Hanging baskets might be one of the best garden inventions ever. They allow you to have plants anywhere, no matter what kind of setup you have. Not only are they great for giving you more growing space on porches, patios, and decks, but you can also put them along fences, under the eaves of houses, and anywhere else you can place a shepherd’s hook.

There are so many cute and stylish hanging baskets on the market. Plus, they’ve come a long in overall structure and design. Today’s hanging baskets are a lot more resilient and sustainable overall. Many are better when it comes to water conservation compared to past designs. Whether you’re growing strawberries, succulents, or flowering plants, you have plenty of options to choose from.

