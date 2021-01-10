Home & Garden Garden The 8 Best Grow Lights of 2021 You can garden in every season with these easy-to-use grow lights By Stacy Tornio Writer University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee University of Oklahoma Tornio has authored more than 15 books about nature, gardening, and getting kids outside. our editorial process Stacy Tornio Updated January 10, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Planting Guides Indoor Gardening Urban Farms Insects Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: LBW Grow Light With Stand at Amazon "Easy to assemble, this is one of the quickest ways to get started with grow lights." Best Desktop: EZORKAS Dimmable Levels Grow Light at Amazon "Just clip this light onto the edge of a desk, table or shelf, and watch those seedlings grow." Best Single Bulbs: GE Grow Light at Amazon "These single bulbs are perfect for the crafty person who wants to create a custom space." Best Portable: RHM LED Grow Light with Adjustable Tripod at Amazon "An adjustable tripod comes in really handy when trying to establish an indoor garden." Best Budget: Mosthink LED Plant Grow Light Strips at Amazon "Light strips are an affordable way to add some light and greenery to your space." Best for Starting Seeds: AeroGarden 45W LED Grow Light Panel at Amazon "This light rotates 360 degrees, so you can give your seedlings an even distribution of light." Best for Large Gardens: Sunco Lighting Six Pack LED Grow Light at Amazon "This six-pack system includes 80-watt full spectrum bulbs to promote great results at every growing stage." Best for Countertops: GrowLED Indoor Garden 24V at Amazon "If you’re intrigued by grow lights but aren’t quite ready for a full-fledged setup, try this countertop option." Grow lights give you the power to garden almost anywhere and in every season. While grow lights are often popular when it’s time to start seeds for your spring garden, you can also use them year-round for herbs, indoor houseplants, and veggies. As you look for the right grow lights for your needs and space, keep in mind to always look for the greenest lighting options possible. Even slight efficiencies like placing your lights near sunny windows or finding lights with timers can really add up over the years. You can feel good knowing you’re practicing green habits like gardening while reducing your carbon footprint overall. Think of your grow lights as a long-term investment. You’ll be able to use them every single season to grow great-tasting herbs or any other plant. They're particularly beneficial in for growing seedlings before it's warm enough to plant outdoors. Starting your own plants from seeds can also help you save money compared to buying nursery starts. Perhaps best of all is the life and brightness they bring to those darker months of the year. Here are some of the best grow lights you’ll want to look at as you get your own indoor setup started. Best Overall: LBW Grow Light With Stand Buy on Amazon This is one of the most versatile and affordable grow lights on the market, giving you the flexibility to get growing just about anywhere. The light rests on a tripod, adjustable from 15 to 47 inches, so you can easily move it around anywhere you need. The LBW Light offers full-spectrum light, meaning it’s the most like sunshine to keep your plants healthy and growing. It’s also energy efficient at only 30 watts while being just as effective as 150-watt grow lights. It's quick to assemble and comes with a warranty, making it one of the fastest ways to get started with grow lights. Best Desktop: EZORKAS Dimmable Levels Grow Light Buy on Amazon Cover a lot of space and get the exact angle you need with this four-headed grow light. It has 48 lamp chips total, including a mix of red and blue wavelengths that have been scientifically developed for top results. The light has three different timing options, nine dimmable modes, and an adjustable design. It would make a perfect tabletop light for anyone trying to grow in a basement or extra room. Just clip it onto the edge of a desk, table or shelf, and you’ll be all set to get those seedlings going. Related: The Best Herb Garden Kits Best Single Bulbs: GE Grow Light With Balanced Spectrum Seeds & Greens LED Light Bulb Clear Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Farmandfleet.com Do you want a cost-effective way to get an indoor grow area started? Convert your current lights or lamps into grow lights using single bulbs. This LED bulb is an easy way to start dabbling in this hobby. All you have to do is switch it out for a regular bulb, and you’re good to go. The bulb only uses nine watts of energy with low-heat generation, so you can feel good knowing it’s one of the most efficient options on the market. These single bulbs are perfect for the do-it-yourselfer who wants to create a custom space to meet their needs. They are also good for those looking to try seed-starting for the first time. Best Portable: RHM LED Grow Light with Adjustable Tripod Buy on Amazon An adjustable tripod comes in handy when you’re trying to establish an indoor grow area. This light comes with a lot of options. You can choose the brightness (there are 10 different levels), as well as the lighting mode, and the timing. These are all great options, allowing you to adjust as the weather around you does as well. On sunny days, reduce the brightness and length of time that it’s on to save energy overall. The light takes less than a minute to put together and has 80 LED beads total, which you can control with a handy remote. Then it’s ready to move wherever you need it for your plants, both short and tall. Best Budget: Mosthink LED Plant Grow Light Strips Buy on Amazon Here’s another great option for those who are into DIY and building a space that suits their needs. You’ll get two simple light strips, which you can install just about anywhere thanks to the double-sided tape. Attach them to existing shelving, a grow box, or even on the wall for a vertical growing area. One you get it set up, you can set the timer to manually turn off at the same time each day. Buy as many strips as you need to create a custom grow area in your home. These would be great paired with a repurposed wooden shelf, giving you a designated area while also keeping it affordable. Best for Starting Seeds: AeroGarden 45W LED Grow Light Panel Buy on Amazon This grow system has a higher price tag, but it’s one you’ll have for years to come. AeroGarden is well-respected in the gardening community, and they really know indoor gardening. The LED light panel rotates 360 degrees, so you’ll be able to continuously adjust its angle to meet the needs of your plants. This also makes it perfect for starting seeds, because the panel design will provide a nice even distribution of light. Plus, the stand easily raises as your plants grow bigger. The 45-watt energy-efficient light is designed to last up to 30,000 hours, so you’ll be set for years. The 6 Best Gardening Subscription Boxes of 2021 Best for Large Gardens: Sunco Lighting Six Pack Suspended LED Grow Light Buy on Amazon If you’re going all-in on an indoor growing space, then you’ll want to buy in bulk whenever possible. This six-pack system includes 80-watt full spectrum bulbs to promote great results at every growing stage. The LED lights will save a lot of energy over time, and you won’t have to worry about them overheating. These lights come with all the mounting hardware you'll need, allowing you to set up a great growing area in an extra room, the basement, or in a greenhouse. You’ll also get a five-year warranty and great customer support from Sunco. This robust lighting system will get you off to a great start to have herbs and veggies year-round. Best for Countertops: GrowLED Indoor Garden 24V Buy on Amazon If you’re intrigued by grow lights but aren’t quite ready for a full-fledged setup, then try this countertop option instead. The GrowLED countertop light is perfect for apartment and other small spaces. It includes a full spectrum LED grow light (20 watts) that includes a smart timer. You can use it with any small pots you already have or buy separately. This light would make a great gift for anyone who loves gardening. Consider including seeds or plants, and they’ll have everything they need. It’s a great way to brighten up your season and keep growing your favorite herbs through darker months. Read Next: The Best Countertop Compost Bins Final Verdict Our top recommendation is the LBW Grow Light (available on Amazon), for both its versatility and affordability. For a small space, check out the EZORKAS Dimmable Grow Light (also available on Amazon). Why Trust Treehugger? The Treehugger team knows that indoor plants and outdoor gardens can improve our mental health and support a healthy environment. We want to help our readers pick the best gear to help their gardens and houseplants thrive. Author Stacy Tornio is a Master Gardner and Master Naturalist. She is the author of several books about plants and gardening.