Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Grow lights give you the power to garden almost anywhere and in every season. While grow lights are often popular when it’s time to start seeds for your spring garden, you can also use them year-round for herbs, indoor houseplants, and veggies.

As you look for the right grow lights for your needs and space, keep in mind to always look for the greenest lighting options possible. Even slight efficiencies like placing your lights near sunny windows or finding lights with timers can really add up over the years. You can feel good knowing you’re practicing green habits like gardening while reducing your carbon footprint overall.

Think of your grow lights as a long-term investment. You’ll be able to use them every single season to grow great-tasting herbs or any other plant. They're particularly beneficial in for growing seedlings before it's warm enough to plant outdoors. Starting your own plants from seeds can also help you save money compared to buying nursery starts. Perhaps best of all is the life and brightness they bring to those darker months of the year. Here are some of the best grow lights you’ll want to look at as you get your own indoor setup started.