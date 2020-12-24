The 8 Best Greenhouses of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Your growing season doesn’t have to end at with first cold days of fall. When you add a greenhouse to your indoor or outdoor space, you can extend your garden by months. In some areas, you might even be able to garden year-round. You don't need a huge space or a lot of money to have your own greenhouse, because there are so many options on the market.

As you start your search for a greenhouse, the first thing you’ll want to consider is your space. No matter the size you have to work with, the lighting and location will both have a huge say in what kind of setup you need. This will also help you know what other equipment or supplies you’ll need in order to be successful. If you’re particularly handy, you might consider building your own. For instance, this geothermal greenhouse has been extremely popular over the years, and the builder did it for less than $300! You can also look into the walipini option or a hoop house.

Whether you decide to build on your own or buy something to get you started, you’re going to love having a greenhouse. Not only will it lighten those darker months, but you’ll have bright plants and maybe even delicious food to enjoy, too. It shouldn’t be hard to find the perfect one to meet your needs, we hope this list helps you find the right greenhouse for you.