The 9 Best Gifts from Carbon Neutral Companies of 2021 Make this holiday season one that's better for the climate. By Nicole Bonaccorso Published October 15, 2021 The Rundown Tentree Treeline Canvas Unisex Jacket at Tentree.com Ever heard of a jacket that's 99% compostable? This organic cotton canvas unisex jacket comes in khaki and olive shades. REI Co-op 7/8 Leggings at REI The ankle-length leggings are great for yoga, hiking, hitting the gym, or just lounging. Allbirds Wool Runners at Allbirds.com These cool, lightweight, machine washable sneakers are made of renewable materials that wick moisture and minimize odors. Rocky Mountain Dog Collapsible Bowl at Rockymountaindog.ca From certified climate neutral company Rocky Mountain Dog, this collapsable, two-in-one dog bowl makes packing dog gear easy. Appalachian Gap Distillery Ridgeline Vermont Whiskey at Appalachiangap.com The distillery’s Ridgeline Vermont Whiskey is gracefully aged in three different types of barrels. Alter Eco Raspberry Organic Dark Chocolate at Thrive Market This organic, non-GMO, vegan, Fair Trade chocolate is dark, decadent, and has a luxurious raspberry flavoring. Numi Jasmine Dream at Amazon The tea is not just delicious but the blend is beautiful, with jasmine flowers sprinkled amongst the green tea leaves. Klean Kanteen Insulated TKWide 32 oz with Chug Cap at Amazon The wide-mouth, leak-proof chug cap is easy to drink from during sports and activities, and makes cleaning easier. The Earthling Co. Low-Waste Starter Pack at Theearthlingco.com Set your loved one up for a low-waste home with the Ultimate Low-Waste Starter Pack from The Earthling Co. You can make this holiday season one that’s better for the planet by giving sustainable gifts made by carbon neutral companies. Carbon neutrality means a company has reached net-zero emissions. Some companies do so by investing in carbon credits to offset their own emissions. Others get the neutral through a hybrid approach of some type of credit combined with direct efforts to lower their emissions, like installing renewable energy on their facilities or using low-emissions vehicles. No company has zero impact on the environment, and carbon offsets aren't perfect (more on that below), but we feel that supporting companies that are genuinely working to address climate change is one way you can push for a greener economy. We’ve researched presents including low-waste home items, sneakers made from renewable materials, and some great organic treats. Find our favorite gifts from carbon neutral companies below. Tentree Treeline Canvas Unisex Jacket View On Tentree.com View On Wildbounds.com At a Glance Certified by climateneutral.org | 99% compostable | Water-resistant finish Ever heard of a jacket that’s 99% compostable? This organic cotton canvas unisex jacket comes in khaki and olive shades, and sports a water-resistant finish. When you’ve worn the jacket to its last leg, you can just remove and recycle the screw buttons and bury the jacket or toss it in your compost. The jackets are made by Tentree, a company certified as climate neutral by climateneutral.org. The company offsets its entire carbon footprint using verified carbon credits, and is implementing a Reduction Action Plan to reduce emissions from within its own operations and supply chain. The company also has the goal to plant 1 billion trees by 2030. REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings View On REI At a Glance Certified by climateneutral.org | Available in seven colors | Breathable fabric wicks moisture REI is a certified climate neutral company that offsets its carbon footprint via carbon credits. The company is also working to reduce its own emissions. The company works as a co-op, and operates on 100% renewable energy and has certified, zero-waste distribution centers. That’s why we’ve included REI Co-op’s Take Your Time ⅞ Leggings as a great gift from a carbon neutral company. The leggings are available in seven colors, and the breathable stretch fabric wicks moisture during your toughest workouts. The thigh pockets are big enough to hold your phone, cash, and cards. These ankle-length leggings are great for yoga, hiking, hitting the gym, or just lounging. Allbirds Wool Runners View On Allbirds.com At a Glance Certified by climateneutral.org | Made with merino wool | Machine washable Wool isn't vegan, but it can be climate neutral. You won’t be sacrificing style when you go with Allbirds Wool Runners. These cool, lightweight, machine washable sneakers are made of renewable materials that wick moisture and minimize odors. They’re available in 16 colors, so you're sure to find a color that matches your taste and wardrobe. The shoes’ midsole is made of SweetFoam, which is crafted from Brazilian sugar cane and made of a carbon negative polymer. The shoe laces are made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester. But that’s just the manufacturing—Allbirds offsets its entire carbon footprint via carbon credits and is striving toward reduction of emissions from fossil fuels within its company. The Best Eco-Friendly Sneakers Rocky Mountain Dog Collapsible Dog Travel Bowl View On Rockymountaindog.ca At a Glance Certified by climateneutral.org | Collapses for easy travel | Waterproof lining This gift is great for the dog owner on the go. From certified climate neutral company Rocky Mountain Dog, this collapsable, two-in-one dog bowl makes packing dog gear easy. The bowl unzips into two for when you need to offer your dog both food and water. The waterproof lining means you’ll have no trouble drying the dish to pack up when your dog is finished. The company offsets all of its carbon footprint with verified carbon credits. It strives to use local materials and are working to cut emissions by implementing work-from-home options for staff and taking control of its supply chain. The Best Dog Hiking Gear of 2021 Appalachian Gap Distillery Ridgeline Vermont Whiskey View On Appalachiangap.com View On Drizly View On Spirithub.com At a Glance Certified by climateneutral.org | First carbon neutral distillery in the U.S. | Aged in three different barrels Appalachian Gap Distillery is the first climate neutral distillery in the United States. The company uses 100% solar power and even gives the extra solar credits to its employees. The distillery’s Ridgeline Vermont Whiskey is gracefully aged in three different types of barrels: new oak barrels, ex-bourbon barrels, and port wine barrels, for a distinct, balanced, and complex whiskey. This whiskey is made from barley, corn, and rye mash and aged for at least two years in the Middlebury, Vermont, distillery. It will make a great gift for the whiskey lover in your life. Alter Eco Raspberry Blackout Organic Dark Chocolate View On Thrive Market View On Amazon View On Hivebrands.com At a Glance Certified by climateneutral.org | 85% cacao | Organic, non-GMO, vegan, and Fair Trade This organic, non-GMO, vegan, Fair Trade chocolate is dark, decadent, and has a luxurious raspberry flavoring. The 85% cacao is for the true dark chocolate lover. The packaging is recyclable and the company is working to make its supply chain zero-landfill and to reduce its emissions. Alter Ego also offsets its emissions by protecting and planting trees. Numi Jasmine Dream View On Amazon At a Glance Certified by climateneutral.org | Certified USDA Organic | Available in 16-ounce bag and 16-ounce three-pack As chilly days approach, the gift of a warm beverage like Numi’s Jasmine Dream looseleaf tea might be the perfect thing. The tea is not just delicious but the blend is beautiful, with organic jasmine flowers sprinkled amongst the green tea leaves. The entire tea is certified USDA Organic. Loose leaf tea is the greener option when it comes to teas, since the user won’t be throwing away single-use tea bags, but rather hopefully using a reusable tea infuser. Numi is a Fair Trade company that measures, offsets, and reduces its annual emissions footprint by supporting biodiversity, forest conservation, and community development in the Amazon Rainforest. The packaging is also eco-friendly. Klean Kanteen Insulated TKWide 32 oz with Chug Cap View On Amazon View On Kleankanteen.com View On Pharmaca.com At a Glance Certified by climateneutral.org | Vacuum insulated | Keeps beverages cold for up to 66 hours A new reusable water bottle is a gift that’s always appreciated. Klean Kanteen offers a variety of insulated water bottles, and we think the 32-ounce bottles are the ideal size for hikers and active individuals. The wide-mouth, leak-proof chug cap is easy to drink from during sports and activities, and as well as being easy to clean. The company also offers a variety of compatible caps if the chug cap isn’t for you. The bottles are BPA-free and will keep contents cold for up to 66 hours. Klean Kanteen is certified as climate neutral by climateneutral.org. It's also a member of 1% for the Planet, meaning that the company donates 1% of annual sales or salary to environmental causes. The 5 Best Reusable Water Bottles of 2021 The Earthling Co. The Ultimate Low-Waste Starter Pack View On Theearthlingco.com At a Glance Certified by climateneutral.org | Save when you buy the bundle | Soaps and low-waste tools Set your loved one up for a low-waste home with the Ultimate Low-Waste Starter Pack from The Earthling Co. The bundle includes a shampoo bar, conditioner bar, wooden soap lift, soap bar, facial soap bar, sisal soap saver bag, solid dish soap, and dish brush. The soaps are made from plant-based ingredients as well as nourishing, natural oils and butters. The company claims that its dish soap bar can replace approximately two to three bottles of traditional dish soap. The company is certified climate, as well as a member of 1% for the Planet. What to Look for in Carbon Neutral Gifts Usefulness When shopping for carbon neutral gifts, the first thing to consider is if the product is actually useful to you or your recipient. Buying something just because it’s dubbed a green product made by a carbon neutral company, and then never using it, is in itself wasteful. Many a green gift may end up in the landfill because individuals own too many reusable straws or water bottles. Remember, minimalism is your friend when it comes to living a low-waste life. Certifications A major concern about carbon credits is that they can be used like a free pass to pollute, so long as a company can afford to buy offsets. It's one reason to be wary of "net-zero" emissions targets from companies that continue to pollute a lot. 