The 9 Best Gifts from Carbon Neutral Companies of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

You can make this holiday season one that’s better for the planet by giving sustainable gifts made by carbon neutral companies. Carbon neutrality means a company has reached net-zero emissions. Some companies do so by investing in carbon credits to offset their own emissions. Others get the neutral through a hybrid approach of some type of credit combined with direct efforts to lower their emissions, like installing renewable energy on their facilities or using low-emissions vehicles. No company has zero impact on the environment, and carbon offsets aren't perfect (more on that below), but we feel that supporting companies that are genuinely working to address climate change is one way you can push for a greener economy. We’ve researched presents including low-waste home items, sneakers made from renewable materials, and some great organic treats. Find our favorite gifts from carbon neutral companies below.

